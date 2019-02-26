Nelson, MacNeil, Parratto Win Big Ten Women’s Championship Awards

Big Ten Women

For the 2nd-straight season, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson has won the Big Ten Swimmer of the Championship, beating out Indiana’s Lilly King, who won the award in 2017 as a sophomore.

Nelson swept all 3 individual events that she swam in the meet, including breaking Championship Records in the 200 back (1:48.47) and 200 IM (1:52.27). In that 200 IM, she knocked off Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey, the 3-time defending champion, by .09 seconds.

Nelson also added a 100 back title in 49.83: just missing her Meet Record of 49.78 set last season.

Diver of the meet honors went to Indiana’s Jessica Parrato, who won the 1-meter and platform events both in new Pool Records, and was 3rd on the 3-meter. In the platform event, she beat the defending NCAA Champion in the event Olivia Rosendahl of Northwestern by 30 points.

Freshman of the Year honors went to Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, who among other results swam the 2nd-fastest 100 yard butterfly in history with a 49.59. She also won the 50 free in a new Pool Record of 21.65 and was 2nd in the 100 back in 50.50.