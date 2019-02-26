Lloyd, Charboneau Set State Records In NC Private Schools Division III

The Oneal School girls and Epiphany School boys won the North Carolina independent school titles in Division III, while Owen Lloyd and Duncan Charboneau set individual state records.

Full results

Team Points

Girls Meet

Senior Hannah Burns won three races to power the Oneal School to the girls title. First, Burns pulled a tough meet-opening double. She swam fly on the winning 200 medley relay, joining Alexis Coates, Natalie Williams and Lauren Millard to go 1:56.26. Burns came directly off that swim to go 1:57.65 and win the 200 free by almost five seconds.

Later on, Burns led off the 200 free relay in 24.77, with Kaleigh O’Leary, Williams and Millard taking over to go 1:49.20. Oneal won that relay as well, dominating by four seconds.

Rocky Mount Academy senior Kayla Miller doubled up in the sprints. She was 23.59 to win the 50 free in a landslide, coming within two tenths of the state record. Then in the 100, Miller went 50.91, once again blowing out the field but coming up four tenths short of the state record.

Hickory Christian’s Dana Watson also doubled up. Her 1:04.31 took the 100 fly, and she managed a tough double to come back and win the 500 free in 5:36.35.

Other event winners:

Freshman Addien Quinn won the 100 back in 1:03.34 for the Epiphany School.

won the 100 back in 1:03.34 for the Epiphany School. St. Thomas More’s Caroline Dodson won the 100 breast in 1:08.39.

won the 100 breast in 1:08.39. University Christian’s Rachel Little won the 200 IM in 2:16.87 in a narrow win over Dodson.

won the 200 IM in 2:16.87 in a narrow win over Dodson. Trinity Academy went 4:07.08 to win the 400 free relay with the team of Bethany Inge, Channing Stone, Stella West and Lauren Bayle.

Top 5 Teams:

Oneal School – 251 Trinity School of C & CH – 237 Epiphany School – 193 University Christian – 163 Trinity Academy – 159

Boys Meet

Junior Conner Wang led the Epiphany School to the boys Division III title, winning one individual event and one relay. Wang was 51.91 to win the 100 fly individually. He came back to anchor the winning 400 free relay in 48.32, joining Charlie Jones, Lucas Bowser and Aidan Maune to go 3:27.86.

Junior Owen Lloyd of the Trinity School of C & CH was the individual star. Lloyd won two events and broke two state records. His 1:42.41 in the 200 free kicked things off, and he came back to win the 500 free in 4:30.39.

Senior Duncan Charboneau of the Carolina Friends School also won two events individually. He went 21.07 to break a state record in the 50 free, and added a 47.24 to win the 100 free, just a single tenth off the state record.

Rocky Mount Academy freshman Brandon Miller pulled off a tough double late in the meet to win two titles. First, he led off his team’s 200 free relay in 23.33, joining Charlie Miller, Gabe Winham and Tanner Jernigan to go 1:36.56. Then he jumped in to win the 100 back in 53.64.

Other event winners:

Davidson Day’s Logan Zucker, a freshman, won the 200 IM in 1:53.91. He also finished second to Lloyd in a very fast 500 free. Zucker was 4:37.33 in that event.

a freshman, won the 200 IM in 1:53.91. He also finished second to Lloyd in a very fast 500 free. Zucker was 4:37.33 in that event. Al Wills of the Woodlawn School won the 100 breast in 1:05.31.

Top 5 Teams: