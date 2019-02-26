Division 2 Title Comes Down To Final Relay For NC Private School Girls

Asheville won both the boys and girls titles in Division II of North Carolina’s private schools. The girls won on the final relay, while the boys dominated to a 150-point victory.

Full results

Team Points

Girls Meet

Asheville won the girls title by a narrow 8 points over Carolina Day, getting a 500 free win from senior Abby Kriegler. Kriegler was 4:59.49, winning by more than 30 seconds over the field. Kriegler was also second in the 100 breaststroke.

The meet came down to the final relay, with Asheville leading Carolina Day by just 14. Carolina Day did win that relay (Olivia Sutter, Maura Martin, Abby Smith and Madeline Bauer went 3:40.99), but Asheville finished second on a 53.9 anchor leg from Kriegler to hang on for the team win.

Carolina Day won the 200 free with Bauer (1:53.49), and she also won the 100 free (53.02).

Sarah Barton won the 200 IM for Southlake, going 2:05.99. She doubled up with a 100 back title in a state-record 56.57.

Grace Christian’s Ana Johnson went 56.91 to set a new state record in the 100 fly.

Other event winners:

Forsyth Country Day took the 200 medley in 1:56.20 with a team of Saanvi Pawa, Lexie Breitling, Avery Dew and Eva Hollar.

and Hollar would go on to win the 50 free in 25.71.

Cape Fear took the 200 free relay in 1:46.88, with a team of Avery Bishop, Mary Ava McGrath, Emily Cox and Liza Murtagh.

and Murtagh also won the 100 breast in 1:06.03.

Top 5 Teams:

Asheville – 242 Carolina Day – 234 Cape Fear – 207 Forsyth Country Day – 201 Cary Christian – 199

Boys Meet

Asheville won the boys meet more comfortably, taking the crown by 150 points over Forsyth.

Asheville swept the sprints with two different boys. Junior Joseph Delaloye kicked things off, winning the 50 free in 22.91. Then senior Tristan Thompson won the 100 free in 48.95. To cap the meet, Connor Smith, Crow Thorsen, Patrick Sleater and Thompson went 3:19.59 to win the 400 free relay. Thompson was 48.75 on the anchor leg.

Forsyth Country Day put up a tough fight, winning a handful of events. That started with a meet-opening 200 medley relay title from Nathan Jao, Steven Insixiengmay, Caleb Hollar and Prescott Breitling in 1:39.63. Jao returned to win the 100 back in 53.03 and Insixiengmay won the 100 breast in 58.85.

Cary Christian’s Brian Hollis pulled off one of the more impressive doubles of the meet, winning the 100 fly in 51.21 and coming right back in the 500 free to go 4:39.89 for the win. He then jumped right back in on the anchor leg of the 200 free relay, joining Ryan Koluch, Miller Davenport and Judah Reeves to go 1:32.10.

Other event winners:

Trevor Wyatt won the 200 free in 1:45.32 for Calvary Baptist Day School.

Grace Christian's Ryan Wahlers took the 200 IM in 1:57.30.

Top 5 Teams: