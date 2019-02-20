2019 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 1 Live Recap

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s ACC Championships kick off tonight with the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and women’s 3 meter diving. Men’s diving also takes place at the women’s ACC meet, so men’s 1 meter is underway today as well. Virginia will look to match it’s epic run to the ACC title last February, while Louisville and NC State will be looking for that title as well. Tonight’s relays should be thrilling races, and will likely set the tone for what we can expect this week: a fierce team battle made up of many individual showdowns.

Live stream will not be available tonight, but ESPN-U will be airing the finals sessions for the rest of the meet.

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

3 Meter Diving

Men’s 1 Meter Diving