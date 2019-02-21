2019 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full finals session from the 2019 SEC Championships goes off tonight, with both the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relays on the docket.

Among the highlights from this morning’s prelims was a new SEC Championship Record from Tennessee junior Erika Brown in the women’s 50 free of 21.33, a blazing fast 18.80 swim from Alabama senior Robert Howard in the men’s 50, and a 4:12.36 500 free from Georgia’s Walker Higgins who heads into the men’s final with the top seed by almost three seconds.

Another intriguing event will be the women’s 200 IM, where defending champion Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M and Meghan Small of Tennessee come in having tied in the prelims in a time of 1:53.01. Pickrem will be seeking her second consecutive title in the event.

Women’s 500 Free Final

SEC Meet Record: 4:33.10, Brittany Maclean (Georgia), 2016

Pool Record: 4:30.85, Leah Smith (Virginia), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.30

Georgia sophomore Courtney Harnish used a strong back half to pick up the win in the women’s 500 free, overtaking early leader Geena Freriks of Kentucky on the penultimate lap to win in a final time of 4:35.52. The swim got her under her old PB of 4:35.69 set at the 2017 UGA Fall Invitational.

Florida freshman Leah Braswell used the field’s fastest final 50 of 26.75 to run down Freriks and steal 2nd in 4:36.81, establishing a new best by over a second. Freriks, who came in as the defending champion, ended up 3rd in 4:37.04.

Haley Yelle of Texas A&M cracked 4:38 for the first time for 4th in 4:37.92, while her teammate Claire Rasmus was 5th in 4:39.11.

Meryn McCann of Georgia dropped a 4:38.06 from the ‘C’ final, over seven seconds faster than she was in the prelims and a new best time. That would’ve placed her 5th in the ‘A’ final.

Men’s 500 Free Final

SEC Meet Record: 4:10.51, Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 2018

Pool Record: 4:10.73, Dan Wallace (Florida), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:12.22

South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth used an aggressive front end to come away with his third consecutive title in the men’s 500, clocking a 4:11.98 to hold off a hard charging Trey Freeman.

Freeman was the only swimmer to come home sub-25 in 24.82 (while Minuth was the only to be over 26 in 26.37), moving him up from 4th at the 450 to 2nd at the touch. His showing of 4:12.80 destroys his previous best time of 4:15.06, while his Gator teammate Khader Baqlah also dropped a second and a half for 3rd in 4:12.96.

Walker Higgins, who came into tonight as the top seed after dropping a big best of 4:12.36 in the prelims, ended up 4th tonight in 4:13.28. Mark Theall broke the Texas A&M School Record in 5th in 4:17.34.

Gator freshman Robert Finke established a new best time from the ‘B’ final, touching 1st in 4:14.86 to take down his 4:17.25 PB from this morning. 2nd in the consolation heat and 10th overall went to Mizzou freshman Jack Dubois, who set a new School Record in 4:15.79.

Women’s 200 IM Final

SEC Meet Record: 1:52.69, Sydney Pickrem (Texas A&M), 2018

Pool Record: 1:52.87, Melanie Margalis (Georgia), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:54.31

Meghan Small came out on top in what was an epic duel with Sydney Pickrem in the women’s 200 IM, with Small building a lead of six-tenths on the front half and then Pickrem closing that gap on the breast leg. The two turned just .02 apart heading into the free leg, where Small (26.50) narrowly outdid Pickrem (26.52) to get the victory in 1:51.62.

She smashes Pickrem’s SEC Championship Record of 1:52.69 set last year, along with the Pool Record of 1:52.87 set by Melanie Margalis in 2014, and also lowers the best time she set in the prelims (1:53.01). Pickrem also went a best time for 2nd in 1:51.66, eclipsing the 1:52.35 she went at NCAAs last season.

Small and Pickrem now rank 3rd and 4th all-time in the event, trailing only Ella Eastin (1:50.67) and Kathleen Baker (1:51.25).

Both Emma Barksdale and Vanessa Pearl set best times in the prelims like Small, and followed up by going faster tonight as well. Barksdale was 3rd in 1:53.27, under her 1:53.73, while Pearl, a freshman, got all the way down to 1:53.98 after going 1:55.18 in the morning.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, an NCAA ‘A’ finalist last season, won the ‘B’ final in 1:54.39.

Men’s 200 IM Final

SEC Meet Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018

Pool Record: 1:41.26, Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

In a wildly close men’s 200 IM final, Florida freshman Kieran Smith came away with the win in 1:43.13, running down Nick Alexander with a 24.71 free leg. Smith hit the wall in 1:43.13, edging out Alexander’s 1:43.15.

Javier Acevedo of Georgia broke 1:44 for the first time to take 3rd, moving up from 7th at the 150 with the fastest freestyle split in the field of 24.27. Freshmen Shaine Casas (1:43.35) of Texas A&M and Danny Kovac (1:43.75) of Missouri were also in the 1:43s for 4th and 5th.

Gator senior Alex Lebed made it six swimmers sub-1:44 as he went 1:43.85 to take the ‘C’ final.

Women’s 50 Free Final

SEC Meet Record: 21.33, Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019

(Tennessee), 2019 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.74

Men’s 50 Free Final

SEC Meet Record: 18.23, Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016

Pool Record: 18.80, Robert Howard (Alabama), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 19.00

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

SEC Meet Record: 1:26.89, Georgia, 2013

Pool Record: 1:26.31, California, 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.61

Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final