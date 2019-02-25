Anthony Nesty Breaks Down 1st SEC Title As Florida Head Coach (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)

1. University of Florida 1233 2. Missouri 1137 3. Tennessee, University of, Knox 917 4. Texas A&M University 907 5. The University of Georgia 862.5 6. University of Alabama 789.5 7. Kentucky, University of 672 8. Auburn University 661.5 9. South Carolina, University of, 565 10. Louisiana State University 486.5

The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.

