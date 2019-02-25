Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anthony Nesty Breaks Down 1st SEC Title As Florida Head Coach (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)

1. University of Florida            1233   
2. Missouri                         1137
3. Tennessee, University of, Knox    917   
4. Texas A&M University              907
5. The University of Georgia       862.5   
6. University of Alabama           789.5
7. Kentucky, University of           672   
8. Auburn University               661.5
9. South Carolina, University of,    565  
10. Louisiana State University      486.5

The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.

Ladymanvol

Congratulations to Coach Nesty and the Gator Nation. We fell short you was too tough for us.

48 minutes ago
Fly100

Congratulations to Coach Nesty and staff ! The Gators crushed it the last day ! Former great swimmers can make great coaches. Continued best wishes and on to NCAA’s.

46 minutes ago
austinpoolboy

Congrats! Big win…wasn’t a slam dunk going in, especially with big graduations. Nice to keep the streak alive. Well done.

30 minutes ago

