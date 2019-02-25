Joey Reilman Talks Tennessee Turnaround After Early Struggles (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Tennessee’s Joey Reilman took the lead early on and held off the field through the back half as he broke 1:39 for the first time. Reilman is now within half a second of the all-time top 10 performers list in this event, as Aaron Piersol occupies that spot in 1:38.45. His winning time tonight was under the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

Texas A&M freshman Shaine Casas (1:39.84) swam under 1:40 for the first time, as did Florida’s Clark Beach (1:39.95). Beach had the edge up front, but Casas closed on him to win the tight race for silver. Georgia’s Javier Acevedo, the 2018 runner-up in this race, was 4th in 1:40.18.