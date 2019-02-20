2019 B1G Women’s Champs: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x)

The first night of the 2019 B1G Women’s Championships kicks off in Bloomington, Indiana, with the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Michigan and Indiana will be locked into battle in a meet that is projected to be very close the whole way through, with Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio State pushing for a third place finish. Meanwhile, the Northwestern Wildcats are looking at their best season thus far in a very long time, and they’ll try to push up into the middle of the conference.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Indiana – 1:34.71 Michigan – 1:34.98 Ohio State – 1:35.85

As expected, things got off to an electric start, with Indiana edging Michigan for the win in the 200 medley relay here. Despite having a backstroke hole all year, freshman Morgan Scott put forth one of the quickest lead-offs of the field (24.21) which was followed by Lilly King‘s unofficial fastest breast split ever: 25.36. She held the old unofficial record at 25.38 from her split at NCAAs last year. Christie Jensen was 23.02 on fly with Shelby Koontz 22.12 on the end as IU was too far ahead for Michigan’s dangerous back-half to catch them.

Michigan had a 24.52 lead-off from Taylor Garcia, followed by Miranda Tucker‘s 26.31 (the field’s 2nd-best split). Freshman Maggie Macneil unleashed a 22.39, the fastest fly leg in the field, with sophomore Daria Pyshnenko, who was hampered by injury and missed competition for most of the first semester, anchoring in 21.76 — not quite enough to track down Koontz.

Ohio State was 1:35.85, just two hundredths ahead of Wisconsin, who was 1:35.87. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson was 22.40 on the fly leg, the second-fastest in the field, but OSU sophomore Freya Rayner threw down the field’s best anchor leg (21.34) to hold off Emmy Sehmann on the Badger’s anchor (21.69).

Minnesota was 5th (1:36.22) with a 26.47 breast leg from Lindsey Kozelsky while Northwestern clawed its way to 6th (1:36.93) as Calypso Sheridan had the quickest first 50 (24.05) and Malorie Han had a 21.92 anchor leg.

