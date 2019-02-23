Lilly King Goes Sub-56 in 100 Breaststroke at Big Tens

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

After Thursday’s foreshadowing with the fastest 100 yard breaststroke on a relay split in history, Indiana senior Lilly King fulfilled the prophecy with a new NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Record in Friday’s event final. Her time of 55.88 is the new fastest-ever in the event, breaking her own record of 56.25 set at NCAAs last season.

Removing reaction times, King’s individual swim was even better than her relay split by an off-the-blocks margin of .28 seconds.

Comparative Splits, fastest 100 breaststrokes in history.

King – 2019 Big Tens – 26.11/29.77 = 55.88

King – 2018 NCAAs – 26.32/29.93 = 56.25

King improved both her front-half and her back-half in the new record-setting swim by similar margins. She’s managed to drop time from Big Tens to NCAAs in this event in 2 of the previous 3 seasons.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke: