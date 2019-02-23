Lilly King Goes Sub-56 in 100 Breaststroke at Big Tens

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
- Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central: here
After Thursday’s foreshadowing with the fastest 100 yard breaststroke on a relay split in history, Indiana senior Lilly King fulfilled the prophecy with a new NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Record in Friday’s event final. Her time of 55.88 is the new fastest-ever in the event, breaking her own record of 56.25 set at NCAAs last season.
Removing reaction times, King’s individual swim was even better than her relay split by an off-the-blocks margin of .28 seconds.
Comparative Splits, fastest 100 breaststrokes in history.
- King – 2019 Big Tens – 26.11/29.77 = 55.88
- King – 2018 NCAAs – 26.32/29.93 = 56.25
King improved both her front-half and her back-half in the new record-setting swim by similar margins. She’s managed to drop time from Big Tens to NCAAs in this event in 2 of the previous 3 seasons.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke:
- Lilly King – 55.88, 2019 Big Tens
- Lilly King – 56.25, 2018 NCAAs
- Lilly King – 56.30, 2017 Big Tens
- Lilly King – 56.43, 2018 IU Invitational (this season)
- Lilly King – 56.46, 2018 Big Ten Championships
- Molly Hannis, 56.64 – 2017 Tennessee Invitational
- Lilly King, 56.71 – 2017 NCAAs
- Lilly King, 57.15 – 2016 NCAAs
- Breeja Larson, 57.23 – 2014 NCAAs
- Breeja Larson, 57.28 – 2014 SECs
Wow! Way to go!
holy cow!
Incredible swim. Crazy how she’s taken women’s breaststroke this far so quickly. Excited to see what she does at NCAAs!