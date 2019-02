Sieben Motivationsmantras von Aristoteles, Goethe und Steve Jobs

Hawaii Men, Women Combine for 4 MPSF Records on Day 3 The Rainbow Warriors top the leader boards of both the men’s meet and the women’s meet after 3 days of competition.

Lilly King Goes Sub-56 in 100 Breaststroke at Big Tens King took almost 4-tenths of a second off her previous NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Records in the 100 breaststroke. She’s now 8-tenths faster than anybody else has been in the race.

2019 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Lilly King is in the hunt for a four-peat in the 100 breast tonight at the Women’s B1G Championships.

2018 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Live Finals of Day 4 of the SEC Championships. The Florida and Mizzou men are only separated by 11 points after last night while the Texas A&M women have a 57-point lead on the Florida women.