Zane Waddell Reveals Secret to his 44 100 Backstroke (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • SEC Meet: 44.73 2/16/2017 Connor Oslin, Alabama
  • Pool: 44.61 12/3/2016 Ryan Murphy, California
  • NCAA: 43.49 3/25/2016 Ryan Murphy California
  1. Zane Waddell (Alabama)- 44.77
  2. Kacper Stokowski (Florida)- 45.31
  3. Joey Rilman (Tennesse)- 45.35

South-African native Zane Waddell split a 21.5/23.27 in his back race to have a great finish to win his first SEC title. His winning time of 44.77 moves him up to #3 in the NCAA and #2 all-time in Alabama school history. After not winning a title from 1985 to 2015, Waddell adds to the 4th win for Alabama in this event in the last 5 years.

Second went to Kacper Stokowski (45.31) and third went to Joey Rilman (45.35), which are #5 and #6 in the NCAA as well. Stokowski’s finish also boosts Florida’s lead on Mizzou to a 72-point lead.

