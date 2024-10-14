Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Slept 11 Hours Before the 200 IM Final in Paris

High performance takes a lot of work both in and out of the pool. At an Olympic Games, there are added factors like media obligations, drug testing, and odd eating hours that can make getting the proper recovery challenging.

This didn’t seem to be a problem for Leon Marchand in his home country of France, where he won 4 gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His coach, Bob Bowman, revealed that the Flying Frenchman actually slept for 11 hours the night before his final individual race, the 200 IM.

Watch SwimSwam’s full interview with Bob Bowman here.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!