Leon Marchand Slept 11 Hours Before the 200 IM Final in Paris

High performance takes a lot of work both in and out of the pool. At an Olympic Games, there are added factors like media obligations, drug testing, and odd eating hours that can make getting the proper recovery challenging.

This didn’t seem to be a problem for Leon Marchand in his home country of France, where he won 4 gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His coach, Bob Bowman, revealed that the Flying Frenchman actually slept for 11 hours the night before his final individual race, the 200 IM.

