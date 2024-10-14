Zac Stubblety-Cook To Join Mel Marshall’s Training Group On The Gold Coast

Zac Stubblety-Cook is beginning the new Olympic quad with a move from Brisbane to the Gold Coast to train under Mel Marshall’s group at Griffith University, according to Australian journalist Ian Hanson.

Marshall, who’s making a move for the quad herself, is best known for coaching Adam Peaty. After the 2024 Olympics, she left her Lead Coach position in Loughborough, UK, to coach down under.

Stubblety-Cook told SwimSwam that he feels he needs a change. For his last two Olympic cycles, he swam under veteran coach Vince Raleigh in Brisbane. Under Raleigh, he won his first Olympic gold medal in the 200 breaststroke in Tokyo. In 2022, he broke the 200 breaststroke world record, swimming a 2:05.95.

This summer at the Paris Olympics, he captured a silver medal in the 200 breaststroke despite a neck injury leading up to the games and catching COVID-19 in Paris.

Although he’s had consistent success in the 200, he didn’t compete in the 100 or the men’s medley relay in Paris after placing 3rd at Australian Olympic Trials. His new coach, Marshall, has a lot of credibility in sprint breaststroke from Peaty’s career. Additionally, Marshall has experience coaching Australian Olympians from her head coach position at the London Roar. The now-defunct ISL team had several Australian athletes.

Stubblety-Cook will be joining the likes of Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon and Lani Pallister at Griffith University.