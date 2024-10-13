Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coffee Talk with Zac Stubblety-Cook on Experience at 2024 Paris Olympics

After breaking his neck 6 months before the competition and then contracting COVID during the competition, Zac Stubblety-Cook still walked away from the Paris Olympic Games with a silver medal in the 200 breast. The Australian breaststroke specialist takes us through his whirlwind Olympic saga, what kept his head level through all of it, and how he’s running a coffee business on the side.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

