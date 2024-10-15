Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

#12 Caden Martin Gives UVA Their 4th Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2026-27

Comments: 5

Caden Martin, until recently from Fayetteville, Arkansas, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia, giving the Cavaliers their fourth top-20 recruit from the high school class of 2026. She will join #9 Roos Rottink, #17 Molly Workman, and #20 Alyssa Sagle on the UVA women’s roster in 2026-27.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, teachers, and coaches for their unwavering support. I would also like to thank the entire UVA staff for this incredible opportunity! GO HOOS! ⚔️🧡💙 #gohoos”

Martin is a pure sprinter – one of the fastest in the cohort – and we ranked her the #12 overall swimmer on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026. She spent her first two years of high school at Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and swam for Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs. She swam her last meet attached to RAC at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials; as of this fall, she is attached to TAC Titans in North Carolina.

In high school swimming, Martin won both the 50 free (22.78) and 100 free (49.92) at the 2024 Arkansas 4A-1A State Championships. She’s been under 23 seconds in the 50 free 12 times, with her fastest performance coming last December at the KMSC King Marlin Pro-Am Classic. Her best100 free time dates from the Arkansas Senior State Championship in March, where she also notched a PB in the 200 free (1:51.48).

In LCM, Martin clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free (25.78) and 100 free (56.95) at Columbia Sectionals in March, before dropping another .19 in the 50 to qualify for Olympic Trials in May.

Martin ranks 2nd in the 50 free and 4th in the 100 free for the class, which will make her a huge asset to UVA relays.

Best SCY times:

  • 50 free – 22.21
  • 100 free – 49.22

Pea brain
1 hour ago

Charlotte crush gives me nc state vibes… anyone else got any thoughts on where she may go?

1
-7
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  Pea brain
29 minutes ago

Probably UVA. However, NC State is a viable option, her sister goes there. Her brother goes to Louisville, and that’s where she’s from, so that could be an option that would shake some things up.

0
-2
Reply
Vaswammer
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
3 minutes ago

Based on the usual clues with Virginia SD, she won’t be going there.

0
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Pea brain
12 minutes ago

itll be crazy if UVA picks her up, for recruiting purposes she’s quite possibly the best high school sophomore ever. A touch behind the recent big dog freestyle sprint recruits (Walsh, Curzan, Shackell) but considerably faster in fly and back for the most part – Curzan is the only one that got close in the 100 fly

Last edited 5 minutes ago by jeff
0
0
Reply
Elizabeth
1 hour ago

YES CADEN ‼️‼️

11
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

