12 Caden Martin Gives UVA Their 4th Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2026-27

Caden Martin, until recently from Fayetteville, Arkansas, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia, giving the Cavaliers their fourth top-20 recruit from the high school class of 2026. She will join #9 Roos Rottink, #17 Molly Workman, and #20 Alyssa Sagle on the UVA women’s roster in 2026-27.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, teachers, and coaches for their unwavering support. I would also like to thank the entire UVA staff for this incredible opportunity! GO HOOS! ⚔️🧡💙 #gohoos”

Martin is a pure sprinter – one of the fastest in the cohort – and we ranked her the #12 overall swimmer on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026. She spent her first two years of high school at Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and swam for Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs. She swam her last meet attached to RAC at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials; as of this fall, she is attached to TAC Titans in North Carolina.

In high school swimming, Martin won both the 50 free (22.78) and 100 free (49.92) at the 2024 Arkansas 4A-1A State Championships. She’s been under 23 seconds in the 50 free 12 times, with her fastest performance coming last December at the KMSC King Marlin Pro-Am Classic. Her best100 free time dates from the Arkansas Senior State Championship in March, where she also notched a PB in the 200 free (1:51.48).

In LCM, Martin clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free (25.78) and 100 free (56.95) at Columbia Sectionals in March, before dropping another .19 in the 50 to qualify for Olympic Trials in May.

Martin ranks 2nd in the 50 free and 4th in the 100 free for the class, which will make her a huge asset to UVA relays.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.21

100 free – 49.22

