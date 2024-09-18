20 Alyssa Sagle Hands UVA Their First Verbal Commitment for Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyssa Sagle from Gainesville, Virginia, has announced her intention to remain in-state to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and everyone who has helped me along the way. I also want to thank all the coaches at UVA for giving me this opportunity. Go hoos! ⚔️💙🧡”

A junior at Battlefield High School, she won the 50 free (23.43) and 100 back (53.17, a PB) at the 2024 VHSL Class 6 State Championships. In March, she clocked new lifetime bests in the 500 free (4:55.11), 200 back (1:56.04), and 200 IM (2:04.25) at the Potomac Valley Short Course Senior Championships. Two weeks later she was in Florida competing at the NCSA Spring Championships, where she placed 4th in the 50 back, 3rd in the 100 back, and 16th in the 200 back. She also competed in the 50/200 free and the 50 fly. She left the meet with new PBs in the SCY 50 back (24.95) and 50 fly (25.45) and the LCM 50 back (29.44), 100 back (1:01.16), 200 back (2:17.56), and 50 fly (28.72). She qualified for the 2024 Olympic Team Trials with her 1:01.16 backstroke.

Sagle continued to shine throughout long course season, culminating with PBs in the 200 free (2:07.28), 200 back (2:13.11), and 100 fly (1:03.24) at Richmond Futures. She was runner-up in the 200 back and came in 3rd in the 100 back, 12th in the 100 fly, and 27th in the 200 free.

Sagle swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. We ranked her 20th on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026. Beyond Gretchen Walsh’s otherworldly 48.10 in the 100 back at NCAAs, the Hoosiers had 5 backstrokers under 53 and 1:55 last season: Alex Walsh (52.01/1:50.18), Reilly Tiltmann (51.29/1:50.64), Tess Howley (51.99/1:53.47), Ella Bathurst (1:54.08), Carly Novelline (51.69/1:54.36), and Izzy Bradley (52.11/1:54.99). Sagle would have ranked 7th on the depth chart in the 100 back and 8th in the 200 back.

Best Times:

200 back – 1:56.04

100 back – 53.17

50 back – 24.95

100 fly – 55.73

50 free – 23.39

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.