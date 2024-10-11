17 Molly Workman (2026) Makes Verbal Commitment to Virginia Cavaliers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Molly Workman, from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! I want to give a big thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all of their support through this process. I would also like to give a big thanks to Coach Todd, Couch Courtney, Coach Jake, and the rest of the @uvaswimdive staff for this amazing opportunity! GO HOOS 💙⚔️🧡”

Workman, the #17 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 swimmers in the class of 2026, will join #9 Roos Rottink, #12 Caden Martin, and #20 Alyssa Sagle in the Cavaliers’ class of 2030.

Workman attends State College Area High School, where she is a junior. She swims club with Nittany Lion Aquatic Club and specializes mainly in sprint freestyle. She had an outstanding performance at the 2024 Pennsylvania High School 3A State Championships in March, winning both the 50 free (22.67) and 100 free (49.31) with lifetime-best times. She also earned a PB in the 50 back (25.48) leading off the medley relay.

Two weeks later, she added PBs in the 200 free (1:51.15), 50 breast (28.98), 200 breast (2:24.64), and 50 fly (25.24) at the ISCA International Senior Cup in Florida. There, she won the 50 free and 50 breast and was runner-up in the 50 back and 50 fly.

In long course, she improved her 100 free (57.66) and 200 free (2:07.25) times this summer at the Speedo Summer Championships in Irvine.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.67

100 free – 49.31

200 free – 1:51.15

100 fly – 55.01

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.