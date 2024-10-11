Santiago Alzate-Celin, #11 in the Class of 2026, Hands Verbal Commitment to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Santiago Alzate-Celin (Santi Alzate in the USA Swimming database) has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I am thrilled and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida! There are so many people who have helped me tremendously in reaching this decision. I want to give special thanks to my coaches, my mom, dad, and sister! A huge thanks also goes to Coach Nesty and Coach Whitney for this amazing opportunity. GO GATORS!!! 🐊🐊🐊”

Alzate-Celin is a junior at Charlotte Country Day School; he swims with the SwimMAC High Performance group and specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range and the 400 IM. We ranked him #11 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026.

He swam as a freshman at Ardrey Kell High School, placing 5th in the 500 free (4:30.74, a PB) and 13th in the 200 free (1:41.73) at the 2023 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. Last season, the sophomore won the 500 free (4:20.62) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.02), clocking PBs in both events, at the North Carolina Independent Schools State Championships. He also earned a lifetime best in the 100 free (46.16), leading off the 400 free relay, and his first 50 of that 100 was also a PB (22.48).

Two weeks after high school states, Alzate-Celin competed at the North Carolina LSC Short Course Senior Championships, where he placed 2nd in the 200 IM (1:49.85), 3rd in the 400 IM (3:51.41), and 4th in the 200 fly (1:48.92), all with new best times.

He had a strong LCM season too, beginning with an Olympic Trials qualification in the 400 IM at the Bulldog Grand Slam in May. He left the meet with new PBs in the 400 free (3:58.84), 800 free (8:16.76), and 400 IM (4:23.19). He wrapped up the summer in Irvine at Speedo Summer Championships, earning PBs in the 200 free (1:54.23) and 400 free (3:56.86).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:23.69

500 free – 4:20.62

200 free – 1:38.02

400 IM – 3:51.41

200 IM – 1:49.85

Alzate-Celin is Florida’s first public commitment for the class of 2030. His event lineup is very much in the Gators’ wheelhouse, with the 3rd-fastest 500 free and 400 IM in the cohort. He also ranks 7th in the 1650 free and 12th in the 200 free, making him a potential relay threat. The Gators won their second consecutive SEC title in 2024. Beginning this season, however, they’ll square off against newcomer Texas, in addition to their regular foes, at the conference meet.

