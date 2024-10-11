Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drexel Takes On Eliminator 1000 Freestyle During Intrasquad Meet

Comments: 3

Drexel University added a unique event to its lineup for their intrasquad meet, the eliminator 1000. Six swimmers started the race and the last one at each point of the 200, 400, 600, and 800 were eliminated, leaving two swimmers at the final touch of the 1000. That swimmer earned the win.

At the end of each 200, the bell was rung over the lane where the swimmer was in last place, meaning they were done swimming the event.

With much debate over how college swimming dual meets can become more exciting, could the eliminator 1000 be the answer? Will your team take on the eliminator 1000? Be sure to tag us @swimswamnews on Instagram

3
thezwimmer
13 minutes ago

I would love to see race splits for those who Made it further in

Aquatics
37 minutes ago

I think this is great!

Hmm
1 hour ago

Beats listening to Rowdy….

