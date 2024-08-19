Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bob Bowman Details How He Coached Leon Marchand to 4 Gold Medals at Paris Olympics

Comments: 2

SwimSwam sat down with Bob Bowman, Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas and coach of Olympic superstar Leon Marchand, to debrief his experience in Paris.

At the top of the podcast, Bowman reveals that Marchand looked “very average” in practices two weeks before the Olympics. Apparently this is a trend for Marchand, as Bowman said he also looked that way before the best short course meet of his career, the 2023 NCAA Championships in Minnesota.

There was a public practice at their training camp in Vichy, France where Leon suited up in front of 1,000 fans in which Bowman said he looked “very good on that”.

Bowman continues on with stories of Leon throughout the meet and what it was like seeing his other non-French athletes have success. He ends with a preview of the upcoming season for Texas swimming, including a quad-meet with Texas, Virginia, Arizona State, and NC State.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
M L
3 minutes ago

Great interview

0
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
58 minutes ago

This one has been a long time coming. Thanks Coleman!

8
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!