Bob Bowman Details How He Coached Leon Marchand to 4 Gold Medals at Paris Olympics

SwimSwam sat down with Bob Bowman, Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas and coach of Olympic superstar Leon Marchand, to debrief his experience in Paris.

At the top of the podcast, Bowman reveals that Marchand looked “very average” in practices two weeks before the Olympics. Apparently this is a trend for Marchand, as Bowman said he also looked that way before the best short course meet of his career, the 2023 NCAA Championships in Minnesota.

There was a public practice at their training camp in Vichy, France where Leon suited up in front of 1,000 fans in which Bowman said he looked “very good on that”.

Bowman continues on with stories of Leon throughout the meet and what it was like seeing his other non-French athletes have success. He ends with a preview of the upcoming season for Texas swimming, including a quad-meet with Texas, Virginia, Arizona State, and NC State.