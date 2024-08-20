U.S. Open Qualifier Ellie Schrank Commits to Cincinnati for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Schrank from Centerton, Arkansas, is headed to Ohio to swim for the University of Cincinnati beginning in the fall of 2024. At the time of her verbal commitment, she wrote on social media.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Cincinnati. A special thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates for the support along the way. A huge thank you to the Cincinnati coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to be part of the Bearcat family.”

Schrank graduated from Bentonville West High School where, as a senior, she was runner-up in the 100 free (52.14) and placed 3rd in the 100 back (55.09) at the 2024 Arkansas 6A State Championships. In 2023, she was runner-up in both events (52.83 in the 100 free and 56.17 in the back).

Shrank swims club with Northwest Arkansas Aquatics. She earned PBs in the 50 free (24.07), 100 back (55.23) and 200 back (1:58.96) at Winter Juniors, and then proceeded to notch best times in the LCM 200 free (2:07.74), 50/100/200 back (29.00/1:01.76/2:07.74), and 100 fly (1:02.92) this summer at NCSA Championship.

Schrank will join Kate Mardis, Katie Jackovic, Lauren O’Connor, Maddie Reed, and Michelle Grabowski in the Cincinnati class of 2028. Her best times would have scored at the 2024 Big 12 Championships in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back.

100 back – 55.09

200 back – 1:58.96

50 free – 24.07

100 free – 52.14

200 free – 1:52.32

