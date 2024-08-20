Ohio State Champion Bella Pfeil Set to Dive for Florida Gulf Coast This Fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ohio state champion diver Bella Pfeil is headed to Fort Myers to compete for Florida Gulf Coast University starting this fall.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and diving career at Florida Gulf Coast University!!! A huge thank you to everyone who has constantly encouraged and supported me throughout this journey. Wings up!”

Pfeil dove for Avon Lake High School, making history this past season by becoming the first Lorain County athlete to win a state diving championship. She won the 1-meter diving competition at the OHSAA State Championship back in February, scoring 454.35 points on her 11 dives.

Just a week prior to the state meet, Pfeil scored her highest result ever on the 1-meter (11 dives), racking up 471.35 points and taking first at the district championship.

Pfeil competed at the Ohio state championships three times over the course of her high school career, finishing 9th (390.70) in 2023 and 16th (387.05) in 2022. She trains year-round with the Berea-Midpark Diving Club.

Pfeil has been diving for six years, prior to which she spent another six years as a gymnast. After wrapping up her high school diving career, she was on the verge of deciding not to dive in college and just focus on her academics instead before ultimately opting to dive at FGCU.

Top Scores

1-meter (11 dives): 471.35

FGCU is a Division I Mid-Major Program that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. This past season, the women’s team placed 3rd out of 10 schools at the ASUN Championships. To finish in the top three of the diving event at the championships, it took scores of 255.00 for the 1-meter (6 dives) and 269.40 for the 3-meter (6 dives).

FGCU’s highest-scoring diver at the ASUN Championships on the 1-meter springboard was Isabeau Keene, who scored 249.35 on her six dives. In previous competitions Pfeil has scored 293.90 on six dives, putting her in a strong position to be one of FGCU’s top divers and one of the top-scoring divers at conference championships.

Other members of the class of 2028 who will be joining Pfeil in Fort Myers this fall include Emily McMahan, Audrey Sambrook, Izzy Ackley and Cassie Bauer.

