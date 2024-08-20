3-sport athlete Lauren Arledge to swim for St. Thomas University (FL) starting fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Arledge, a Central Ohio Aquatics alum, will travel to Miami Gardens to swim for St. Thomas University (FL). Arledge, who is from Ashville, Ohio, recently graduated from Teays Valley High School.



Arledge is a multi-sport athlete, having also competed in track and field and playing tennis throughout high school. In the fall of her junior year, she made the Buckeye Division first team for girl’s tennis.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at St. Thomas University! I want to thank all of my current and former coaches and teammates, plus a special thank you to my mom and sister for forming me into the women and swimmer I am today. Go Bobcats



At Upper Arlington Sectionals in February, Arledge set 2 PBs leading off the 200 and 400 free relay, where swam a 26.33 50 free and 57.45 100 free, respectively. She went on to establish a season best in the 100 fly, swimming a 1:01.09 to place 8th.

Most recently, at Ohio LC Senior Champs, Arledge PB’d in the 50 free (30.04) and 50 back (35.82). She additionally swam 3 season bests, clocking times of 1:06.60 in the 100 free, 32.36 in the 50 fly, and 1:11.68 in the 100 fly.

Best times SCY

100 fly –1:00.55

200 fly – 2:17.35

50 free – 26.33

100 free – 57.45

200 free – 2:05.48

St. Thomas, an NAIA school, is a member of the Sun Conference, where they were runner ups to Keiser University at conference championships this past year. Stella Warborn, a freshman at the time, led the team with 60 points and 3 individual wins. St. Thomas went to place 2nd at the 2024 NAIA national championships, once again finishing behind Keiser University.

Arledge’s PB in the 100 fly would have placed her in the ‘B’ final at this year’s Sun Conference Championships, while her 200 fly would have landed her in the ‘A’ final. While Arledge doesn’t have a clear 3rd event, her 200 free is just off the 2:04.31 cut off time that it took to qualify for a second swim.

Joining Arledge at St. Thomas University this year will be Katie Gorno (sprint free), Josefina Berraud (back/IM), Giovanna Castellan (sprint free), and Maggie Auran (free/IM).

