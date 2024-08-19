Lindsey Niergarth Promoted From Assistant to Head Coach At Xavier

Xavier has announced Lindsey Niergarth as the next head coach of its men’s and women’s swimming program. Niergarth takes over the position after Brent MacDonald left in May to become the head coach at West Virginia.

“I am so grateful and beyond happy for the opportunity to continue working with Xavier Swimming,” said Niergarth. “I am thrilled to continue to lead this program in its tradition of academic and athletic success. I am also excited to lead Xavier forward and be able to reach new heights.”

Niergarth arrived at Xavier in the fall of 2021 as an assistant coach. Since her arrival, the Xavier men have finished as runner-ups at the Big East Championships in all three seasons. The men also swept all five relays this past season. The women were 4th out of 7 teams this past season and won five total events, including the 200 medley relay.

Prior to arriving at Xavier, Niergarth was the head age group coach for the USA Swimming club, the Cincinnati Marlins. She also has previous club coaching experience at Peddie Aquatics Association and Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, Columbia Athletic Club-Silver Lakes in Everett, Washington, the City of Charleston Southern Marlins Racing Team in Charleston, South Carolina, and Hunting Creek Swim and Racquet Club in Columbia, South Carolina.

She spent her collegiate student-athlete career at South Carolina where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in psychology in 2012. She went on to earn a Masters in Sport and Exercise Psychology from Argosy University in 2014.

Xavier began school today, August 19th. The team also was home to two other assistant coaches this past season, Julienne Libler and Joey Mullen. Both Libler and Mullen are Xavier grads. Xavier is not home to a diving program.