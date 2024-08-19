Cameroon NADO Declared Non-Compliant with World Anti-Doping Code

The Organisation Camerounaise de Lutte contre le Dopage dans le Sport (Cameroon NADO) has been formally deemed non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed in an official release on August 5th.

The Cameroon NADO was first added to WADA’s compliance watchlist back in March after failing to address non-conformities in its anti-doping program identified through a Code Compliance Questionnaire exercise.

The organization was given until July 11th to correct these non-conformities, at which point WADA issued a formal notice with the proposed consequences and reinstatement conditions.

As a consequence of its non-compliant status, the Cameroon NADO will lose its WADA privileges until reinstatement, which includes holding leadership positions, hosting events, participating in WADA programs or activities and receiving funding.

Additionally, Cameroon is not permitted to host regional, continental or world championships, the nation’s flag will not be flown at any such major event and the Cameroon NADO’s representatives will be ineligible to serve as members on any governing bodies of other Code signatories.

The organization’s non-compliant status and subsequent consequences went into effect in the midst of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Cameroon had six athletes compete in the Paris Olympics, representing their nation in athletics, swimming, judo and table tennis.

The country’s two swimmers were Giorgio Armani Nguichie Kamseu Kamogne, who contested the 100-meter free, and Grace Manuela Nguelo’O, who contested the 50-meter free. Neither athlete made it out of the preliminary heats of their races.

Aside from Cameroon, there are currently two other non-compliant Code signatories: the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.