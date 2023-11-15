Cincinnati Scores Commitment From Distance Specialist Michelle Grabowski (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michelle Grabowski of Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of Cincinnati. Grabowski currently attends Nevada Learning Academy, and trains year-round with the Sandpipers of Nevada under Michael Kinross.

“Sin City -> Cin City! I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati to further continue my athletic and academic journey. I am so grateful and would like to give a big thank you to my friends, family, teammates, and to the coaching staff at Sandpipers and Cincinnati for this amazing opportunity and for the continuous support along the way. Go Bearcats! 🐾❤️ #big12“

Grabowski is a distance specialist, and currently owns Winter Juniors cuts in the 1000, 1650, and 400m free freestyle. She recently raced at the Sandpiper Pumpkin Invite, where she logged an altitude-adjusted time of 4:55.45 to set a best time in the 500.

She ended her long course season this summer at the Futures Championships in Sacramento. She earned highest finish at 6th in both the 400m free (4:23.16) and 1500 (17:29.80), with her time in the 1500 marking a new personal best by over twelve seconds. Prior to Futures, Grabowski notched a best time of 4:23.19 in the 400m free, which adjusts down to 4:20.69 due to altitude.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:55.45 (altitude adjusted)

1000 free – 10:06.54

1650 free – 16:46.22

200 fly – 2:03.89

400 IM – 4:23.25

Under the direction of head coach Mandy Commons-Disalle, the Bearcats finished 5th out of 9 teams at the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships this past spring. This season, the team is competing in the Big 12 Conference.

Annabelle Young was the top performer in the 1650 last season with a 16:54.12 to take 9th at AACs. Maddy Hensler was the next best finisher at 12th (17:02.85), while Ingrid Fretz also scored in the event with a 19th place finish (17:22.93). All three will still be on campus next fall when Grabowski arrives.

Grabowski joins Lauren O’Connor, Kate Mardis, Maddie Reed, and Katie Jackovic in the Bearcats’ incoming class next fall.

