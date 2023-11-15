Sprinter Edward Wang Hands Verbal To Army West Point (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Edward Wang has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Wang is from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he attends Chapel Hill Senior High School.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Thank you to all the teachers, coaches, teammates and especially my family who have guided me along the way. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity provided to me by the Army coaching staff. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!”

Wang, a sprint specialist, trains and competes year-round with the YMCA of the Triangle Area (YOTA). He ended his long course season this summer at the Last Splash Invitational, where he set a personal best time of 23.82 in the 50m free. He also dropped in the 100m free and 100m breast, hitting times of 54.46 and 1:10.03, respectively.

Highlighting his last short course season was YMCA Nationals. He earned his best finish in the 100 free at 39th, where he dropped a second to post a 46.76. He also competed in the 100 breast (58.78) and 50 free (21.58), with his 100 breast also marking a new personal best.

More recently, Wang raced at the Commonwealth Cup earlier this month. Among his top swims was the 50 free, as he knocked off half a second from his previous best to post a time of 20.91.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 46.76

50 breast – 27.08

100 breast – 58.78

Army placed 2nd behind Navy at the 2023 Patriot League Championships. Wang is just outside of conference scoring range, as it took a 20.65 in prelims this past season to advance to the B-final.

Army’s top finishers in the event at conference last year were Owen Harlow and Ben Vorthmann, who finished 3rd (19.98) and 4th (20.14), respectively. Harlow has been as fast as 20.08 so far this season, while Vorthmann sits at 20.52.

Joining Wang in Army’s incoming class next fall is Daniel Verdolaga, Johnny Crush, Ramon Jiang, Max Peterson, and Doyee Kim.

