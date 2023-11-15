Summer Juniors Qualifier Katy Zboinski Commits To Nebraska For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katy Zboinski of Sparks, Nevada, has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Nebraska next fall. Zboinski, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Spanish Springs High School and trains year-round with Lakeridge Swim Team.

Zboinski is a breaststroke specialist, and currently owns a Summer Juniors cut in the 200 breast and, as well as Winter Juniors cuts in the 100m and 200-yard breast. She achieved both of the long course standards at the Futures Championships in Sacramento this summer, dropping over four seconds in the 200 (2:36.95) and nearly three seconds in the 100 (1:13.47).

Zboinski also saw tremendous improvements last short course season, highlighted by her swims at the Western Zone Senior Championships. She knocked over six seconds off her personal best in the 200 breast to finish 2nd (2:15.52), while in prelims of the 100 she set a best time of 1:03.10.

Later in the spring, Zboinski represented her high school at the Nevada High School State Championships (5A). She came away with the state title in the 100 breast (1:04.91), and was 3rd in the 200 IM (2:12.91).

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:03.10

200 breast – 2:15.52

200 IM – 2:08.99 (altitude adjusted)

400 IM – 4:29.63

The Huskers finished 10th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Zboinski is in a good position to make an immediate impact at the conference level, as her best breaststroke times would have landed her comfortably in the C-final for both.

JoJo Randby led the 100 breaststrokers last season with a 7th-place finish in the 100 (1:00.07), while Maia Hall was the top finisher in the 200 at 9th (2:11.63). So far this season, Randby and Hall lead the same events at 1:04.07 and 2:18.63, respectively. Both will be seniors when Zboinski is a freshman.

Joining Zboinksi in the Huskers’ incoming class next fall is Marissa Laurin, Jenna Gogel, Jazmyn Lunn, and Riley Miklos. Gogel is also a breaststroker with personal best times of 1:03.67/2:18.43.

