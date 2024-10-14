LSU Held Inaugural Cannonball Competition For Fans During Dual Meet Against Texas

Since the inaugural edition of the Battle At The Burr, there’s been a lot of discussion about how to reenergize college dual meets. Though there’s some overlap in what schools have found successful, part of what’s been fun is seeing the spin each program has put on the quest—Virginia likes super finals, Texas put on a light show and had Beavis make an appearance.

But sometimes, you have to go back to the basics of what makes swimming fun and that’s seeing who can do the best cannonball into the pool.

That’s exactly what LSU did. As part of the wave of energy focused on bringing the larger student body to regular season NCAA meets, LSU held a “Best Cannonball” contest during a break in their Oct. 11 dual meet against the Texas Longhorns. The meet itself was just as entertaining as a cannonball contest—Emma Sticklen set an SEC record in the 200 fly (1:49.77), Jillian Cox swam a program record in the 1000 free (9:25.88), and Jere Hribar fired off an 18.30 50 free split.

According to the LSU Reveille, non-student athletes were able to sign up last week for the competition, which took place in the diving well. The event judges announced they were “looking for the cannonball with the biggest splash and attitude” to win the grand prize—a team-issued LSU backpack.

The eight contestants brought their own style to their attempt, with one person making the jump fully clothed.

The meet fell at the start of LSU’s homecoming weekend so there were lots of alumni roaming the campus. The inaugural cannonball contest is a good reminder that the “thing” that helps pack the stands doesn’t need to be flashy. Sometimes, reminding people of the ways that we first had fun at the pool when we were kids is all it takes to draw them in—though awarding prizes certainly doesn’t hurt either.