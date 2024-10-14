French President Emmanual Macron Calls Leon Marchand’s Gold Medals Favorite Moment at Olympics

In an interview with Variety, French President Emmanuel Macron reflected on the success of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, mentioning that Leon Marchand was one of his favorite athletes to watch at the competition.

While recalling his favorite moment of the Games, Macron pointed to Marchand taking home two gold medals in one night in front of a home crowd, winning both the men’s 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke. He added that he enjoyed the performance of the French contigent in the Judo team competition, where the team took home a gold as well.

“I’m hesitating between Leon Marchand, when he won his two gold medals in two hours on the same day. It was incredible. He wasn’t the favorite. And in judo as well, when we got the gold medal for the team after this incredible finale with Japan with Teddy Riner.”

In his interview, Macron also celebrated the success of the Games as a whole, pointing to the country’s influx of tourism and the revolutionary opening ceremony on the Seine River.

“Our country managed to welcome the world in perfect security conditions, sharing our culture, heritage and art of living, along with our festive spirit. We’ve been able to do so with the boldness that characterizes us. It’s the best image we could project of our country.

“In Paris, we welcomed 1.7 million tourists during the first week of the Olympics, with very good prospects until the end of the summer for international visitors. Overall, the beautiful images of Paris and France during the Olympic Games will undoubtedly have a very positive impact in the short and medium term.”

Macron also handed out advice to the Los Angeles 2028 organizers, reflecting on his own experiences in collaboration with the Paris 2024 organization efforts, “Do your own Olympic Games. Don’t try to copy anything. Be creative. Be in line with your identity, your history, even your paradoxes. Be yourself.”