New in Commit: USA Swimming Bulk Registration

New Feature: USA Swimming Bulk Registration

What is “USA Swimming Bulk Registration”?

USA Swimming clubs can now submit new registrations and renewals directly from Commit. If the club has opted in for bulk renewal, this process is available and super simple to use.

Why did we build this feature?

USA Swimming expanded their options for 3rd party vendors to communicate with their membership database. These new options enabled Commit to integrate with their system by submitting registration data directly from Commit to USA Swimming. This process simplifies USA Swimming registrations for the club and families.

How do you use this feature in Commit?

1. You navigates to your Commit Swimming dashboard and clicks “Manage Registrations” on the USA Swimming widget

2. You select “New Registration” to begin a simple 5 step process

3. You walks through the process and selects the members to register

4. You submit the registration to USA Swimming

5. You then navigate to SWIMS to “checkout”

Additional Changes in Commit Swimming Recently

1. Fix upcoming meets order bug

2. Fix export of registration list for dollar amounts over 1,000 creating an extra column

3. Add an “unread” filter for messages

4. Match counts with unread messages on left nav with what is on messages screen even if data is not on client

5. Fix bug where team sites don’t deploy latest updates automatically

6. Fix schedule installment plan bug in certain edge cases throwing a server error

7. Block USA Swimming bulk registration if team opted out of bulk registration on USA Swimming Hub

8. Remove archived jobs from view for parents

9. Fix bug where USA Swimming roster view filter was not appearing

10. Fix bug where maximum entry option changes were not propagating through all events

11. Fix bug where non-athlete USA Swimming registrations were not processing due to missing State data

Commit Swimming, originally known for its workout management software, now has swim team management software designed to replace TeamUnify for your club.

Commit Swimming is the fresh team management software your swim club needs today. Hundreds of teams have already made the switch off of old software and upgraded their club to Commit Swimming. And clubs who have made the switch absolutely love their decision:

“Commit Swimming is the best team management software out there. I have tried SwimTopia, TeamUnify and Active. Commit is better and offers everything you need.”

ONE – PEOPLE WHO CARE

“Thank you for taking the time to make and send that video! Wow. We’ve never had such great support.”

You will receive support from people who care about you and your club with the Commit. If you don’t currently get this with your current team management software company, with Commit’s team management software, you will. A big reason for why Commit sticks with swim coaches and clubs like you is because they know they can reach out with a question and feel supported on the other end.

TWO – SIMPLE TO USE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES

“It is user-friendly:-). I am enjoying using Commit Swimming.”

You might currently use different team management software and think that it works fine. Or maybe you feel that it’s old, clunky, bloated with features not used, and hard to find what you need. No matter what your opinion is of your current swim team software, you will be amazed with the simplicity and power of the Commit Swimming. Clubs using other team management software often switch to Commit and note its simplicity and time savings compared to other options out there. You will get the same simplicity and usability you have come to expect from Commit’s workout manager.

THREE – BE A PART OF THE FUTURE

“This just feels so much more modern.”

Maybe you think that your current team management software “works” and everyone “knows how to use it”. This might be true. And still, you know in the back of your head that there’s no way you will be using this software to manage your swim team in 10 years. When you migrate to Commit Swimming, you will immediately notice that Commit’s software is different. It feels newer and is built to last into the future. Commit, as a company, prides itself on being focused on 2 things: 1. The customer and 2. The product. This means that the only thing more important to us than making the product great, is serving you, the customer. Commit Swimming is modern, easy to use, and will stay that way.

FOUR – AMAZING SERVICE

“Commit’s IT & customer support has been incredible!”

Not only will the technology be simple to use for you and for your families, but you will also notice incredible service from us. We hear from coaches and parents like you that your current service isn’t great. You have to deal with bugs that don’t get fixed, features that are promised and never happen. You often get replies from support reps but rarely feel like your problem is resolved fully. You will finally get the customer support you deserve and pay for with the Commit.

