Florent Manaudou Finally Found Joy in Swimming, Not Medals

For a long time after winning Olympic gold in 2012, Florent Manaudou would only be happy if he was achieving his (very lofty) goals in swimming. When he didn’t meet them, he would go into a depression that could last weeks.

In the past season, heading into his 4th Olympics in his home country, Florent discovered a way to bring joy back into his sport: focus on the sport, not the medals. By finding joy in his day-to-day training and the process of improvement, Manaudou was able to have a much healthier outlook on his swimming than ever before.

