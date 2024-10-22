Shanghai World Cup & Virgina-Florida SCM Dual Meet | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we are discussing the ridiculous weekend of SCM racing that included the World Cup stop in Shanghai and the Virginia-Florida NCAA dual meet.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 2:36 Shanghai World Cup Format
- 16:32 Noe Ponti World Record
- 18:09 Favorite Swims
- 23:29 Surprises from Shanghai
- 30:31 Virginia-Florida Dual
SINK or SWIM
- 38:43 Should there be more NCAA Dual Meets in SCM?
- 43:48 Will we see any world records in Incheon?
- 50:41 Will Kate Douglass and Leon Marchand win the World Cup crowns?
SCM meets make sense for teams that have either domestic or international swimmers who have the ability and aspiration to compete at high level international meets. It provides good racing opportunity for those athletes. UVA and UF both fit those criteria. I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense for teams who don’t have those swimmers.
One unexpected consequence of SCM NCAA dual meets is that international swimmers can also break national records. I believe from the times I read here that Gonzalez Pinero from Florida broke a couple of Argentinian SCM records last weekend.
“(UVA 3rd year) Aimee Canny won the 200m free (1:54.13), setting both the African continental record and the South African national record. She also won the 200 Breast (2:22.38).”
I don’t think there should be more NCAA Dual Meets in SCM… I think there should be more International Meets in SCY!
SCY is the most fun format