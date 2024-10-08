Analyzing the First 15 Meters of a 50m Free with Cam McEvoy

Cam McEvoy made history with his gold medal performance in Paris, becoming the first Australian man to win the 50m free. McEvoy says that during his training, he found a lot of improvement to be made in the first 15 meters of his race. By improving his mobility and functional strength, the revived sprinter was able to make great strides in the first part of his race.

