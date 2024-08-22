Rebel with a Cause: How Cam McEvoy Rejected Traditional Swim Training and Won Olympic Gold

After his 3rd Olympics in 2021, Cam McEvoy was burnt out with swimming and retired, thinking that was it for his swimming career. After 2 years of studying high performance within weight lifting, track, and cycling, McEvoy wondered if principles from each sport could be applied to swimming.
The sprint star decided to give swimming one last chance, but he was going to do it on his terms. When he proposed his training plan to many coaches, many turned him away. But once he found Tim Lane through fellow Australian swimmer Bobby Hurley, the pieces fell into place.
Over the next year and a half, it was trial and error while McEvoy and Lane completely revamped what swim training could look like. Cam was barely counting yardage with many workouts not cracking 1,000 meters. But he was putting in work and the results came, with Cam registering more sub-22 50m freestyles in that year than he had in his entire 13-year career combined.
Listen to what “The Professor” of swimming says about how we train in swimming and what worked for him in his pursuit of Olympic gold.
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
The first thing I have always thought when someone mentions Cam is he smart! I think he was a physics major at Uni and always talked above my head.
I wonder if it is much different approach than what Gary Hall or Anthony Ervin or Sarah Sjorstrom had to the 50….especially at the end of their careers?
I don’t think relating track training to swimming is that unique. I have always thought it was similar. I have always wondered why swimmers come down in racing distance and track athletes go up in distance as they age?
A couple questions:
Why didn’t he improve from Worlds last summer?
Did Australia ask him to swim their 4×100… Read more »