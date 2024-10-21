SwimTrek 60k Virtual Swim: From Fun Challenge to Global Swim for Ocean Conservation

Courtesy of SwimTrek, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimTrek is excited to announce the launch of its 5th annual SwimTrek 60k Swim, a unique global swimming event that runs throughout November. This year, the initiative aims to engage between 1,000 to 2,000 swimmers from around the world, all while raising awareness and funds for vital ocean conservation efforts.

A Free and Inclusive Event

What sets the SwimTrek 60k Swim apart is its accessibility. Participants can join for free from any location—whether it be a pool, lake, river, or ocean—making it easy for both seasoned athletes and casual swimmers to participate. The goal is to collectively swim a distance of 60 kilometers throughout the month, either individually or as part of a team.

In partnership with 1% for the Planet, SwimTrek will donate $5 (USD) to the environmental organization Sea Trees for each registered participant, with the aim of reaching $5,000 (USD). This commitment underscores SwimTrek’s dedication to not only keeping swimmers active but also contributing to the restoration of essential marine ecosystems.

Evolving from Community Challenge to Global Movement

Initially launched as a fun way for the SwimTrek community to stay connected during times when they couldn’t gather in person through the quieter month of November, this year’s event has evolved into a more ambitious initiative.

Managing Director Ash Van Wensveen emphasized the importance of expanding participation: “We want to remove any financial and geographical barriers and bring together a global community, all while making a tangible difference for our oceans. Our goal is not just to swim but to create a ripple effect that leads to environmental change.”

Partnering for a Healthier Ocean

SwimTrek is working with partners that share its commitment to swimming and sustainability. Together, they aim to inspire swimmers globally to contribute to a healthier ocean through this unique event.

Join the Movement

Participants can register for the SwimTrek 60k and track their progress throughout November. The event not only embraces the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition but also encourages swimmers to share their journeys on social media using the hashtag #SwimTrek60k.

With the potential to inspire thousands of individuals to take part, this year’s event promises to be the largest yet. To learn more about the SwimTrek 60k Swim and register for the event, visit SwimTrek 60k Registration.

About SwimTrek

SwimTrek is the world’s leading provider of swim adventure experiences, offering small group guided swimming holidays in over 50 of the best locations around the globe. With a focus on community, conservation, and adventure, SwimTrek is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that inspire a love for swimming and the natural environment.

SwimTrek On Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/swimtrek/

https://www.facebook.com/swimtrek.swimming.holidays/

https://twitter.com/SwimTrek

https://www.linkedin.com/company/swimtrek-swimming-holidays/