2019 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

There was no shortage of marquee swims at this morning’s preliminary session of the Women’s B1G Championships, as we’ll be in store for a very fast session with a lot of records potentially falling.

Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil uncorked a new SEC Championship Record in the women’s 100 fly, touching in 49.94, and will aim to get under Louise Hansson‘s NCAA-leading 49.80 from back in November. Erika Brown of Tennessee was 49.85 last night at the SEC Championships. The NCAA Record currently stands at 49.43 from Louisville grad Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell).

MacNeil will swim a second individual event tonight in the 100 back, where she comes in as the #2 seed behind Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson. Nelson set a new American Record earlier this season in 49.67, and lowered the SEC meet record in prelims with a time of 50.29. MacNeil was also sub-51 in 50.92.

In the 100 breast, Indiana Hoosier Lilly King will look for a four-peat. She’s been on fire so far in the competition, putting up the fastest all-time relay splits for both the 50 and 100 breast, and has a great shot at her American Record set back in March of 56.25.

Similar to King, Siobhan Haughey of Michigan will be in the hunt for her fourth straight win in the 200 free, while the 400 IM is relatively wide open with Calypso Sheridan of Northwestern leading the pack this morning in 4:06.76.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

B1G Meet Record: 49.94, Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 2019

Pool Record: 49.94, Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.03

Maggie MacNeil once again broke the Big Ten Championship Record to win the women’s 100 fly, this time moving into #2 all-time in the event with a time of 49.59. She jumps past both Louise Hansson (49.80) and Erika Brown (49.85) both in the historical rankings and this season’s rankings, and is now just 0.16 off of the NCAA and U.S. Open Record of 49.43.

Christie Jensen of Indiana took 2nd in 51.44, less than two-tenths off her personal best of 51.28. The senior showed impressive front-end speed with an opening 50 of 23.81, just a quarter of a second back of MacNeil (23.56).

Minnesota junior Tevyn Waddell (52.00) put up a best time to take 3rd, holding off IU junior Shelby Koontz (52.08).

Women’s 400 IM Final

B1G Meet Record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (IU), 2012

Pool Record: 4:04.59, Allysa Vavra (IU), 2011

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:04.16

Bailey Andison of Indiana used an incredible freestyle leg to win the 400 IM going away in a time of 4:02.37, knocking over two seconds off the Pool Record and slipping under her best time of 4:03.09. This swim also puts her 4th in the NCAA this season.

Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan, who led the race through 300 yards, got beat handily by Andison on the free but still held on for 2nd and swam her second best time of the day in 4:05.93.

Kristen Romano of Ohio State and Mackenzie Looze of Indiana had an all-out sprint to the wall for 3rd, with Romano edging out the freshman 4:07.01 to 4:07.07.

Indiana freshman Christin Rockway dropped a 4:08.50 out of the ‘B’ final, going well under the best time she established in prelims of 4:11.72.

Women’s 200 Free Final

B1G Meet Record: 1:41.66, Siobhan Haughey (MICH), 2018

Pool Record: 1:43.74, Catie Deloof (MICH), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:43.17

Siobhan Haughey finished off the four-peat in the 200 free, as the Michigan senior touched in 1:41.57 to get under her B1G Meet Record of 1:41.66 set last year. She also improves her season best of 1:41.77.

Catie Deloof made it a 1-2 for the Wolverines in 1:42.55, getting her under 1:43 for the first time in her career. Similarly, Chantal Nack of Minnesota broke 1:44 for the first time to take 3rd in 1:43.70.

Women’s 100 Breast Final

B1G Meet Record: 56.30, Lilly King (IU), 2017

(IU), 2017 Pool Record: 56.43, Lilly King (IU), 2018

(IU), 2018 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.79

Women’s 100 Back Final

B1G Meet Record: 49.78, Beata Nelson (WISC), 2018

Pool Record: 50.29, Beata Nelson (WISC), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.99

Women’s 3 Meter Diving Final

B1G Meet Record: 421.70, Kelci Bryant (MINN), 2011

Pool Record: 405.05, Laura Ryan (UGA), 2011

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final