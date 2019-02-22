2018 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the SEC Championships will feature many close races and potential records to be broken. In the team standings, the Texas A&M women have a 57-point lead over Florida after day 3 while the Mizzou men lead on the Florida men by only 11 points.

Headlining tonight’s finals are the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and the 400 medley relay. Maxime Rooney and Camden Murphy look to face off again in the men’s 200 fly while Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter are tied for the top seed on the women’s side.

Both Sherridon Dressel and Alyssa Tetzloff are roughly four-tenths off the 2009 SEC record in the 100 back and could take it down tonight.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet: 1:52.19 2/21/2014 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M

Pool: 1:52.19 2/21/2014 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M

NCAA: 1:49.51 2/24/2018 Ella Eastin, Stanford

MEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet: 1:40.59 2/19/2016 Hugo Morris, Auburn

Pool: 1:40.38 12/4/2016 Chase Kalisz, UGA

NCAA: 1:37.35 3/23/2018 Jack Conger, Texas

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

SEC Meet: 50.53 2/20/2009 Gemma Spofforth, Florida

Pool: 50.01 12/5/2014 Courtney Bartholemew, Virginia

NCAA: 49.67 11/30/2018 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin

MEN’S 100 BACK

SEC Meet: 44.73 2/16/2017 Connor Oslin, Alabama

Pool: 44.61 12/3/2016 Ryan Murphy, California

NCAA: 43.49 3/25/2016 Ryan Murphy California

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet: 57.28 2/21/2014 Breeja Larson, Texas A&M

Pool: 57.28 2/21/2014 Breeja Larson, Texas A&M

NCAA: 56.25 3/16/2018 Lilly King Indiana

MEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet: 50.03 2/18/2018 Caeleb Dressel, Florida

Pool: 51.25 2/21/2014 Nic Fink, UGA

NCAA: 49.69 3/23/2018 Ian Finnerty, Indiana

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

SEC Meet: 3:28.93 2/22/2013 Texas A&M

Pool: 3:27.84 12/5/2014 Virginia

NCAA: 3:25.15 2/24/2018 Stanford

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY