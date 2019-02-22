2018 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)
Day 4 of the SEC Championships will feature many close races and potential records to be broken. In the team standings, the Texas A&M women have a 57-point lead over Florida after day 3 while the Mizzou men lead on the Florida men by only 11 points.
Headlining tonight’s finals are the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and the 400 medley relay. Maxime Rooney and Camden Murphy look to face off again in the men’s 200 fly while Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter are tied for the top seed on the women’s side.
Both Sherridon Dressel and Alyssa Tetzloff are roughly four-tenths off the 2009 SEC record in the 100 back and could take it down tonight.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
