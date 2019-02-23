2019 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

So this is it, the final day of the 2019 Women’s Big Ten Championships. A meet that was projected to be the tightest we’ve seen in years has the Indiana Hoosiers entering the final day with an 111-point advantage and their first Big Ten title since 2011 on the line.

In the final day of competition, those two teams, with Michigan having 11 A-finalists and Indiana 9, should finally pull away from a scrappy Ohio State team, who has been in the fight all week but put only 5 swimmers into A finals on Saturday.

Michigan qualified 29 swimmers and Indiana qualified 19 swimmers for Saturday night’s individual finals (which includes the mile, even though they technically are timed finals, not A, B, and C finals). While Michigan has more A finalists (11), Indiana’s 8 B finalists make that a pretty even match.

In short: besides awaiting the spectacular results of Lilly King in the 200 breast final (where a record seems to be a probability), that 200 breaststroke with 4 Indiana swimmers in the A final and 4 in the B final should be a final nail in the coffin to clinch the title for the Hoosiers (which, as always, is barring an unforeseen disaster like a relay DQ).

Women’s A/B/C Finals for Saturday, day 4, by Event:

Excludes diving and relays

200 back 100 free 200 breast 200 fly 1650 free Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Michigan 1 2 1 Michigan 3 0 0 Michigan 2 0 1 Michigan 3 2 1 Michigan 2 0 2 Indiana 0 0 0 Indiana 1 2 2 Indiana 4 4 0 Indiana 1 1 0 Indiana 3 1 0 Ohio State 1 3 0 Ohio State 2 2 1 Ohio State 0 1 0 Ohio State 1 1 0 Ohio State 1 2 1 Minnesota 2 0 1 Minnesota 1 0 0 Minnesota 1 1 1 Minnesota 0 0 0 Minnesota 1 1 1 Rutgers 2 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 Rutgers 1 1 0 Rutgers 0 0 1 Wisconsin 1 3 2 Wisconsin 1 1 1 Wisconsin 0 0 1 Wisconsin 0 0 3 Wisconsin 0 1 0 Penn State 0 0 1 Penn State 0 0 1 Penn State 0 0 1 Penn State 1 0 1 Penn State 1 0 1 Purdue 1 0 1 Purdue 0 1 1 Purdue 0 1 0 Purdue 0 1 1 Purdue 0 1 0 Northwestern 0 0 1 Northwestern 0 0 1 Northwestern 1 1 2 Northwestern 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 2 1 Nebraska 0 0 1 Nebraska 0 1 0 Nebraska 0 0 1 Nebraska 1 2 1 Nebraska 0 0 1 Iowa 0 0 0 Iowa 0 1 1 Iowa 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 1 Iowa 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 1 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0

Women’s A/B/C Finals for Saturday, day 4, total:

Excludes diving and relays