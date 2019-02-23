2019 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships (W): Day 4 Up/Down/Mids

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just as they did on day 3, the UVA women came out swinging in Sunday’s prelims – racking up a total of 18 finals swims in the 4 contested events (8 in A finals, 7 in B, 3 in C). Most notably was the 200 back, where Cavaliers took the top 3 spots and 4 of the top 6. Crucial to the team battle, NC State picked up a total of 14 finals swims (8 in A finals, 4 in B, 2 in C).

Coming into the final day, NC State led Virginia 886 points to 867 points. If finals were to score out exactly as prelims (which, of course, they won’t) and the mile scores out exactly as seeded (which, of course, it won’t), NC State would be leading with 1,246.5 points to Virginia’s 1,211.5 points before diving and the 400 free relay. Virginia scored 53 points on the 3-meter and NC State scored none, while NC State is the favorite in the relay. The result is a veritable coin-flip, where Saturday night’s performance, rather than Saturday morning’s as is the case with most meets, decide the winner.

Virginia did have some big opportunities on Saturday morning, but in 5 races they had 2 swimmers finish 9th and 2 finish 17th: each one spot from locking into the higher-scoring final.

Louisville actually secured more finals swims than NC State with 15 (6 in A finals, 5 in B, 4 in C), but they are firmly secured in 3rd place in the team battle.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: the figures below have not been updated to reflect diving and the 1,650 free.

Up/Mid/Downs

200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Virginia 4 1 1 Virginia 2 1 1 Virginia 1 4 0 Virginia 1 1 1 NC State 3 1 0 NC State 1 0 1 NC State 3 1 1 NC State 1 2 0 Louisville 0 1 1 Louisville 2 2 1 Louisville 2 1 1 Louisville 2 1 1 Notre Dame 0 3 0 Notre Dame 1 1 2 Notre Dame 0 0 1 Notre Dame 2 0 0 UNC 0 0 0 UNC 0 2 1 UNC 1 1 0 UNC 1 0 1 Duke 1 0 1 Duke 0 0 1 Duke 0 0 1 Duke 1 2 0 Florida State 0 0 2 Florida State 0 2 0 Florida State 1 1 1 Florida State 0 1 3 Virginia Tech 0 1 1 Virginia Tech 1 0 1 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 1 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 2 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 1 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Total 8 8 8 Total 8 8 8 Total 8 8 8 Total 8 8 8

