2019 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships (W): Day 3 Up/Down/Mids

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Virginia women made a major statement during Friday morning prelims, amassing a total of 22 finals swims (10 in A finals, 7 in B, 5 in C) – four more than NC State’s 18 (9 in A, 4 in B, 5 in C), and seven more than Louisville’s 15 (7 in A, 5 in B, 3 in C). Scoring out prelims (which is never 100% accurate because positions shift from prelims to finals – and finals is what is scored), UVA put up 423.5 points to NC State’s 330 points and Louisville’s 242.5 points. If that were to play out exactly as scripted (again, it won’t), UVA would lead 802.5 to NC State’s 784 and Louisville’s 651.5 before platform diving and the 400 medley relay.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: the figures below have not been updated to reflect diving.

Up/Mid/Downs

100 FLY 400 IM 200 FREE 100 BREAST 100 BACK Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Virginia 2 2 0 Virginia 0 1 1 Virginia 4 0 0 Virginia 1 1 3 Virginia 3 3 1 NC State 1 0 1 NC State 4 2 3 NC State 0 0 1 NC State 2 2 0 NC State 2 0 0 Louisville 1 2 0 Louisville 1 1 1 Louisville 2 1 0 Louisville 3 0 2 Louisville 0 1 0 Notre Dame 1 1 1 Notre Dame 1 0 0 Notre Dame 1 2 2 Notre Dame 0 1 0 Notre Dame 1 1 1 Duke 2 0 0 Duke 0 1 2 Duke 0 1 1 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 2 1 0 Florida State 0 3 1 Florida State 0 0 1 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 2 1 0 Florida State 0 2 1 Virginia Tech 1 0 3 Virginia Tech 1 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 2 Virginia Tech 0 1 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Pitt 0 0 0 Pitt 1 0 0 Pitt 0 1 1 Pitt 0 0 1 Pitt 0 0 2 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 1 0 Georgia Tech 1 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 UNC 0 0 2 UNC 0 2 0 UNC 0 2 1 UNC 0 2 1 UNC 0 0 2 Miami 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 1 Miami 0 0 0