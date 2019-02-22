Sophie Hansson Blasts 57.95 100 Breast: 2nd-Fastest Freshman All-Time

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State freshman Sophie Hansson lit up the pool this morning in the prelims of the women’s 100 breaststroke at the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Though seven women broke the 1-minute barrier this morning, Hansson’s time of 57.95 was far and away the fastest of the session, leading Florida State freshman Ida Hulkko (59.35) by an entire 1.4 seconds.

Of the seven women to clock 59.9 or better this morning, the top four going into tonight’s ‘A’ final, including Hansson, are freshman, each representing a different program.

Hansson’s swim this morning makes her the 11th-fastest individual performer all-time in short course yards, and only the 11th woman in history to crack 58-seconds in the 100 yard breaststroke. NCAA, U.S. Open, and American Record holder Lilly King of Indiana University ranks first with a 56.25 from the 2018 NCAA Championships. After King, Molly Hannis is the only other woman to go sub-57 with a 56.64 from the 2017 Tennessee Invitational. Though Hannis still trains with the University of Tennesse pro group, she completed her NCAA eligibility in 2015.

Lilly King – 56.25 Molly Hannis – 56.64 Breeja Larson – 57.23 Alia Atkinson – 57.29 Sarah Haase – 57.36 Emily McClellan – 57.76 Tara Kirk – 57.77 Emma Reaney – 57.79 Lindsey Kozelsky – 57.91 Miranda Tucker – 57.93 Sophie Hansson* – 57.95

Among NCAA freshmen, Hansson is now the 2nd-fastest all-time, behind only King.

Lilly King – 56.85 Sophie Hansson – 57.95 Lindsey Kozelsky – 58.03 Miranda Tucker – 58.10 Silja Kansakoski – 58.44 Breeja Larson – 58.51

In addition to blasting her way onto the all-time performers list this morning, Hansson destroyed her former best time and school record of 58.44, which she posted in December at the Indiana Invitational. Tonight’s championship final in the women’s 100 breast will be a freshman-focused event, with the top four seeds all going to NCAA newcomers.

Top 8 qualifiers: