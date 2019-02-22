Camden Murphy Did Not Lift His Freshman Season (Video)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 FLY

  • SEC Meet Record – 44.21, Caeleb Dressel
  • NCAA Record – 42.80, Caeleb Dressel
  1. Maxime Rooney (Florida)- 45.06 (pool record)
  2. Liam McCloskey (Auburn)- 45.11
  3. Camden Murphy (UGA)- 45.26

This evening’s 100 fly race produced the top 3 times in the NCAA, all eclipsing the pool record from this morning (45.32). Liam McCloskey was out the fastest in a blistering 20.97, with the rest of the field nearly simultaneous. It became a 3-man race between McCloskey, Maxime Rooney, and Camden Murphy.

Rooney was able to out-touch McCloskey by 0.05 to re-break his hours-old pool record with a 45.06. Rooney’s time maintained his #1 time in the NCAA this year and his #10 position on the all-time performers list in NCAA history.

McCloskey finished with a 45.11 while Murphy was closely behind with a 45.26. Both those times are #2 and #3 in the NCAA behind Rooney, respectively.

