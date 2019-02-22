Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Clutch: Virginia’s Morgan Hill Wins 2nd ACC Title by .01 Seconds

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

.01 seconds, one one-hundredth of a second, is the smallest gap that the sport of swimming will acknowledge in a result. At the average pace of an ACC Championship-caliber women’s 50 yard freestyle, that equates to just under three-quarters of an inch in margin. And that’s all that Virginia junior Morgan Hill has needed to win 2 ACC titles this week in Greensboro.

After beating NC-State’s Ky-Lee Perry in the 50 free final 21.68-21.69 on Thursday, Hill beat Louisville’s Grace Oglesby 51.01-51.02 on Friday. Given how close this meet is, and is projected to continue to be (NC State, Virginia, and Louisville are separated by only 22 points after the women’s 100 fly), each of those wins, worth an 8-point swing versus the contrary, could be crucial to the final outcome of the meet.

Hill’s best time in the 50 free coming into the meet was a 22.05 relay leadoff at the Georgia Fall Invitational. She was 22.15 at last year’s NCAA Championship meet for her best coming into the season.

In the 100 fly, her best time coming into the meet was 52.16, and her best time coming into the season was a 55.19, meaning that she dropped over 4 seconds to win the ACC title in the event this year.

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!