Sophie Hansson Breaks 100 Breast ACC Record With 57.74

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the ACC meet record this morning with a crazy fast 57.95 in the 100 breast, NC State Freshman Sophie Hansson turned around and broke the ACC conference record tonight. Hansson threw down a 57.74, edging the previous ACC record of 57.79, held by Emma Reaney.

Hansson remains the 2nd fastest freshman all-time in the NCAA, behind only Lilly King. She is now, however, within a second of Lilly King‘s freshman time of 56.85. Hansson was helped by her very fast 30.36 on the 2nd 50, by far the fastest in the field. Additionally, Hansson is now the 4th fastest performer in the 100 breast all-time, behind only King, Breeja Larson, and Sarah Hasse.

Hansson led a 1-2-3 finish by ACC freshmen. Alexis Wenger (UVA) was 2nd in 58.31, while Ida Hulkko (Florida State) was 3rd in 58.94. Those freshmen were the only swimmers in the field to break 59 seconds.