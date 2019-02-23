Siobhan Haughey Clips Own B1G Meet Record in 200 Free – 1:41.57

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Michigan senior Siobhan Haughey broke her own Big Ten meet record tonight in the 200 free. Haughey, who held the previous record at 1:41.66 from last year’s Big Ten meet, swam a 1:41.57 to clip the record. Additionally, Haughey broke the IU Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center record, which was set by teammate Catie DeLoof just this morning (1:43.74). DeLoof, for her part, also broke the record she set this morning, recketing to a 1:42.55 for 2nd place tonight.

Haughey is the 5th fastest 200 freestyler in NCAA history, and the the 2nd fastest currently in the NCAA, behind only Mallory Comerford. Haughey’s personal best sits at 1:40.69 from last year’s NCAA Championships, and she and the 4 people who have been faster than her are the only swimmers to have been under 1:41 in the event. The NCAA record is still Missy Franklin‘s jaw-dropping 1:39.10 from the 2015 NCAAs, while Comerford is the only other swimmer to have broken 1:40.

Haughey was just slightly faster than Comerford was at the ACCs tonight (1:41.60), setting up what should be a showdown for the ages come March.