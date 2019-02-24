Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Robert Howard: “This is icing on the cake, but the cake was fun to make too” (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Robert Howard, Alabama, 41.57
  2. SILVER: Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee, 41.71
  3. BRONZE: Maxime Rooney, Florida, 41.74

Bama’s Robert Howard secured the sprint sweep with a lifetime best 41.57, flipping in 19.90 to take the lead up front. Florida’s Maxime Rooney and Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey had nearly identical splits, but Decoursey got his hand to the wall a touch quicker for silver, 41.71 to 41.74.

Missouri’s Mikel Schreuders was also sub-42, clocking in at 41.96 for 4th place.

