2019 Mountain West Championship Scoring Summary

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE – WOMEN

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Champion: San Diego State (1x)

First a few notes

San Diego St won relatively comfortably over Nevada 1363.5-1261.5. The meet was pretty well in hand for most of the last day, but was pretty back and for before that. Nevada held the lead as late as the 200 free, but in the 100 breast San Diego State too a 809-777.5 lead (the 6th lead change of the meet) and were truly threatened again.

San Diego State look like they are in a good position to defend their title next year. Only 37 of their individual points were from seniors so the return a conference high 1028.5 individual points. Nevada are next best with 815.5. Boise State, the winners of the last 2 Mountain West titles, graduate 370 points (the highest scoring class of any team at the meet) and return only 559 points next year.

The best single event point total was San Diego St with 123 points in the 100 breast. The next best was Boise St with 116 in the 200 back.

Individual scorers were led by Adriana Palomino of New Mexico who scored a perfect 96 points. Next best were Abbey Sorensen of Boise with 92, Courtney Vincent of San Diego St with 87, and Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez of San Diego St with 87

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. San Diego St: 1363.5

2. Nevada: 1261.5

3. Boise St: 1159

4. New Mexico: 792.5

5. Fresno State: 781.5

6. Wyoming (W): 743.5

7. Colorado St.: 636.5

8. San Jose St: 515.5

9. Unlv (W): 501.5

10. Air Force (W): 409

Individual Scores by Year

San Diego St Nevada Boise St New Mexico Fresno State Wyoming (W) Colorado St. San Jose St Unlv (W) Air Force (W) FR 272.5 281.5 113 129 59 68 25 67.5 188 29 SO 180 158 140 130 121 135 171.5 3.5 66.5 34 JR 364.5 86 187 10 135 29 61.5 135.5 0 46 SR 37 164 370 187 127.5 167 148.5 67 3 60 Returning 1028.5 815.5 559 355.5 414 348.5 258 206.5 308.5 167

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

San Diego St Nevada Boise St New Mexico Fresno State Wyoming (W) Colorado St. San Jose St Unlv (W) Air Force (W) 200 Medley Relay 64 52 56 48 50 40 54 46 44 34 1 mtr Diving 126.5 140 98 83.5 93 69.5 67.5 46 68 58 800 Free Relay 178.5 204 152 139.5 141 113.5 107.5 92 118 92 500 Free 207.5 245 239 218.5 176 139.5 135.5 92 151 96 200 IM 293.5 329 300 228.5 203 164.5 173.5 104 151 115 50 Free 394 381.5 378 258 227.5 170.5 175.5 138.5 185.5 115 3 mtr Diving 464 476.5 429 270 261.5 197.5 199.5 138.5 213.5 136 400 Medley Relay 528 530.5 485 316 311.5 241.5 251.5 186.5 213.5 176 400 IM 584 578.5 500 357 351.5 261.5 329.5 198.5 240.5 201 100 Fly 652 602.5 515 408 415.5 289.5 337 276.5 261 207 200 Free 686 694.5 586 470 430.5 337.5 337 290.5 287 207 100 Breast 809 777.5 633 487 445.5 339.5 364 306.5 294 232 100 Back 860 806.5 740 487 470.5 408.5 389 329.5 315 244 200 Free Relay 924 862.5 740 537 516.5 456.5 433 383.5 367 284 1650 Free 953 913.5 816 611 544.5 482.5 479 383.5 387 296 200 Back 986 936.5 932 611 597.5 549.5 505 383.5 403 324 100 Free 1085.5 1016.5 1006 625.5 597.5 580.5 506 432.5 416 324 200 Breast 1186.5 1078.5 1031 635.5 641.5 594.5 540 466.5 419 359 200 Fly 1230.5 1098.5 1069 703.5 713.5 631.5 582.5 467.5 455.5 362 Platform Diving 1309.5 1205.5 1095 742.5 735.5 691.5 596.5 467.5 457.5 375 400 Free Relay 1363.5 1261.5 1159 792.5 781.5 743.5 636.5 515.5 501.5 409

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

San Diego St Nevada Boise St New Mexico Fresno State Wyoming (W) Colorado St. San Jose St Unlv (W) Air Force (W) 200 Medley Relay 64 52 56 48 50 40 54 46 44 34 1 mtr Diving 62.5 88 42 35.5 43 29.5 13.5 0 24 24 800 Free Relay 52 64 54 56 48 44 40 46 50 34 500 Free 29 41 87 79 35 26 28 0 33 4 200 IM 86 84 61 10 27 25 38 12 0 19 50 Free 100.5 52.5 78 29.5 24.5 6 2 34.5 34.5 0 3 mtr Diving 70 95 51 12 34 27 24 0 28 21 400 Medley Relay 64 54 56 46 50 44 52 48 0 40 400 IM 56 48 15 41 40 20 78 12 27 25 100 Fly 68 24 15 51 64 28 7.5 78 20.5 6 200 Free 34 92 71 62 15 48 0 14 26 0 100 Breast 123 83 47 17 15 2 27 16 7 25 100 Back 51 29 107 0 25 69 25 23 21 12 200 Free Relay 64 56 0 50 46 48 44 54 52 40 1650 Free 29 51 76 74 28 26 46 0 20 12 200 Back 33 23 116 0 53 67 26 0 16 28 100 Free 99.5 80 74 14.5 0 31 1 49 13 0 200 Breast 101 62 25 10 44 14 34 34 3 35 200 Fly 44 20 38 68 72 37 42.5 1 36.5 3 Platform Diving 79 107 26 39 22 60 14 0 2 13 400 Free Relay 54 56 64 50 46 52 40 48 44 34

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Air Force (W) Nevada San Jose St Unlv (W) Colorado St. New Mexico Wyoming (W) San Diego St Fresno State Boise St 1 0 4 0 0 1 3 1 4 1 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 6 0 2 3 0 3 0 0 2 2 0 3 2 4 4 0 5 1 0 1 2 1 3 0 3 5 1 3 1 0 1 1 0 2 4 4 6 0 4 0 1 0 2 3 2 2 1 7 0 3 0 2 1 1 2 3 1 3 8 1 4 0 1 2 1 0 3 1 3 9 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 10 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 3 4 2 11 1 1 2 2 1 3 2 4 0 1 12 0 2 0 1 0 1 3 1 5 3 13 1 1 0 1 2 3 3 3 1 1 14 0 1 1 2 2 0 1 4 0 5 15 1 1 3 1 0 3 1 3 2 0 16 0 1 5 0 3 1 1 3 1 1 17 4 1 1 2 0 1 1 3 0 3 18 0 0 2 1 1 2 3 1 4 2 19 5 2 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 2 20 1 1 2 5 3 1 3 0 2 0 21 4 0 2 1 0 3 2 1 2 0 22 3 0 2 3 1 0 3 2 1 1 23 1 2 1 1 4 0 4 1 0 1 24 0 0 2 1 6 3 1 0 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lechuga Gonzale 87 1 mtr Diving 1 325.55 3 mtr Diving 3 338.7 Platform Diving 2 247.0 Vincent, Courtn JR 87 200 IM 2 1:59.91 641 100 Fly 1 52.04 750 200 Fly 3 1:59.39 611 Thormalm, Klara SO 81 50 Free 3 22.7 661 100 Breast 2 59.52 754 200 Breast 4 2:13.02 639 Thormalm, Alma JR 72 50 Free 2 22.6 679 100 Back 11 54.95 566 100 Free 2 49.66 645 Meyer, McKenna JR 70 200 IM 5 2:01.26 600 400 IM 1 4:12.41 659 1650 Free 14 16:58.50 441 Geyer, Samantha FR 65 50 Free 4 22.71 660 100 Breast 10 1:01.95 615 100 Free 8 50.18 602 McKennan, Morga JR 60 50 Free 33 23.66 482 100 Breast 1 59.5 756 200 Breast 2 2:10.59 699 Ferrin, Elliyan SO 59 200 IM 17 2:01.64 588 100 Back 4 53.67 644 200 Back 6 1:57.71 605 Murphy, Kristin FR 58 200 IM 6 2:01.36 597 100 Breast 15 1:02.75 567 200 Breast 8 2:14.56 600 Wilson, Peyton JR 52.5 50 Free 11 23.11 589 200 Free 13 1:49.97 535 100 Free 7 50.17 603 Reed, Emily 50 1 mtr Diving 16 246.55 3 mtr Diving 13 274.75 Platform Diving 5 223.9 Wright, Julia G FR 47 500 Free 9 4:49.84 602 400 IM 16 4:26.48 412 1650 Free 11 16:53.93 465 Ryan, Mia B FR 43.5 500 Free 17 4:52.42 563 200 Free 9 1:48.95 579 100 Free 12 50.62 564 Tam, Larisa L SO 40 50 Free 21 23.29 556 100 Breast 7 1:02.08 607 200 Breast 14 2:18.71 481 Gallagher, Dela 38.5 1 mtr Diving 22 232.8 3 mtr Diving 14 269.55 Platform Diving 7 221.55 Kelch, Rachael SR 37 400 IM 14 4:23.59 471 200 Back 18 1:59.07 565 200 Fly 10 2:01.85 525 Yacopino, Marie 36 1 mtr Diving 10 271.05 3 mtr Diving 11 285.95 Platform Diving 22 196.05 Menzmer, Elizab FR 34 100 Fly 8 54.11 613 100 Free 15 50.83 545 200 Fly 30 2:08.03 283 Boily-Dufour, M FR 25 100 Fly 13 55.36 523 100 Back 17 55.54 527 200 Back 23 2:01.86 473 Delany, Caitlin JR 23 50 Free 47 28.72 3 100 Breast 16 1:03.25 535 200 Breast 15 2:18.79 478

Nevada

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cholodovskis Li JR 86 200 IM 1 1:59.04 667 200 Free 2 1:47.4 641 100 Free 4 49.77 636 Vazquez, Isabel 86 1 mtr Diving 2 309.6 3 mtr Diving 1 362.05 Platform Diving 4 240.85 Murray, Rebecca SR 80 50 Free 7 22.91 625 200 Free 5 1:48.14 612 100 Free 1 49.11 690 Shmitova, Tamar 75 1 mtr Diving 4 299.95 3 mtr Diving 10 295.25 Platform Diving 1 263.3 Wijkhuijs, Josi FR 71.5 50 Free 5 22.82 641 100 Fly 6 54.04 618 100 Back 7 54.31 606 McHugh, Caitlyn SO 71 500 Free 3 4:47.95 629 200 Free 10 1:49.18 569 1650 Free 3 16:37.06 548 Samula, Wiktori FR 70 400 IM 9 4:18.22 568 100 Breast 4 1:00.77 682 200 Breast 6 2:13.51 627 Sorenson, Linne 69 1 mtr Diving 5 296.25 3 mtr Diving 8 295.35 Platform Diving 8 218.7 Depolo, Donna L SO 67 200 IM 9 2:01.79 583 100 Breast 6 1:01.34 650 200 Breast 7 2:14.53 601 Adamczyk, Julia FR 63 200 IM 10 2:01.86 581 400 IM 4 4:16.29 600 200 Fly 9 2:00.43 576 Rice, Victoria 60 1 mtr Diving 17 239.45 3 mtr Diving 6 304.85 Platform Diving 3 245.45 Richardson, Cai SR 53 200 IM 12 2:02.43 562 200 Free 8 1:49.76 544 100 Free 11 50.6 566 Soule, Lindsey FR 47 500 Free 13 4:52.26 566 1650 Free 8 16:47.76 496 200 Back 16 2:02.91 435 Reynolds, Jamie SR 31 50 Free 20 23.26 562 100 Breast 9 1:01.54 638 100 Free 19 50.95 534 Dance, Mikayla FR 28 50 Free 48 29.28 1 100 Breast 14 1:02.74 568 200 Breast 12 2:16.28 553 Lloyd, Montana SO 18 100 Back 19 56.08 489 200 Back 15 2:00.71 512 Markl, Alexa E FR 2 500 Free 26 4:59.79 441 200 Free 32 1:53.66 358 1650 Free 23 17:23.09 309 Hartman, Alexan SO 2 200 IM 34 2:06.04 430 400 IM 23 4:28.12 379 200 Breast 27 2:22.16 367 Watson, Imogen SO 0 100 Fly 30 57.57 341 100 Back 28 56.55 455 200 Back 33 2:05.46 339 Dockery, Olivia SO 0 50 Free 46 24.81 250 200 Free 29 1:53.15 383 200 Fly 28 2:07.9 287

Boise St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sorensen, Abbey SR 92 50 Free 1 22.42 710 100 Back 2 52.74 698 200 Back 1 1:53.9 709 Kleinsorgen, Al SR 75 50 Free 9 22.9 627 100 Back 3 53.24 669 200 Back 2 1:55.03 679 Pinger, Robin E JR 75 200 IM 4 2:01.16 603 100 Breast 5 1:00.97 671 100 Free 6 50.07 611 Barnes, Amanda SR 71 500 Free 7 4:49.57 606 1650 Free 4 16:40.05 534 200 Fly 8 2:01.9 524 Williams, Laura SR 69 200 IM 8 2:03.2 536 100 Breast 8 1:02.31 594 200 Breast 5 2:13.37 630 Evans, Cody C SR 63 50 Free 17 22.99 611 200 Free 3 1:47.81 625 100 Free 3 49.67 644 Bose, Cassidy 60 1 mtr Diving 12 261.4 3 mtr Diving 5 319.7 Platform Diving 9 247.25 Erlam, Martine 59 1 mtr Diving 3 301.55 3 mtr Diving 4 322.65 Platform Diving 19 204.9 Hill, Hayley B SO 58 500 Free 5 4:48.82 616 200 Free 14 1:50.28 521 1650 Free 9 16:47.95 496 Jennings, Emmie JR 50 50 Free 10 22.99 611 100 Fly 14 55.47 514 100 Free 9 50.28 594 McCoy, Kaitlyn FR 42 200 IM 14 2:02.74 552 100 Back 9 54.58 589 200 Back 17 1:57.9 600 Vitort, Lauren FR 41 500 Free 12 4:52.04 569 200 Free 7 1:48.86 583 100 Free 22 51.13 517 Hogg, Molly M SO 37 50 Free 32 23.62 490 100 Back 10 54.65 585 200 Back 9 1:57.4 614 Schultz, Alyssa JR 37 500 Free 14 4:53.17 552 200 Free 24 1:52.41 419 1650 Free 7 16:46.42 503 Ronquillio, Mad FR 30 100 Fly 23 56.62 421 100 Back 12 55.13 554 200 Back 14 1:59.44 554 Nats, Jamie B JR 25 500 Free 16 4:59.27 450 200 Free 18 1:50.35 518 1650 Free 18 17:06.57 398 Wen, Brittany C SO 22 500 Free 25 4:59.04 454 400 IM 19 4:24.51 452 200 Fly 11 2:02.15 514 Sale, Lauren F SO 14 200 IM 37 2:06.48 413 400 IM 27 4:30.96 321 200 Back 13 1:58.4 585 Barkhorn, Cassa SO 9 200 IM 33 2:05.89 436 400 IM 17 4:23.28 477 200 Breast 26 2:21.72 382

New Mexico

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Palomino, Adria SR 96 500 Free 1 4:43.63 688 200 Free 1 1:47.03 656 1650 Free 1 16:20.53 620 Sumajstorcic, M SO 68 500 Free 11 4:51.55 577 400 IM 3 4:16.01 604 1650 Free 5 16:41.28 528 Shinada, Konoha SR 65 50 Free 13 23.17 578 100 Fly 3 53.37 662 200 Fly 6 2:01.71 531 Farkas, Klara SO 62 500 Free 6 4:49.19 611 200 Free 4 1:47.97 619 200 Fly 15 2:04.54 420 Oritsland, Hedd FR 53 50 Free 11 23.11 589 100 Fly 7 54.05 617 100 Free 12 50.62 564 Dark, Natasha 46 1 mtr Diving 8 273.8 3 mtr Diving 15 263.1 Platform Diving 15 200.35 Gallais, Jocely 29.5 1 mtr Diving 13 256.0 3 mtr Diving 33 202.35 Platform Diving 11 230.3 Bolladottir, Br FR 28 500 Free 18 4:52.96 555 200 Free 21 1:50.97 489 1650 Free 10 16:50.22 484 Huffer, Emily L SR 26 100 Fly 26 56.63 420 100 Back 29 56.87 431 200 Fly 4 1:59.50 608 Aoki, Mari FR 20 200 IM 19 2:03.17 537 400 IM 13 4:22.21 497 200 Back 28 2:03.52 412 Pollack, Kather FR 16 200 IM 21 2:03.74 517 100 Breast 18 1:03.09 546 200 Breast 20 2:18.7 481 Tiendas, Hannah 11 1 mtr Diving 31 202.25 3 mtr Diving 25 235.15 Platform Diving 16 198.85 Terada, Asami JR 10 50 Free 49 29.88 0 100 Breast 17 1:03.01 551 200 Breast 24 2:23.24 332 De La Pena Scho FR 7 500 Free 31 5:01.64 408 100 Fly 24 56.96 392 200 Fly 19 2:04.76 411 Gavino, Raissa FR 5 200 IM 51 2:09.32 303 100 Breast 24 1:05.27 397 200 Breast 21 2:18.86 476 Zukowski, Brook SO 0 200 IM 52 2:09.6 293 100 Breast 29 1:05.97 349 200 Breast 28 2:22.53 355 De Groote Tavar SR 0 200 IM 41 2:07.65 367 100 Back 26 56.42 464 200 Back 26 2:02.43 452 Scheck, Daphne 0 1 mtr Diving 25 230.1 3 mtr Diving 30 215.75 Platform Diving 29 181.2 Wiercinski, Bre JR 0 50 Free 44 24.58 292 100 Free 33 52.71 360 Hartley, Jordan FR 0 400 IM 33 4:34.94 243 200 Breast 33 2:24.14 303 200 Fly 25 2:06.74 332

Fresno State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Niemczak, Zofia SO 79 500 Free 8 4:50.3 595 100 Fly 5 54.02 619 200 Fly 1 1:58.34 645 Diaz, Brenda FR 59 500 Free 15 4:54.42 532 400 IM 7 4:19.4 548 1650 Free 6 16:41.87 525 Mazutaityte, Ug SR 59 200 IM 18 2:02.6 556 100 Back 5 53.93 629 200 Back 3 1:55.88 656 Mendolicchio, M JR 56 200 IM 13 2:02.63 555 100 Breast 12 1:02.13 604 200 Breast 3 2:11.31 681 Nikolaeva, Irin 44 1 mtr Diving 6 295.25 3 mtr Diving 9 303.35 Harbert, Kimber JR 40 50 Free 27 23.51 513 100 Fly 12 54.77 567 200 Fly 5 1:59.63 603 Davies, Lucy E JR 39 200 IM 20 2:03.39 529 400 IM 10 4:18.42 565 200 Breast 10 2:15.99 561 Funk, Kelli Ann 38 1 mtr Diving 15 252.6 3 mtr Diving 16 247.35 Platform Diving 12 218.0 Cutler, Emily B SO 32 50 Free 29 23.57 501 200 Free 12 1:49.87 539 200 Back 10 1:57.70 606 Libang, Gabriel SR 32 200 IM 38 2:06.81 400 100 Fly 10 54.65 575 200 Fly 12 2:03.31 469 McReed, Osianna SR 31.5 50 Free 5 22.82 641 100 Fly 18 55.28 529 100 Free 26 51.59 473 Tykha, Yuliya 17 1 mtr Diving 18 238.4 3 mtr Diving 22 243.1 Platform Diving 18 205.85 Bartel, Stephan SO 6 200 IM 24 2:06.16 426 100 Back 26 56.42 464 200 Back 20 2:00.56 517 Monnich, Emma N SR 5 500 Free 24 4:59.37 448 200 Free 25 1:52.63 408 200 Back 21 2:00.64 515 Khisiamova, Dar SO 4 400 IM 26 4:30.7 326 1650 Free 21 17:17.31 340 200 Fly 29 2:07.97 285 Stock, Emileigh SO 0 200 IM 54 2:14.00 154 100 Breast 32 1:06.57 309 200 Breast 30 2:23.79 314 Torres, Jannae FR 0 200 IM 56 2:17.06 89 100 Breast 30 1:06.01 346 200 Breast 35 2:26.8 222 Lucas, Patricia SR 0 200 IM 55 2:14.53 141 400 IM 34 4:40.11 159 200 Fly 27 2:07.38 307 Guryeva, Antoni SO 0 50 Free 43 24.39 329 100 Breast 33 1:08.11 217 100 Free 36 53.17 316

Wyoming (W)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Burke, Samantha SR 73 200 IM 7 2:01.6 589 100 Back 6 54.12 617 200 Back 4 1:56.44 641 McLean-Leonard, SO 56 50 Free 37 23.75 463 100 Fly 2 53.21 672 200 Fly 2 1:59.22 617 Grandpre, Peyto 55 1 mtr Diving 11 262.5 3 mtr Diving 12 278.5 Platform Diving 6 222.95 Ryan, Isobel M SR 49 50 Free 19 23.14 584 100 Back 1 52.66 702 100 Free 16 50.91 538 Blattner, Katel SO 48 500 Free 10 4:49.88 601 200 Free 11 1:49.58 552 200 Back 12 1:58.25 590 Jones, Lainee R FR 37 500 Free 19 4:55.47 515 200 Free 6 1:48.71 589 100 Free 18 50.9 539 Tarver, Connor SR 36 200 IM 35 2:06.14 426 100 Back 14 55.17 552 200 Back 7 1:58.26 589 Harris, Ceejay 30 1 mtr Diving 19 237.8 3 mtr Diving 18 258.15 Platform Diving 10 234.65 Houlihan, Mcken 24 1 mtr Diving 20 236.9 3 mtr Diving 20 247.9 Platform Diving 13 214.75 Eccleston, Erin FR 22 200 IM 27 2:05.01 470 400 IM 12 4:22.19 497 200 Fly 18 2:04.2 434 Pilon, Rylie N SO 16 200 IM 47 2:08.89 320 100 Breast 23 1:04.87 425 200 Breast 13 2:18.03 502 Covello, Kriste SO 15 500 Free 33 5:02.37 394 200 Free 19 1:50.64 504 100 Free 17 50.83 545 Te Flan, Talita JR 15 500 Free 22 4:56.4 500 200 Free 30 1:53.17 382 1650 Free 15 17:00.15 432 Luna Rocha, Bla JR 14 500 Free 30 5:01.47 411 200 Free 40 1:56.47 232 1650 Free 13 16:56.86 450 Zoromski, Abiga 7.5 1 mtr Diving 22 232.8 3 mtr Diving 28 220.2 Platform Diving 20 204.05 Carsrud, Sani J FR 6 50 Free 36 23.69 476 200 Free 23 1:51.95 442 100 Free 21 51.04 526 Chelsvig, Shann SR 6 200 IM 28 2:05.15 465 400 IM 21 4:25.22 438 200 Fly 23 2:05.27 390 Clarke, Catrion FR 3 200 IM 23 2:05.01 470 400 IM 24 4:30.95 321 Gramcko Wietstr SR 3 200 Free 37 1:54.64 311 100 Back 31 57.39 392 200 Back 22 2:01.45 487 Browne, Phoebe FR 0 200 IM 30 2:05.82 439 100 Breast 31 1:06.39 321 200 Breast 25 2:21.69 383

Colorado St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ward, Madison W SO 86 200 IM 3 2:00.04 638 100 Breast 3 1:00.02 725 200 Breast 1 2:09.85 717 Rowley, Haley C SR 82 500 Free 4 4:48.62 619 400 IM 2 4:14.77 624 1650 Free 2 16:25.33 600 Williams, Skyla SO 49.5 1 mtr Diving 13 256.0 3 mtr Diving 7 303.85 Platform Diving 14 205.15 Thomas, Tonicia SR 49 50 Free 23 23.43 529 100 Back 8 54.74 579 200 Back 5 1:57.02 625 Goodwyn, Marie JR 46 200 IM 16 2:03.42 528 400 IM 8 4:23.48 473 200 Fly 14 2:04.38 426 Frederick, Jenn SO 19 200 IM 32 2:05.86 437 400 IM 20 4:24.73 448 200 Fly 13 2:03.92 445 Donohue, Ida B SR 17.5 400 IM 18 4:24.46 453 1650 Free 19 17:07.89 391 200 Fly 20 2:04.99 402 Siebmann, Grace FR 16 200 IM 29 2:05.21 462 400 IM 11 4:21.78 505 Box, Julia A JR 15.5 100 Fly 20 56.24 452 100 Back 30 57.38 392 200 Fly 16 2:04.79 410 Gordley, Madiso SO 13 500 Free 23 4:58.16 469 200 Free 35 1:53.91 346 1650 Free 16 17:00.32 431 Litteken, Elsa FR 5 100 Fly 22 56.48 432 100 Back 24 56.63 449 200 Back 24 2:02.11 464 Chatman, Olivia SO 2 100 Fly 31 57.6 339 100 Back 23 56.24 477 200 Back 29 2:04.13 389 Meunier, Kate M FR 2 200 IM 36 2:06.32 419 100 Breast 28 1:05.74 365 200 Breast 23 2:20.28 430 Holland, Rachel SO 2 1 mtr Diving 26 226.2 3 mtr Diving 24 238.4 Platform Diving 24 191.0 Friedrichs, Kri FR 1 50 Free 28 23.53 509 200 Free 32 1:53.66 358 100 Free 24 51.71 461 Owenby, Abbey P FR 1 500 Free 35 5:04.36 358 400 IM 32 4:34.01 261 1650 Free 24 17:26.66 291 Basile, Andrea JR 0 200 IM 40 2:07.57 370 200 Free 31 1:53.59 361 100 Free 30 52.37 394 Stitt, Nina A SR 0 200 IM 39 2:07.53 372 100 Breast 27 1:05.44 385 200 Breast 34 2:25.8 251 Jestes, Hope E FR 0 500 Free 28 5:00.66 425 200 Free 36 1:54.05 339 1650 Free 25 17:34.44 252

San Jose St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Limargo, Chloe FR 44 200 IM 15 2:03.19 536 100 Breast 11 1:01.98 613 200 Breast 11 2:16.16 557 Heng, Gabriella JR 36 50 Free 25 23.45 525 100 Fly 16 55.54 509 100 Free 5 49.99 618 Bushey, Brenna SR 33 50 Free 18 23.1 591 100 Fly 4 53.62 645 100 Free 27 51.62 470 Lehr, Taylor M SR 31 50 Free 22 23.36 542 100 Back 16 55.57 525 100 Free 10 50.57 568 Loya, Antoinett JR 25 50 Free 16 23.21 571 100 Fly 17 55.19 536 100 Free 20 50.96 533 Auva’A, Violani JR 25 100 Fly 9 54.5 586 100 Back 20 56.19 481 200 Back 25 2:02.22 460 Saez-Illobre Mo JR 19 200 IM 25 2:04.98 471 400 IM 15 4:23.8 466 200 Breast 18 2:17.99 503 Vieira, Gabriel JR 15.5 100 Fly 15 55.53 509 100 Back 21 56.2 480 200 Back 30 2:04.64 370 McIntee, Katie JR 14 50 Free 24 23.58 498 200 Free 16 1:51.37 470 100 Free 23 51.17 513 Sailors, Madely FR 12.5 50 Free 14 23.19 575 200 Free 42 1:57.92 178 100 Free 28 51.78 454 Yngson, Angelik FR 11 200 IM 45 2:08.85 321 100 Breast 26 1:05.27 397 200 Breast 16 2:19.98 440 Grimes, Madison SO 3.5 100 Back 21 56.2 480 200 Back 31 2:04.97 358 Guy, Kendal L SR 3 50 Free 41 24.04 402 200 Free 22 1:51.94 442 200 Fly 32 2:08.4 269 Dodd, Jamie N JR 1 500 Free 32 5:01.85 404 400 IM 30 4:32.1 298 200 Fly 24 2:05.56 379 Sondeno, Natash 0 1 mtr Diving 28 217.45 3 mtr Diving 26 233.1 Platform Diving 27 183.85 Hanf, Katelyn R JR 0 200 IM 31 2:05.84 438 100 Breast 25 1:05.15 406 200 Breast 29 2:23.22 332 Mathieson, Make FR 0 50 Free 38 23.87 438 200 Back 34 2:09.75 192 Au, Meghan 0 1 mtr Diving 32 200.05 3 mtr Diving 29 217.05 Wayman, Erin C JR 0 500 Free 29 5:00.86 422 200 Free 27 1:52.94 393 200 Back 32 2:05.25 347

Unlv (W)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Armijo, Carissa FR 75 500 Free 2 4:46.9 643 400 IM 6 4:17.66 578 200 Fly 7 2:01.86 525 Urzua, Montse 51 1 mtr Diving 7 284.7 3 mtr Diving 2 361.2 Filippova, Juli FR 37.5 50 Free 14 23.19 575 200 Free 15 1:51.07 484 100 Free 14 50.63 563 Afanasyeva, Kat SO 30 50 Free 34 23.67 480 100 Fly 11 54.67 574 100 Back 13 55.15 553 Raftopoulou, Fi FR 29 500 Free 20 4:56.21 503 200 Free 17 1:50.00 533 1650 Free 12 16:54.19 464 Kiuchi, Kacey L FR 23 200 IM 26 2:04.99 471 100 Back 18 55.83 507 200 Back 11 1:57.88 600 Schreiber, Cait SO 22 50 Free 8 23.0 609 100 Fly 33 58.58 262 100 Free 25 51.54 477 Smith, Lauren K SO 10 500 Free 27 5:00.51 428 200 Free 20 1:50.70 502 1650 Free 20 17:15.64 349 Lizzul, Gabriel FR 9 500 Free 34 5:03.51 374 100 Fly 27 56.72 412 200 Fly 17 2:03.4 466 Moore, Skylar R FR 7 50 Free 45 24.59 290 100 Breast 21 1:04.38 460 200 Breast 22 2:19.23 464 Wise, Tara G SO 4.5 200 IM 48 2:08.96 317 100 Fly 20 56.24 452 200 Fly 26 2:06.97 323 Quineche, Camil FR 4.5 200 IM 50 2:09.07 313 400 IM 29 4:31.91 301 200 Fly 20 2:04.99 402 Guillory, Claud SR 3 200 IM 53 2:10.06 276 400 IM 22 4:25.47 433 200 Back 27 2:03.23 423 Sanguansin, Ani FR 3 200 IM 49 2:09.05 313 100 Breast 22 1:04.52 450 200 Breast 32 2:23.9 310 Clark, Kourtney 2 1 mtr Diving 33 196.5 3 mtr Diving 32 206.65 Platform Diving 23 193.0 Gatsios, Chryso 1 1 mtr Diving 24 230.95 3 mtr Diving 27 230.6 Platform Diving 30 176.55 Lacuesta, Josau 0 1 mtr Diving 27 221.6 3 mtr Diving 31 212.75 Platform Diving 26 186.25 Haase, Ava K FR 0 50 Free 34 23.67 480 200 Free 38 1:54.72 308 100 Free 34 52.72 359 Schuette, Sydne SR 0 50 Free 39 23.92 427 200 Free 28 1:53.11 385 100 Free 29 51.97 435 Kim, Eva J SO 0 50 Free 26 23.5 515 100 Fly 25 56.57 425 100 Back 25 56.29 474

