2019 Mountain West Championship Scoring Summary

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE – WOMEN
First a few notes
San Diego St won relatively comfortably over Nevada 1363.5-1261.5. The meet was pretty well in hand for most of the last day, but was pretty back and for before that. Nevada held the lead as late as the 200 free, but in the 100 breast San Diego State too a 809-777.5 lead (the 6th lead change of the meet) and were truly threatened again.
San Diego State look like they are in a good position to defend their title next year. Only 37 of their individual points were from seniors so the return a conference high 1028.5 individual points. Nevada are next best with 815.5. Boise State, the winners of the last 2 Mountain West titles, graduate 370 points (the highest scoring class of any team at the meet) and return only 559 points next year.
The best single event point total was San Diego St with 123 points in the 100 breast. The next best was Boise St with 116 in the 200 back.
Individual scorers were led by
Adriana Palomino of New Mexico who scored a perfect 96 points. Next best were Abbey Sorensen of Boise with 92, Courtney Vincent of San Diego St with 87, and Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez of San Diego St with 87
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. San Diego St: 1363.5
2. Nevada: 1261.5
3. Boise St: 1159
4. New Mexico: 792.5
5. Fresno State: 781.5
6. Wyoming (W): 743.5
7. Colorado St.: 636.5
8. San Jose St: 515.5
9. Unlv (W): 501.5
10. Air Force (W): 409 Individual Scores by Year
San Diego St
Nevada
Boise St
New Mexico
Fresno State
Wyoming (W)
Colorado St.
San Jose St
Unlv (W)
Air Force (W)
FR
272.5
281.5
113
129
59
68
25
67.5
188
29
SO
180
158
140
130
121
135
171.5
3.5
66.5
34
JR
364.5
86
187
10
135
29
61.5
135.5
0
46
SR
37
164
370
187
127.5
167
148.5
67
3
60
Returning
1028.5
815.5
559
355.5
414
348.5
258
206.5
308.5
167
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
San Diego St
Nevada
Boise St
New Mexico
Fresno State
Wyoming (W)
Colorado St.
San Jose St
Unlv (W)
Air Force (W)
200 Medley Relay
64
52
56
48
50
40
54
46
44
34
1 mtr Diving
126.5
140
98
83.5
93
69.5
67.5
46
68
58
800 Free Relay
178.5
204
152
139.5
141
113.5
107.5
92
118
92
500 Free
207.5
245
239
218.5
176
139.5
135.5
92
151
96
200 IM
293.5
329
300
228.5
203
164.5
173.5
104
151
115
50 Free
394
381.5
378
258
227.5
170.5
175.5
138.5
185.5
115
3 mtr Diving
464
476.5
429
270
261.5
197.5
199.5
138.5
213.5
136
400 Medley Relay
528
530.5
485
316
311.5
241.5
251.5
186.5
213.5
176
400 IM
584
578.5
500
357
351.5
261.5
329.5
198.5
240.5
201
100 Fly
652
602.5
515
408
415.5
289.5
337
276.5
261
207
200 Free
686
694.5
586
470
430.5
337.5
337
290.5
287
207
100 Breast
809
777.5
633
487
445.5
339.5
364
306.5
294
232
100 Back
860
806.5
740
487
470.5
408.5
389
329.5
315
244
200 Free Relay
924
862.5
740
537
516.5
456.5
433
383.5
367
284
1650 Free
953
913.5
816
611
544.5
482.5
479
383.5
387
296
200 Back
986
936.5
932
611
597.5
549.5
505
383.5
403
324
100 Free
1085.5
1016.5
1006
625.5
597.5
580.5
506
432.5
416
324
200 Breast
1186.5
1078.5
1031
635.5
641.5
594.5
540
466.5
419
359
200 Fly
1230.5
1098.5
1069
703.5
713.5
631.5
582.5
467.5
455.5
362
Platform Diving
1309.5
1205.5
1095
742.5
735.5
691.5
596.5
467.5
457.5
375
400 Free Relay
1363.5
1261.5
1159
792.5
781.5
743.5
636.5
515.5
501.5
409
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
San Diego St
Nevada
Boise St
New Mexico
Fresno State
Wyoming (W)
Colorado St.
San Jose St
Unlv (W)
Air Force (W)
200 Medley Relay
64
52
56
48
50
40
54
46
44
34
1 mtr Diving
62.5
88
42
35.5
43
29.5
13.5
0
24
24
800 Free Relay
52
64
54
56
48
44
40
46
50
34
500 Free
29
41
87
79
35
26
28
0
33
4
200 IM
86
84
61
10
27
25
38
12
0
19
50 Free
100.5
52.5
78
29.5
24.5
6
2
34.5
34.5
0
3 mtr Diving
70
95
51
12
34
27
24
0
28
21
400 Medley Relay
64
54
56
46
50
44
52
48
0
40
400 IM
56
48
15
41
40
20
78
12
27
25
100 Fly
68
24
15
51
64
28
7.5
78
20.5
6
200 Free
34
92
71
62
15
48
0
14
26
0
100 Breast
123
83
47
17
15
2
27
16
7
25
100 Back
51
29
107
0
25
69
25
23
21
12
200 Free Relay
64
56
0
50
46
48
44
54
52
40
1650 Free
29
51
76
74
28
26
46
0
20
12
200 Back
33
23
116
0
53
67
26
0
16
28
100 Free
99.5
80
74
14.5
0
31
1
49
13
0
200 Breast
101
62
25
10
44
14
34
34
3
35
200 Fly
44
20
38
68
72
37
42.5
1
36.5
3
Platform Diving
79
107
26
39
22
60
14
0
2
13
400 Free Relay
54
56
64
50
46
52
40
48
44
34
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Air Force (W)
Nevada
San Jose St
Unlv (W)
Colorado St.
New Mexico
Wyoming (W)
San Diego St
Fresno State
Boise St
1
0
4
0
0
1
3
1
4
1
2
2
0
2
0
2
2
0
2
6
0
2
3
0
3
0
0
2
2
0
3
2
4
4
0
5
1
0
1
2
1
3
0
3
5
1
3
1
0
1
1
0
2
4
4
6
0
4
0
1
0
2
3
2
2
1
7
0
3
0
2
1
1
2
3
1
3
8
1
4
0
1
2
1
0
3
1
3
9
2
4
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
6
10
0
3
1
0
0
1
2
3
4
2
11
1
1
2
2
1
3
2
4
0
1
12
0
2
0
1
0
1
3
1
5
3
13
1
1
0
1
2
3
3
3
1
1
14
0
1
1
2
2
0
1
4
0
5
15
1
1
3
1
0
3
1
3
2
0
16
0
1
5
0
3
1
1
3
1
1
17
4
1
1
2
0
1
1
3
0
3
18
0
0
2
1
1
2
3
1
4
2
19
5
2
0
0
1
2
4
0
0
2
20
1
1
2
5
3
1
3
0
2
0
21
4
0
2
1
0
3
2
1
2
0
22
3
0
2
3
1
0
3
2
1
1
23
1
2
1
1
4
0
4
1
0
1
24
0
0
2
1
6
3
1
0
2
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. San Diego St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lechuga Gonzale
87
1 mtr Diving
1
325.55
3 mtr Diving
3
338.7
Platform Diving
2
247.0
Vincent, Courtn
JR
87
200 IM
2
1:59.91
641
100 Fly
1
52.04
750
200 Fly
3
1:59.39
611
Thormalm, Klara
SO
81
50 Free
3
22.7
661
100 Breast
2
59.52
754
200 Breast
4
2:13.02
639
Thormalm, Alma
JR
72
50 Free
2
22.6
679
100 Back
11
54.95
566
100 Free
2
49.66
645
Meyer, McKenna
JR
70
200 IM
5
2:01.26
600
400 IM
1
4:12.41
659
1650 Free
14
16:58.50
441
Geyer, Samantha
FR
65
50 Free
4
22.71
660
100 Breast
10
1:01.95
615
100 Free
8
50.18
602
McKennan, Morga
JR
60
50 Free
33
23.66
482
100 Breast
1
59.5
756
200 Breast
2
2:10.59
699
Ferrin, Elliyan
SO
59
200 IM
17
2:01.64
588
100 Back
4
53.67
644
200 Back
6
1:57.71
605
Murphy, Kristin
FR
58
200 IM
6
2:01.36
597
100 Breast
15
1:02.75
567
200 Breast
8
2:14.56
600
Wilson, Peyton
JR
52.5
50 Free
11
23.11
589
200 Free
13
1:49.97
535
100 Free
7
50.17
603
Reed, Emily
50
1 mtr Diving
16
246.55
3 mtr Diving
13
274.75
Platform Diving
5
223.9
Wright, Julia G
FR
47
500 Free
9
4:49.84
602
400 IM
16
4:26.48
412
1650 Free
11
16:53.93
465
Ryan, Mia B
FR
43.5
500 Free
17
4:52.42
563
200 Free
9
1:48.95
579
100 Free
12
50.62
564
Tam, Larisa L
SO
40
50 Free
21
23.29
556
100 Breast
7
1:02.08
607
200 Breast
14
2:18.71
481
Gallagher, Dela
38.5
1 mtr Diving
22
232.8
3 mtr Diving
14
269.55
Platform Diving
7
221.55
Kelch, Rachael
SR
37
400 IM
14
4:23.59
471
200 Back
18
1:59.07
565
200 Fly
10
2:01.85
525
Yacopino, Marie
36
1 mtr Diving
10
271.05
3 mtr Diving
11
285.95
Platform Diving
22
196.05
Menzmer, Elizab
FR
34
100 Fly
8
54.11
613
100 Free
15
50.83
545
200 Fly
30
2:08.03
283
Boily-Dufour, M
FR
25
100 Fly
13
55.36
523
100 Back
17
55.54
527
200 Back
23
2:01.86
473
Delany, Caitlin
JR
23
50 Free
47
28.72
3
100 Breast
16
1:03.25
535
200 Breast
15
2:18.79
478
Nevada
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cholodovskis Li
JR
86
200 IM
1
1:59.04
667
200 Free
2
1:47.4
641
100 Free
4
49.77
636
Vazquez, Isabel
86
1 mtr Diving
2
309.6
3 mtr Diving
1
362.05
Platform Diving
4
240.85
Murray, Rebecca
SR
80
50 Free
7
22.91
625
200 Free
5
1:48.14
612
100 Free
1
49.11
690
Shmitova, Tamar
75
1 mtr Diving
4
299.95
3 mtr Diving
10
295.25
Platform Diving
1
263.3
Wijkhuijs, Josi
FR
71.5
50 Free
5
22.82
641
100 Fly
6
54.04
618
100 Back
7
54.31
606
McHugh, Caitlyn
SO
71
500 Free
3
4:47.95
629
200 Free
10
1:49.18
569
1650 Free
3
16:37.06
548
Samula, Wiktori
FR
70
400 IM
9
4:18.22
568
100 Breast
4
1:00.77
682
200 Breast
6
2:13.51
627
Sorenson, Linne
69
1 mtr Diving
5
296.25
3 mtr Diving
8
295.35
Platform Diving
8
218.7
Depolo, Donna L
SO
67
200 IM
9
2:01.79
583
100 Breast
6
1:01.34
650
200 Breast
7
2:14.53
601
Adamczyk, Julia
FR
63
200 IM
10
2:01.86
581
400 IM
4
4:16.29
600
200 Fly
9
2:00.43
576
Rice, Victoria
60
1 mtr Diving
17
239.45
3 mtr Diving
6
304.85
Platform Diving
3
245.45
Richardson, Cai
SR
53
200 IM
12
2:02.43
562
200 Free
8
1:49.76
544
100 Free
11
50.6
566
Soule, Lindsey
FR
47
500 Free
13
4:52.26
566
1650 Free
8
16:47.76
496
200 Back
16
2:02.91
435
Reynolds, Jamie
SR
31
50 Free
20
23.26
562
100 Breast
9
1:01.54
638
100 Free
19
50.95
534
Dance, Mikayla
FR
28
50 Free
48
29.28
1
100 Breast
14
1:02.74
568
200 Breast
12
2:16.28
553
Lloyd, Montana
SO
18
100 Back
19
56.08
489
200 Back
15
2:00.71
512
Markl, Alexa E
FR
2
500 Free
26
4:59.79
441
200 Free
32
1:53.66
358
1650 Free
23
17:23.09
309
Hartman, Alexan
SO
2
200 IM
34
2:06.04
430
400 IM
23
4:28.12
379
200 Breast
27
2:22.16
367
Watson, Imogen
SO
0
100 Fly
30
57.57
341
100 Back
28
56.55
455
200 Back
33
2:05.46
339
Dockery, Olivia
SO
0
50 Free
46
24.81
250
200 Free
29
1:53.15
383
200 Fly
28
2:07.9
287
Boise St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sorensen, Abbey
SR
92
50 Free
1
22.42
710
100 Back
2
52.74
698
200 Back
1
1:53.9
709
Kleinsorgen, Al
SR
75
50 Free
9
22.9
627
100 Back
3
53.24
669
200 Back
2
1:55.03
679
Pinger, Robin E
JR
75
200 IM
4
2:01.16
603
100 Breast
5
1:00.97
671
100 Free
6
50.07
611
Barnes, Amanda
SR
71
500 Free
7
4:49.57
606
1650 Free
4
16:40.05
534
200 Fly
8
2:01.9
524
Williams, Laura
SR
69
200 IM
8
2:03.2
536
100 Breast
8
1:02.31
594
200 Breast
5
2:13.37
630
Evans, Cody C
SR
63
50 Free
17
22.99
611
200 Free
3
1:47.81
625
100 Free
3
49.67
644
Bose, Cassidy
60
1 mtr Diving
12
261.4
3 mtr Diving
5
319.7
Platform Diving
9
247.25
Erlam, Martine
59
1 mtr Diving
3
301.55
3 mtr Diving
4
322.65
Platform Diving
19
204.9
Hill, Hayley B
SO
58
500 Free
5
4:48.82
616
200 Free
14
1:50.28
521
1650 Free
9
16:47.95
496
Jennings, Emmie
JR
50
50 Free
10
22.99
611
100 Fly
14
55.47
514
100 Free
9
50.28
594
McCoy, Kaitlyn
FR
42
200 IM
14
2:02.74
552
100 Back
9
54.58
589
200 Back
17
1:57.9
600
Vitort, Lauren
FR
41
500 Free
12
4:52.04
569
200 Free
7
1:48.86
583
100 Free
22
51.13
517
Hogg, Molly M
SO
37
50 Free
32
23.62
490
100 Back
10
54.65
585
200 Back
9
1:57.4
614
Schultz, Alyssa
JR
37
500 Free
14
4:53.17
552
200 Free
24
1:52.41
419
1650 Free
7
16:46.42
503
Ronquillio, Mad
FR
30
100 Fly
23
56.62
421
100 Back
12
55.13
554
200 Back
14
1:59.44
554
Nats, Jamie B
JR
25
500 Free
16
4:59.27
450
200 Free
18
1:50.35
518
1650 Free
18
17:06.57
398
Wen, Brittany C
SO
22
500 Free
25
4:59.04
454
400 IM
19
4:24.51
452
200 Fly
11
2:02.15
514
Sale, Lauren F
SO
14
200 IM
37
2:06.48
413
400 IM
27
4:30.96
321
200 Back
13
1:58.4
585
Barkhorn, Cassa
SO
9
200 IM
33
2:05.89
436
400 IM
17
4:23.28
477
200 Breast
26
2:21.72
382
New Mexico
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Palomino, Adria
SR
96
500 Free
1
4:43.63
688
200 Free
1
1:47.03
656
1650 Free
1
16:20.53
620
Sumajstorcic, M
SO
68
500 Free
11
4:51.55
577
400 IM
3
4:16.01
604
1650 Free
5
16:41.28
528
Shinada, Konoha
SR
65
50 Free
13
23.17
578
100 Fly
3
53.37
662
200 Fly
6
2:01.71
531
Farkas, Klara
SO
62
500 Free
6
4:49.19
611
200 Free
4
1:47.97
619
200 Fly
15
2:04.54
420
Oritsland, Hedd
FR
53
50 Free
11
23.11
589
100 Fly
7
54.05
617
100 Free
12
50.62
564
Dark, Natasha
46
1 mtr Diving
8
273.8
3 mtr Diving
15
263.1
Platform Diving
15
200.35
Gallais, Jocely
29.5
1 mtr Diving
13
256.0
3 mtr Diving
33
202.35
Platform Diving
11
230.3
Bolladottir, Br
FR
28
500 Free
18
4:52.96
555
200 Free
21
1:50.97
489
1650 Free
10
16:50.22
484
Huffer, Emily L
SR
26
100 Fly
26
56.63
420
100 Back
29
56.87
431
200 Fly
4
1:59.50
608
Aoki, Mari
FR
20
200 IM
19
2:03.17
537
400 IM
13
4:22.21
497
200 Back
28
2:03.52
412
Pollack, Kather
FR
16
200 IM
21
2:03.74
517
100 Breast
18
1:03.09
546
200 Breast
20
2:18.7
481
Tiendas, Hannah
11
1 mtr Diving
31
202.25
3 mtr Diving
25
235.15
Platform Diving
16
198.85
Terada, Asami
JR
10
50 Free
49
29.88
0
100 Breast
17
1:03.01
551
200 Breast
24
2:23.24
332
De La Pena Scho
FR
7
500 Free
31
5:01.64
408
100 Fly
24
56.96
392
200 Fly
19
2:04.76
411
Gavino, Raissa
FR
5
200 IM
51
2:09.32
303
100 Breast
24
1:05.27
397
200 Breast
21
2:18.86
476
Zukowski, Brook
SO
0
200 IM
52
2:09.6
293
100 Breast
29
1:05.97
349
200 Breast
28
2:22.53
355
De Groote Tavar
SR
0
200 IM
41
2:07.65
367
100 Back
26
56.42
464
200 Back
26
2:02.43
452
Scheck, Daphne
0
1 mtr Diving
25
230.1
3 mtr Diving
30
215.75
Platform Diving
29
181.2
Wiercinski, Bre
JR
0
50 Free
44
24.58
292
100 Free
33
52.71
360
Hartley, Jordan
FR
0
400 IM
33
4:34.94
243
200 Breast
33
2:24.14
303
200 Fly
25
2:06.74
332
Fresno State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Niemczak, Zofia
SO
79
500 Free
8
4:50.3
595
100 Fly
5
54.02
619
200 Fly
1
1:58.34
645
Diaz, Brenda
FR
59
500 Free
15
4:54.42
532
400 IM
7
4:19.4
548
1650 Free
6
16:41.87
525
Mazutaityte, Ug
SR
59
200 IM
18
2:02.6
556
100 Back
5
53.93
629
200 Back
3
1:55.88
656
Mendolicchio, M
JR
56
200 IM
13
2:02.63
555
100 Breast
12
1:02.13
604
200 Breast
3
2:11.31
681
Nikolaeva, Irin
44
1 mtr Diving
6
295.25
3 mtr Diving
9
303.35
Harbert, Kimber
JR
40
50 Free
27
23.51
513
100 Fly
12
54.77
567
200 Fly
5
1:59.63
603
Davies, Lucy E
JR
39
200 IM
20
2:03.39
529
400 IM
10
4:18.42
565
200 Breast
10
2:15.99
561
Funk, Kelli Ann
38
1 mtr Diving
15
252.6
3 mtr Diving
16
247.35
Platform Diving
12
218.0
Cutler, Emily B
SO
32
50 Free
29
23.57
501
200 Free
12
1:49.87
539
200 Back
10
1:57.70
606
Libang, Gabriel
SR
32
200 IM
38
2:06.81
400
100 Fly
10
54.65
575
200 Fly
12
2:03.31
469
McReed, Osianna
SR
31.5
50 Free
5
22.82
641
100 Fly
18
55.28
529
100 Free
26
51.59
473
Tykha, Yuliya
17
1 mtr Diving
18
238.4
3 mtr Diving
22
243.1
Platform Diving
18
205.85
Bartel, Stephan
SO
6
200 IM
24
2:06.16
426
100 Back
26
56.42
464
200 Back
20
2:00.56
517
Monnich, Emma N
SR
5
500 Free
24
4:59.37
448
200 Free
25
1:52.63
408
200 Back
21
2:00.64
515
Khisiamova, Dar
SO
4
400 IM
26
4:30.7
326
1650 Free
21
17:17.31
340
200 Fly
29
2:07.97
285
Stock, Emileigh
SO
0
200 IM
54
2:14.00
154
100 Breast
32
1:06.57
309
200 Breast
30
2:23.79
314
Torres, Jannae
FR
0
200 IM
56
2:17.06
89
100 Breast
30
1:06.01
346
200 Breast
35
2:26.8
222
Lucas, Patricia
SR
0
200 IM
55
2:14.53
141
400 IM
34
4:40.11
159
200 Fly
27
2:07.38
307
Guryeva, Antoni
SO
0
50 Free
43
24.39
329
100 Breast
33
1:08.11
217
100 Free
36
53.17
316
Wyoming (W)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Burke, Samantha
SR
73
200 IM
7
2:01.6
589
100 Back
6
54.12
617
200 Back
4
1:56.44
641
McLean-Leonard,
SO
56
50 Free
37
23.75
463
100 Fly
2
53.21
672
200 Fly
2
1:59.22
617
Grandpre, Peyto
55
1 mtr Diving
11
262.5
3 mtr Diving
12
278.5
Platform Diving
6
222.95
Ryan, Isobel M
SR
49
50 Free
19
23.14
584
100 Back
1
52.66
702
100 Free
16
50.91
538
Blattner, Katel
SO
48
500 Free
10
4:49.88
601
200 Free
11
1:49.58
552
200 Back
12
1:58.25
590
Jones, Lainee R
FR
37
500 Free
19
4:55.47
515
200 Free
6
1:48.71
589
100 Free
18
50.9
539
Tarver, Connor
SR
36
200 IM
35
2:06.14
426
100 Back
14
55.17
552
200 Back
7
1:58.26
589
Harris, Ceejay
30
1 mtr Diving
19
237.8
3 mtr Diving
18
258.15
Platform Diving
10
234.65
Houlihan, Mcken
24
1 mtr Diving
20
236.9
3 mtr Diving
20
247.9
Platform Diving
13
214.75
Eccleston, Erin
FR
22
200 IM
27
2:05.01
470
400 IM
12
4:22.19
497
200 Fly
18
2:04.2
434
Pilon, Rylie N
SO
16
200 IM
47
2:08.89
320
100 Breast
23
1:04.87
425
200 Breast
13
2:18.03
502
Covello, Kriste
SO
15
500 Free
33
5:02.37
394
200 Free
19
1:50.64
504
100 Free
17
50.83
545
Te Flan, Talita
JR
15
500 Free
22
4:56.4
500
200 Free
30
1:53.17
382
1650 Free
15
17:00.15
432
Luna Rocha, Bla
JR
14
500 Free
30
5:01.47
411
200 Free
40
1:56.47
232
1650 Free
13
16:56.86
450
Zoromski, Abiga
7.5
1 mtr Diving
22
232.8
3 mtr Diving
28
220.2
Platform Diving
20
204.05
Carsrud, Sani J
FR
6
50 Free
36
23.69
476
200 Free
23
1:51.95
442
100 Free
21
51.04
526
Chelsvig, Shann
SR
6
200 IM
28
2:05.15
465
400 IM
21
4:25.22
438
200 Fly
23
2:05.27
390
Clarke, Catrion
FR
3
200 IM
23
2:05.01
470
400 IM
24
4:30.95
321
Gramcko Wietstr
SR
3
200 Free
37
1:54.64
311
100 Back
31
57.39
392
200 Back
22
2:01.45
487
Browne, Phoebe
FR
0
200 IM
30
2:05.82
439
100 Breast
31
1:06.39
321
200 Breast
25
2:21.69
383
Colorado St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ward, Madison W
SO
86
200 IM
3
2:00.04
638
100 Breast
3
1:00.02
725
200 Breast
1
2:09.85
717
Rowley, Haley C
SR
82
500 Free
4
4:48.62
619
400 IM
2
4:14.77
624
1650 Free
2
16:25.33
600
Williams, Skyla
SO
49.5
1 mtr Diving
13
256.0
3 mtr Diving
7
303.85
Platform Diving
14
205.15
Thomas, Tonicia
SR
49
50 Free
23
23.43
529
100 Back
8
54.74
579
200 Back
5
1:57.02
625
Goodwyn, Marie
JR
46
200 IM
16
2:03.42
528
400 IM
8
4:23.48
473
200 Fly
14
2:04.38
426
Frederick, Jenn
SO
19
200 IM
32
2:05.86
437
400 IM
20
4:24.73
448
200 Fly
13
2:03.92
445
Donohue, Ida B
SR
17.5
400 IM
18
4:24.46
453
1650 Free
19
17:07.89
391
200 Fly
20
2:04.99
402
Siebmann, Grace
FR
16
200 IM
29
2:05.21
462
400 IM
11
4:21.78
505
Box, Julia A
JR
15.5
100 Fly
20
56.24
452
100 Back
30
57.38
392
200 Fly
16
2:04.79
410
Gordley, Madiso
SO
13
500 Free
23
4:58.16
469
200 Free
35
1:53.91
346
1650 Free
16
17:00.32
431
Litteken, Elsa
FR
5
100 Fly
22
56.48
432
100 Back
24
56.63
449
200 Back
24
2:02.11
464
Chatman, Olivia
SO
2
100 Fly
31
57.6
339
100 Back
23
56.24
477
200 Back
29
2:04.13
389
Meunier, Kate M
FR
2
200 IM
36
2:06.32
419
100 Breast
28
1:05.74
365
200 Breast
23
2:20.28
430
Holland, Rachel
SO
2
1 mtr Diving
26
226.2
3 mtr Diving
24
238.4
Platform Diving
24
191.0
Friedrichs, Kri
FR
1
50 Free
28
23.53
509
200 Free
32
1:53.66
358
100 Free
24
51.71
461
Owenby, Abbey P
FR
1
500 Free
35
5:04.36
358
400 IM
32
4:34.01
261
1650 Free
24
17:26.66
291
Basile, Andrea
JR
0
200 IM
40
2:07.57
370
200 Free
31
1:53.59
361
100 Free
30
52.37
394
Stitt, Nina A
SR
0
200 IM
39
2:07.53
372
100 Breast
27
1:05.44
385
200 Breast
34
2:25.8
251
Jestes, Hope E
FR
0
500 Free
28
5:00.66
425
200 Free
36
1:54.05
339
1650 Free
25
17:34.44
252
San Jose St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Limargo, Chloe
FR
44
200 IM
15
2:03.19
536
100 Breast
11
1:01.98
613
200 Breast
11
2:16.16
557
Heng, Gabriella
JR
36
50 Free
25
23.45
525
100 Fly
16
55.54
509
100 Free
5
49.99
618
Bushey, Brenna
SR
33
50 Free
18
23.1
591
100 Fly
4
53.62
645
100 Free
27
51.62
470
Lehr, Taylor M
SR
31
50 Free
22
23.36
542
100 Back
16
55.57
525
100 Free
10
50.57
568
Loya, Antoinett
JR
25
50 Free
16
23.21
571
100 Fly
17
55.19
536
100 Free
20
50.96
533
Auva’A, Violani
JR
25
100 Fly
9
54.5
586
100 Back
20
56.19
481
200 Back
25
2:02.22
460
Saez-Illobre Mo
JR
19
200 IM
25
2:04.98
471
400 IM
15
4:23.8
466
200 Breast
18
2:17.99
503
Vieira, Gabriel
JR
15.5
100 Fly
15
55.53
509
100 Back
21
56.2
480
200 Back
30
2:04.64
370
McIntee, Katie
JR
14
50 Free
24
23.58
498
200 Free
16
1:51.37
470
100 Free
23
51.17
513
Sailors, Madely
FR
12.5
50 Free
14
23.19
575
200 Free
42
1:57.92
178
100 Free
28
51.78
454
Yngson, Angelik
FR
11
200 IM
45
2:08.85
321
100 Breast
26
1:05.27
397
200 Breast
16
2:19.98
440
Grimes, Madison
SO
3.5
100 Back
21
56.2
480
200 Back
31
2:04.97
358
Guy, Kendal L
SR
3
50 Free
41
24.04
402
200 Free
22
1:51.94
442
200 Fly
32
2:08.4
269
Dodd, Jamie N
JR
1
500 Free
32
5:01.85
404
400 IM
30
4:32.1
298
200 Fly
24
2:05.56
379
Sondeno, Natash
0
1 mtr Diving
28
217.45
3 mtr Diving
26
233.1
Platform Diving
27
183.85
Hanf, Katelyn R
JR
0
200 IM
31
2:05.84
438
100 Breast
25
1:05.15
406
200 Breast
29
2:23.22
332
Mathieson, Make
FR
0
50 Free
38
23.87
438
200 Back
34
2:09.75
192
Au, Meghan
0
1 mtr Diving
32
200.05
3 mtr Diving
29
217.05
Wayman, Erin C
JR
0
500 Free
29
5:00.86
422
200 Free
27
1:52.94
393
200 Back
32
2:05.25
347
Unlv (W)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Armijo, Carissa
FR
75
500 Free
2
4:46.9
643
400 IM
6
4:17.66
578
200 Fly
7
2:01.86
525
Urzua, Montse
51
1 mtr Diving
7
284.7
3 mtr Diving
2
361.2
Filippova, Juli
FR
37.5
50 Free
14
23.19
575
200 Free
15
1:51.07
484
100 Free
14
50.63
563
Afanasyeva, Kat
SO
30
50 Free
34
23.67
480
100 Fly
11
54.67
574
100 Back
13
55.15
553
Raftopoulou, Fi
FR
29
500 Free
20
4:56.21
503
200 Free
17
1:50.00
533
1650 Free
12
16:54.19
464
Kiuchi, Kacey L
FR
23
200 IM
26
2:04.99
471
100 Back
18
55.83
507
200 Back
11
1:57.88
600
Schreiber, Cait
SO
22
50 Free
8
23.0
609
100 Fly
33
58.58
262
100 Free
25
51.54
477
Smith, Lauren K
SO
10
500 Free
27
5:00.51
428
200 Free
20
1:50.70
502
1650 Free
20
17:15.64
349
Lizzul, Gabriel
FR
9
500 Free
34
5:03.51
374
100 Fly
27
56.72
412
200 Fly
17
2:03.4
466
Moore, Skylar R
FR
7
50 Free
45
24.59
290
100 Breast
21
1:04.38
460
200 Breast
22
2:19.23
464
Wise, Tara G
SO
4.5
200 IM
48
2:08.96
317
100 Fly
20
56.24
452
200 Fly
26
2:06.97
323
Quineche, Camil
FR
4.5
200 IM
50
2:09.07
313
400 IM
29
4:31.91
301
200 Fly
20
2:04.99
402
Guillory, Claud
SR
3
200 IM
53
2:10.06
276
400 IM
22
4:25.47
433
200 Back
27
2:03.23
423
Sanguansin, Ani
FR
3
200 IM
49
2:09.05
313
100 Breast
22
1:04.52
450
200 Breast
32
2:23.9
310
Clark, Kourtney
2
1 mtr Diving
33
196.5
3 mtr Diving
32
206.65
Platform Diving
23
193.0
Gatsios, Chryso
1
1 mtr Diving
24
230.95
3 mtr Diving
27
230.6
Platform Diving
30
176.55
Lacuesta, Josau
0
1 mtr Diving
27
221.6
3 mtr Diving
31
212.75
Platform Diving
26
186.25
Haase, Ava K
FR
0
50 Free
34
23.67
480
200 Free
38
1:54.72
308
100 Free
34
52.72
359
Schuette, Sydne
SR
0
50 Free
39
23.92
427
200 Free
28
1:53.11
385
100 Free
29
51.97
435
Kim, Eva J
SO
0
50 Free
26
23.5
515
100 Fly
25
56.57
425
100 Back
25
56.29
474
Air Force (W)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Strom, Emma R
SR
47
200 IM
11
2:02.41
563
400 IM
5
4:17.34
583
200 Back
19
1:59.14
563
Fowler, Eve
38
1 mtr Diving
9
271.85
3 mtr Diving
17
262.65
Platform Diving
17
206.5
Schellin, Heidi
JR
37
200 IM
22
2:04.11
503
100 Breast
13
1:02.67
572
200 Breast
9
2:14.53
601
Stronko, Kylie
SO
34
100 Fly
28
57.03
386
100 Back
15
55.41
536
200 Back
8
2:00.06
534
Johnson, Evelyn
FR
15
200 IM
44
2:08.57
332
100 Breast
19
1:03.12
544
200 Breast
17
2:17.55
516
Brechbuhl, Elis
SR
13
500 Free
21
4:56.38
500
200 Free
26
1:52.73
403
1650 Free
17
17:06.51
398
Wittich, Caroli
FR
11
200 IM
46
2:08.88
320
100 Breast
20
1:03.66
509
200 Breast
19
2:18.03
502
Wofford, Kayla
10
1 mtr Diving
21
235.45
3 mtr Diving
23
240.45
Platform Diving
21
198.6
von Schlag, Cri
6
1 mtr Diving
30
210.4
3 mtr Diving
19
253.0
Platform Diving
28
181.75
Min, Esther S
JR
6
50 Free
31
23.61
492
100 Fly
19
55.62
502
200 Fly
34
2:12.00
157
Irwin, Krystal
4
1 mtr Diving
29
215.35
3 mtr Diving
21
244.2
Platform Diving
25
186.8
Glover, Jayden
JR
3
200 IM
43
2:08.02
353
400 IM
25
4:30.4
332
1650 Free
22
17:20.81
321
Gawronski, Dia
FR
3
500 Free
36
5:06.58
319
100 Fly
32
57.83
320
200 Fly
22
2:05.21
393
Shimomura, Sidn
FR
0
200 IM
42
2:07.73
364
400 IM
28
4:31.37
312
200 Breast
31
2:23.85
312
Bardak, Emily E
FR
0
500 Free
39
5:12.82
218
100 Fly
29
57.04
385
200 Fly
33
2:08.69
259
Chen, Jessica J
SR
0
50 Free
42
24.25
358
200 Free
41
1:57.06
209
100 Free
31
52.51
380
Wolfgramm, Autu
JR
0
50 Free
30
23.58
498
200 Free
34
1:53.9
346
100 Free
32
52.64
367
Campbell, Alici
FR
0
50 Free
40
23.96
419
200 Free
39
1:55.54
271
100 Free
37
53.33
301
Mahoney, Elizab
SR
0
500 Free
38
5:09.68
267
400 IM
31
4:33.85
264
200 Fly
31
2:08.2
277
Carlin, Allyson
FR
0
500 Free
37
5:07.69
300
100 Free
35
52.85
347
