2019 Summit League Championship Scoring Summary

2019 SUMMIT LEAGUE – MEN & WOMEN
Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23
Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD
Champion: Denver women (6x) & Denver men (6x)
First a few notes
The Denver dominance of the Summit League continued with this weekend’s resounding victories. The Denver men won by nearly 400 beating South Dakota 1074.5-686.5. The Denver women were even more dominant winning by over 500 points 1183 to 676 over next best South Dakota
There is no end in sight to the Denver run. The Denver men 858.5 individual points nearly double South Dakota’s second best total of 481.5. The women is a similar story. The Denver women return 800 individual points more than double South Dakota’s 360.
The Denver women had the best score in any event with 98 points in the 200 free. The best men’s score was Denver’s 95 points in the 200 IM.
The top men’s point scorers were Denver’s triple event champions
Colin Gilbert and Neil Wachtler. The top wome’s point scorers were Denver’s
Charlotte Simon with 57, Heidi Bradley with 56, and Josiane Valette with 56. Denver won 28 of the 32 individual events. The South Dakota women won two, and the South Dakota and South Dakota State men each won one.
Final Scores Men
1. Denver: 1074.5
2. USD: 686.5
3. SDSU: 513.5
4. Western: 415.5
5. EIU: 360
6. Valpo Swimming: 213 Final Scores Women
1. Denver: 1183
2. USD: 676
3. Omaha: 614.5
4. SDSU: 451.5
5. Western: 274.5
6. EIU: 198.5 Individual Scores by Year Men
Denver
USD
SDSU
Western
EIU
Valpo Swimming
FR
178
262.5
93
56.5
117
36
SO
358.5
98
119
31
69
0
JR
322
121
60.5
88
0
20
SR
56
37
113
90
18
47
Returning
858.5
481.5
272.5
175.5
186
56
Individual Scores by Year Women
Denver
USD
Omaha
SDSU
Western
EIU
FR
267
265
85
61
63
32
SO
243
33
93
134.5
20
2
JR
241
62
80
90
10
13
SR
183
154
190.5
46
41.5
15.5
Returning
800
360
258
285.5
93
47
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Denver
USD
SDSU
Western
EIU
Valpo Swimming
200 Medley Relay
40
34
30
32
28
0
800 Free Relay
40
74
62
62
62
28
1 mtr Diving
56
131
104
74
62
28
200 Free Relay
96
163
104
104
96
56
500 Free
163
199
116
119
103
74
100 Fly
231
216
145
147
113
77
200 IM
326
248
158
149
121
81
50 Free
404
264.5
168.5
162
157
82
400 Medley Relay
444
296.5
202.5
192
183
110
400 IM
512
346.5
207.5
192
204
121
200 Free
603
361.5
241.5
193
211
128
100 Breast
653
419.5
256.5
218
214
132
100 Back
706
439.5
292.5
246
228
136
3 mtr Diving
720
494.5
339.5
257
228
136
100 IM
740
525.5
366.5
282
248
147
1650 Free
789
564.5
390.5
297
254
169
200 Back
839
578.5
419.5
321
281
169
100 Free
919.5
589.5
431.5
335.5
311
176
200 Breast
966.5
631.5
456.5
361.5
315
187
200 Fly
1034.5
656.5
481.5
387.5
326
187
400 Free Relay
1074.5
686.5
513.5
415.5
360
213
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Denver
USD
Omaha
SDSU
Western
EIU
3 mtr Diving
40
50
38
17
7
0
200 Medley Relay
80
84
70
45
37
26
800 Free Relay
120
114
104
77
65
52
200 Free Relay
160
146
138
77
93
82
500 Free
236
174
166
96
97
82
100 Fly
304
204
180
130.5
105.5
82
200 IM
395
240
197
133.5
113.5
82
50 Free
460
273
222
156.5
120.5
84
1 mtr Diving
500
319
264
172.5
128.5
84
400 Medley Relay
540
353
296
202.5
154.5
112
400 IM
605
389
338
210.5
154.5
116
200 Free
703
396
357
237.5
157.5
117
100 Breast
768
434
365
255.5
179.5
121
100 Back
803
473
402
275.5
179.5
145
100 IM
823
514
429
308.5
209.5
149
1650 Free
876
547
469
324.5
213.5
158
200 Back
912
593
497.5
357.5
218.5
164.5
100 Free
980
612
538.5
377.5
222.5
167.5
200 Breast
1075
624
560.5
390.5
231.5
171.5
200 Fly
1143
644
580.5
421.5
246.5
172.5
400 Free Relay
1183
676
614.5
451.5
274.5
198.5
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
Denver
USD
SDSU
Western
EIU
Valpo Swimming
200 Medley Relay
40
34
30
32
28
0
800 Free Relay
0
40
32
30
34
28
1 mtr Diving
16
57
42
12
0
0
200 Free Relay
40
32
0
30
34
28
500 Free
67
36
12
15
7
18
100 Fly
68
17
29
28
10
3
200 IM
95
32
13
2
8
4
50 Free
78
16.5
10.5
13
36
1
400 Medley Relay
40
32
34
30
26
28
400 IM
68
50
5
0
21
11
200 Free
91
15
34
1
7
7
100 Breast
50
58
15
25
3
4
100 Back
53
20
36
28
14
4
3 mtr Diving
14
55
47
11
0
0
100 IM
20
31
27
25
20
11
1650 Free
49
39
24
15
6
22
200 Back
50
14
29
24
27
0
100 Free
80.5
11
12
14.5
30
7
200 Breast
47
42
25
26
4
11
200 Fly
68
25
25
26
11
0
400 Free Relay
40
30
32
28
34
26
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Denver
USD
Omaha
SDSU
Western
EIU
3 mtr Diving
40
50
38
17
7
0
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
28
30
26
800 Free Relay
40
30
34
32
28
26
200 Free Relay
40
32
34
0
28
30
500 Free
76
28
28
19
4
0
100 Fly
68
30
14
34.5
8.5
0
200 IM
91
36
17
3
8
0
50 Free
65
33
25
23
7
2
1 mtr Diving
40
46
42
16
8
0
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
26
28
400 IM
65
36
42
8
0
4
200 Free
98
7
19
27
3
1
100 Breast
65
38
8
18
22
4
100 Back
35
39
37
20
0
24
100 IM
20
41
27
33
30
4
1650 Free
53
33
40
16
4
9
200 Back
36
46
28.5
33
5
6.5
100 Free
68
19
41
20
4
3
200 Breast
95
12
22
13
9
4
200 Fly
68
20
20
31
15
1
400 Free Relay
40
32
34
30
28
26
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
SDSU
USD
EIU
Valpo Swimming
Denver
Western
1
1
1
0
0
14
0
2
2
2
0
0
12
0
3
0
4
0
0
10
2
4
5
3
1
1
5
2
5
3
6
0
0
6
0
6
4
3
1
1
6
1
7
3
4
4
0
1
4
8
3
4
1
1
2
4
9
1
7
2
1
0
5
10
3
4
3
3
0
1
11
4
2
5
0
0
3
12
2
3
3
2
0
2
13
4
3
2
3
0
1
14
2
2
5
2
0
3
15
3
2
4
2
0
1
16
2
1
3
2
0
4
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
EIU
Omaha
USD
SDSU
Denver
Western
1
0
0
2
0
14
0
2
0
1
4
1
10
0
3
0
1
1
0
13
1
4
0
3
2
0
10
1
5
0
5
3
2
5
1
6
0
7
6
1
2
0
7
0
3
4
5
3
1
8
1
7
5
3
0
0
9
1
1
2
7
4
1
10
0
5
4
5
1
2
11
2
4
4
5
0
0
12
1
2
7
4
0
2
13
4
1
3
4
0
4
14
1
2
3
2
0
8
15
2
2
4
4
0
2
16
3
5
3
3
0
1
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Neil Wachtler JR
60
200 IM
1
1:47.17
607
100 Back
1
48.17
564
200 Back
1
1:46.03
553
Colin Gilbert JR
60
500 Free
1
4:16.94
721
200 Free
1
1:36.06
647
1650 Free
1
15:15.48
560
Adriel Sanes
SO
57
100 Fly
1
47.7
606
100 Breast
2
54.46
590
200 Breast
1
1:58.34
601
Cameron Auchina
SO
56
50 Free
1
19.26
769
200 Free
3
1:36.79
615
100 Free
1
42.65
748
Kyle Ewoldt
SR
56
200 IM
3
1:50.15
493
400 IM
1
3:52.22
553
200 Fly
1
1:47.72
542
Cy Jager
SO
55
100 Fly
4
48.7
518
100 Breast
1
53.34
670
100 IM
1
49.94
Hugo Sykes
JR
50
50 Free
3
20.31
565
200 Free
2
1:36.37
634
100 Free
2
43.98
624
David Mihalic
FR
49
200 IM
2
1:48.71
550
400 IM
2
3:53.07
537
200 Fly
4
1:50.18
438
Peter Webster
SO
46
100 Fly
3
48.51
536
100 Back
2
49.07
492
100 Free
6
45.13
508
Trent Panzera
SO
45
200 IM
6
1:51.68
428
400 IM
3
3:54.28
512
200 Fly
3
1:49.91
450
Jesse Haraden
JR
45
500 Free
2
4:29.02
517
200 Free
8
1:40.33
436
1650 Free
2
15:32.98
463
Finn Kennard-Ca
FR
44
50 Free
8
20.74
466
100 Back
3
49.57
451
200 Back
2
1:46.78
526
Blayze Jessen
FR
43
200 IM
4
1:50.16
492
400 IM
4
3:54.3
512
200 Breast
6
2:03.14
441
Robin Kuebler
JR
43
50 Free
5
20.62
494
200 Free
6
1:39.15
500
100 Free
3
44.48
576
Gavin McGee
FR
42
500 Free
3
4:29.41
509
200 Free
5
1:38.81
518
1650 Free
7
16:32.82
151
Anthony Nosack
SO
41
200 IM
5
1:50.73
469
100 Breast
6
55.8
484
200 Breast
5
2:03.03
445
Graham Walker
JR
34
100 Fly
2
48.18
565
50 Free
19
21.61
259
200 Fly
2
1:48.11
526
Jackson Gainer
SO
31.5
50 Free
2
19.92
641
200 Free
20
1:43.96
244
100 Free
4
44.98
524
Alex Morgan
JR
30
1 mtr Diving
3
270.7
3 mtr Diving
5
258.1
Nathan Rock
SO
27
500 Free
5
4:35.01
398
200 Free
21
1:44.53
218
200 Back
6
1:51.80
325
USD
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jacob Won
FR
42
500 Free
4
4:33.23
434
400 IM
6
4:04.31
292
200 Fly
5
1:51.09
398
Elbert Chuang
SO
38
200 IM
8
1:52.29
401
100 Breast
7
56.37
437
200 Breast
4
2:02.86
451
Jacob Leichner
FR
38
200 IM
7
1:51.94
417
100 Breast
9
56.58
419
100 IM
2
50.96
Isaac Morris
JR
36
1 mtr Diving
1
309.0
3 mtr Diving
3
314.8
Mark Vanderzee
SO
33
500 Free
7
4:41.91
265
400 IM
12
4:10.98
166
1650 Free
3
16:12.66
238
James Ryan
JR
32
100 Fly
18
51.88
224
100 Breast
3
54.91
556
200 Breast
3
2:00.77
523
Hudson Wilkerso
FR
32
1 mtr Diving
4
267.2
3 mtr Diving
2
323.8
Tanner Espersen
JR
29
200 IM
9
1:54.86
293
400 IM
8
4:11.28
162
200 Back
9
1:53.39
265
Jared Thorson
SR
29
100 Fly
8
49.83
409
50 Free
13
21.21
351
100 IM
5
51.93
Charlie Bean
FR
28
50 Free
10
20.98
408
200 Free
7
1:39.83
464
100 Free
9
45.96
413
Anthony Mudek
FR
26
1 mtr Diving
6
251.05
3 mtr Diving
6
247.0
Javi Quinones
FR
21.5
50 Free
11
21.18
359
100 Breast
5
55.26
528
100 Free
15
46.87
309
Josh Sorbe
JR
20
500 Free
13
4:43.78
233
400 IM
10
4:08.44
210
1650 Free
9
16:38.09
132
Brady Torborg
FR
19
100 Fly
12
51.11
287
100 Back
5
50.0
414
100 Free
22
47.4
253
William Johnsto
FR
18
1 mtr Diving
9
223.45
3 mtr Diving
9
210.05
Caden DeLay
FR
18
50 Free
22
21.88
204
100 Breast
10
57.1
376
200 Breast
8
2:05.01
374
Seth Jones
SO
16
500 Free
15
4:44.52
221
200 Free
26
1:45.50
178
1650 Free
5
16:28.78
166
Griffin Wolner
FR
14
500 Free
17
4:45.36
208
400 IM
5
4:04.3
292
100 Free
23
47.42
251
Ben Kopp
SO
11
100 Fly
17
51.82
228
100 Back
11
51.47
294
200 Back
12
1:56.6
164
Myles Taylor
SR
8
100 Fly
16
51.5
254
100 Back
22
56.25
60
200 Fly
10
1:55.74
211
Stephen Johnson
FR
6
500 Free
14
4:43.95
230
200 Free
14
1:43.93
245
200 Fly
18
1:58.93
120
Christian Fossu
JR
4
100 Fly
25
53.26
134
400 IM
18
4:16.89
90
200 Fly
13
1:57.41
159
SDSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Wyatt Rumrill
SR
47
100 Breast
4
55.23
531
100 IM
4
51.78
200 Breast
2
2:00.26
540
Trever Brenner
FR
41
100 Fly
6
49.35
456
200 Free
4
1:37.50
582
200 Fly
6
1:51.1
398
Cody Watkins
SO
35
100 Fly
5
49.07
483
200 Free
9
1:40.83
408
200 Fly
7
1:52.25
347
Mitch Raihle
JR
34
1 mtr Diving
5
262.2
3 mtr Diving
1
328.6
Joey Weber
SR
32
1 mtr Diving
2
307.85
3 mtr Diving
4
311.75
Jared Miller
SO
28
200 IM
10
1:55.70
260
100 Back
10
51.3
307
200 Back
5
1:51.39
342
Chase Petersen
SR
26
50 Free
25
22.59
97
100 Back
8
50.61
363
200 Back
4
1:51.17
350
Charles Greene
SO
23
1 mtr Diving
8
207.6
3 mtr Diving
7
235.45
Tanner Davis
JR
18
100 Breast
17
59.22
218
100 IM
7
53.33
200 Breast
11
2:10.87
191
Damon Venner
FR
16
500 Free
8
4:42.41
256
400 IM
16
4:13.98
124
1650 Free
13
16:49.4
98
Parker Brown
SO
14
500 Free
16
4:46.31
193
200 Free
22
1:44.79
206
1650 Free
6
16:29.69
163
Henry Skinner
FR
13
50 Free
28
22.98
60
100 Back
6
50.38
382
100 Free
17
47.13
281
Jacob Sutej
SO
12
200 IM
11
1:55.80
256
400 IM
13
4:11.57
157
200 Breast
15
2:13.62
130
Alex Kraft
FR
11
50 Free
21
21.84
212
200 Free
11
1:42.08
339
100 Free
12
46.8
317
Ben Johnson
SR
8
50 Free
20
21.67
246
200 Free
13
1:42.74
304
100 Free
13
46.84
312
Markus Egger
FR
7
500 Free
22
4:52.43
117
400 IM
17
4:16.61
93
1650 Free
10
16:38.36
132
Joe Angerhofer
JR
5.5
50 Free
11
21.18
359
200 Free
29
1:47.54
110
100 Free
25
47.85
211
Josh Wuflestad
FR
5
400 IM
19
4:17.67
83
100 Back
12
51.52
290
Will Bierschbac
SO
5
50 Free
15
21.36
315
200 Free
17
1:43.64
259
100 Free
14
46.85
311
Mac Johnson
JR
3
50 Free
14
21.28
334
100 Breast
19
1:00.22
161
100 Free
20
47.29
265
Cade Schoenauer
SO
2
100 Fly
15
51.48
256
200 Free
24
1:44.88
203
200 Fly
20
2:01.09
78
Jon Gouger
FR
0
100 Fly
21
52.2
200
100 Back
18
53.33
172
200 Fly
17
1:58.62
128
Western
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brennan Bladel
JR
38
100 Fly
10
50.38
355
100 Back
4
49.96
417
200 Back
3
1:50.66
371
Chance McQuigg
SR
36
100 Breast
8
56.64
414
100 IM
3
51.64
200 Breast
9
2:07.12
301
Adam Peterson
FR
32.5
50 Free
6
20.66
485
100 Breast
12
57.57
337
100 Free
4
44.98
524
Connor Owens
JR
24
500 Free
11
4:42.06
262
100 Breast
11
57.12
374
200 Breast
7
2:03.27
436
Sam Almhiemid
SR
24
100 Fly
7
49.66
425
100 Back
7
50.55
368
100 Free
21
47.33
260
Colin Parker
JR
23
1 mtr Diving
7
224.4
3 mtr Diving
8
214.8
Garrett Kemp
SO
21
100 Fly
9
50.22
370
200 Back
16
2:01.18
70
200 Fly
8
1:52.39
341
Phil Kudela
SR
21
500 Free
9
4:39.01
318
200 Free
16
1:45.31
185
1650 Free
8
16:36.3
139
Austin Martin
SO
10
200 IM
15
2:07.77
21
100 Breast
14
58.29
282
200 Breast
12
2:12.14
161
Drake Stierman
SR
9
100 Fly
23
52.82
159
100 IM
9
55.98
200 Fly
19
2:00.95
80
Tyler Cunningha
FR
9
100 Fly
19
52.02
213
200 Free
25
1:45.26
187
200 Fly
9
1:54.28
264
Julian Newman
FR
7
100 Fly
27
53.71
111
1650 Free
16
17:31.4
26
200 Fly
11
1:57.04
170
Nick Kontos
FR
5
400 IM
20
4:17.98
80
100 Back
16
52.4
228
200 Back
13
1:58.57
116
Isaiah Pihlstro
JR
3
500 Free
19
4:48.28
166
200 Free
19
1:43.84
249
1650 Free
14
16:53.39
88
Jordan Ovanic
FR
3
100 Fly
28
53.92
102
100 Back
19
54.3
125
200 Back
14
1:59.24
103
Seth Brady
SR
0
50 Free
18
21.52
279
200 Free
23
1:44.82
205
100 Free
18
47.16
278
Ian Johnson
SO
0
50 Free
23
22.04
175
100 Back
21
54.74
107
100 Free
26
49.34
103
EIU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Scott House
SO
36
50 Free
4
20.49
524
100 Back
9
51.11
322
100 Free
7
45.14
507
Greg Hample
FR
32
500 Free
10
4:41.38
274
400 IM
7
4:09.7
187
100 IM
6
53.01
Griffin Lewis
FR
25
50 Free
7
20.69
478
200 Free
15
1:44.29
228
100 Free
8
45.73
440
Alex Adams
FR
20.5
100 Fly
11
50.41
352
100 Back
14
52.01
255
200 Back
7
1:52.17
311
Forrest Baumgar
FR
15
50 Free
9
20.96
413
100 Back
17
53.19
180
100 Free
11
46.66
333
Joel Talley
FR
13
200 IM
12
1:56.93
215
400 IM
11
4:09.01
199
200 Back
15
1:59.48
98
Ethan Dolan
SO
12
200 IM
14
1:59.08
149
400 IM
14
4:11.72
155
200 Back
11
1:55.41
198
Andrew Crouse
FR
9.5
50 Free
29
23.06
54
100 Back
14
52.01
255
200 Back
10
1:54.18
237
Ivan Escott
SO
9
100 Fly
13
51.38
264
200 Free
27
1:46.86
130
200 Fly
12
1:57.15
167
Logan Long
SR
7
100 Fly
31
56.06
36
50 Free
26
22.62
94
100 IM
10
57.62
Chris Dixon
SO
6
500 Free
21
4:51.61
126
400 IM
22
4:22.56
45
1650 Free
11
16:38.73
130
Nick Harkins
SR
6
50 Free
17
21.49
285
200 Free
12
1:42.27
329
100 Free
16
47.04
291
Alex Laleian
SR
5
100 Fly
24
53.03
147
100 Breast
15
58.47
269
200 Fly
14
1:57.58
154
Race Archibald
SO
5
50 Free
27
22.75
81
100 Breast
16
59.16
222
200 Breast
13
2:12.46
153
Jake Gleeson
FR
2
100 Fly
20
52.15
204
100 Breast
20
1:00.8
133
200 Fly
15
1:58.03
142
Austin Kueck
SO
1
500 Free
24
4:53.92
103
400 IM
21
4:19.42
67
200 Fly
16
1:58.17
139
Jaylan Butler
FR
0
100 Fly
22
52.47
182
100 Back
20
54.58
113
100 Free
28
50.18
65
Jarod Farrow
FR
0
500 Free
20
4:50.72
136
100 Breast
18
1:00.09
168
200 Breast
17
2:17.14
74
Valpo Swimming
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dylan Kirar
SR
37
500 Free
6
4:38.44
329
400 IM
9
4:08.13
215
1650 Free
4
16:25.71
179
Dominic May
FR
15
50 Free
16
21.37
313
200 Free
10
1:41.65
363
100 Free
10
46.25
380
Adrian Acero
JR
11
100 Fly
29
54.1
94
100 IM
8
56.14
200 Fly
23
2:07.42
16
Billy Bennett
FR
11
50 Free
24
22.48
110
100 Breast
13
58.11
295
200 Breast
10
2:07.84
278
Brendon Johnson
JR
9
200 IM
13
1:57.09
210
400 IM
15
4:13.11
135
200 Breast
14
2:13.13
139
Derek Eidson
FR
7
100 Fly
14
51.47
257
100 Back
13
52.0
255
100 Free
19
47.22
272
Robbie Bretl
SR
5
500 Free
18
4:47.3
179
200 Free
28
1:47.42
114
1650 Free
12
16:49.23
99
Mac Sogandares
SR
5
500 Free
12
4:42.77
250
200 Free
18
1:43.68
257
100 Free
24
47.58
236
Keenan Burgess
FR
2
500 Free
23
4:53.22
109
200 Free
30
1:47.9
101
1650 Free
15
17:16.65
43
Rick Renner
FR
1
100 Fly
32
56.48
29
100 Breast
21
1:02.05
85
200 Breast
16
2:21.2
35
Eric Villasenor
JR
0
500 Free
26
5:10.8
16
200 Free
33
1:54.76
11
100 Free
29
51.54
27
Jarred Eshenaur
SO
0
500 Free
25
5:06.34
28
200 Free
34
1:54.95
11
1650 Free
17
17:44.57
16
Joe North
JR
0
100 Fly
30
55.83
41
200 Back
17
2:12.31
4
200 Fly
22
2:07.16
17
Austin Scheer
JR
0
50 Free
30
23.08
53
200 Free
32
1:48.37
89
100 Free
27
49.54
93
Brett Strongman
SO
0
100 Fly
26
53.31
131
200 Free
31
1:48.07
96
200 Fly
21
2:01.56
70
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Charlotte Simon SO
57
200 IM
2
2:03.50
525
100 Breast
1
1:02.28
595
200 Breast
1
2:13.84
619
Heidi Bradley SR
56
50 Free
3
23.29
556
100 Back
1
54.47
596
200 Back
1
1:58.87
571
Josiane Valette
JR
56
100 Fly
1
52.01
752
200 Free
3
1:48.95
579
200 Fly
1
1:58.21
649
Aysia Leckie
SO
55
50 Free
4
23.36
542
200 Free
1
1:47.08
654
100 Free
1
50.07
611
Emily Vandenber
SO
55
200 IM
1
2:02.94
545
400 IM
1
4:20.35
531
200 Breast
4
2:19.91
442
Kylie Cronin
JR
54
100 Fly
2
53.5
653
100 IM
1
57.06
200 Fly
2
1:59.42
610
Annelyse Tullie
SR
52
500 Free
1
4:46.35
651
200 Free
2
1:48.39
602
100 Free
4
50.99
530
Andi Johnston
JR
51
500 Free
3
4:57.51
481
200 Free
4
1:49.86
540
1650 Free
1
16:52.31
473
Brandi Vu
FR
49
200 IM
3
2:03.62
521
100 Breast
2
1:02.67
572
200 Breast
3
2:18.3
493
McKayla Sanchez
FR
49
100 Fly
3
54.37
595
400 IM
2
4:21.32
514
200 Fly
3
2:01.76
529
Angie Lindsay
FR
48
500 Free
2
4:54.6
529
200 Free
5
1:50.68
502
1650 Free
2
17:01.26
426
Sarah Lingen
JR
46
100 Fly
4
55.4
520
50 Free
5
23.39
536
100 Free
2
50.34
588
Uma Knaven
SO
45
200 IM
5
2:03.88
512
400 IM
3
4:23.58
471
200 Fly
4
2:06.6
337
Ally Yancy
FR
44
200 IM
4
2:03.8
515
400 IM
7
4:32.08
298
200 Breast
2
2:17.43
520
Olivia Schmid
FR
40
200 Free
9
1:51.72
453
100 Back
4
57.23
404
200 Back
3
2:02.54
448
Courtney Laird
SR
39
200 IM
9
2:06.13
427
100 Breast
3
1:02.84
561
200 Breast
5
2:21.58
387
Izzy Smith
FR
37
500 Free
5
5:00.86
422
200 Free
10
1:52.49
415
1650 Free
3
17:21.46
318
Lauren Moden
SR
36
50 Free
1
22.89
629
100 Free
3
50.57
568
Taylor Stoll
JR
34
500 Free
9
5:04.68
353
100 Breast
7
1:05.15
406
200 Breast
6
2:25.51
260
Zora Opalka
SO
31
3 mtr Diving
3
256.25
1 mtr Diving
4
243.0
Sammy Walker
28
3 mtr Diving
4
255.1
1 mtr Diving
6
238.0
Kylie Katsuyosh
21
3 mtr Diving
9
221.95
1 mtr Diving
7
237.0
USD
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sabrina Sabadea
JR
47
200 IM
6
2:04.62
485
100 Back
2
56.29
474
200 Back
2
2:00.69
513
Cassie Ketterli
FR
41
200 IM
7
2:05.03
469
400 IM
5
4:28.54
370
100 IM
4
58.72
Sarah Schank
SR
40
3 mtr Diving
1
279.75
1 mtr Diving
1
285.1
Katie Coleman
SR
39
50 Free
2
23.16
580
100 Back
9
57.23
404
100 Free
6
51.38
493
Haley Pederson
SO
33
3 mtr Diving
2
270.5
1 mtr Diving
3
244.7
Meghan Atwell
FR
30
50 Free
8
23.97
417
100 Breast
5
1:04.53
449
100 Free
12
52.85
347
Isabel Fairbank
FR
30
200 IM
10
2:07.36
379
100 Breast
8
1:06.06
343
200 Breast
7
2:25.74
253
Lucie Anderson
FR
27
100 Back
6
57.83
359
200 Back
5
2:05.54
336
Kristen Quigley
FR
26
500 Free
8
5:05.78
333
200 Free
18
1:57.09
208
200 Back
4
2:04.6
371
Isabelle Davenp
FR
25
100 Breast
6
1:04.76
433
100 IM
7
59.66
200 Breast
17
2:30.93
124
Abby Hollub
SR
24
200 IM
13
2:09.73
288
400 IM
9
4:35.7
230
100 IM
8
59.67
Leah Drengenber
FR
22
500 Free
15
5:12.66
220
400 IM
10
4:35.89
226
1650 Free
6
17:40.17
225
Taylor Kidd
SR
17
500 Free
11
5:08.96
279
200 Free
12
1:55.25
284
1650 Free
11
17:53.23
170
Madilyn Sindela
FR
17
100 Fly
8
56.91
396
50 Free
12
24.29
350
100 Free
16
53.81
258
Maddie Lavin
FR
17
100 Fly
14
58.37
278
400 IM
16
4:42.27
130
200 Fly
6
2:08.93
251
Jordan Thielbar
JR
15
500 Free
14
5:11.87
232
400 IM
12
4:38.07
190
1650 Free
10
17:50.66
180
Hannah Gupton
SR
14
100 Fly
7
56.89
398
50 Free
20
24.95
226
200 Fly
15
2:11.02
184
Sydney Fulton
FR
13
3 mtr Diving
10
218.25
1 mtr Diving
11
201.25
Morgan Holt
SR
12
100 Fly
13
58.33
281
100 IM
14
61.4
200 Fly
12
2:10.28
206
Naomi Bingham
FR
10
3 mtr Diving
11
209.4
1 mtr Diving
13
188.35
Quinn Fawcett
SR
8
500 Free
16
5:12.8
218
200 Free
15
1:56.08
248
1650 Free
12
17:54.78
164
Hannah Aitkin
FR
7
500 Free
12
5:10.89
247
200 Free
19
1:57.54
191
1650 Free
15
18:05.55
126
Omaha
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kirsten Kracke
SR
43
50 Free
6
23.43
529
100 Back
3
56.45
462
100 Free
5
51.36
495
Rachel Morrow
JR
40
500 Free
4
4:58.75
459
200 Free
6
1:51.89
445
100 Free
7
51.46
485
Kylie Vermeire
SR
39
500 Free
6
5:00.92
420
1650 Free
4
17:28.1
283
200 Back
8
2:09.92
188
Grete Baker
SR
35
200 IM
8
2:05.21
462
400 IM
4
4:27.29
396
200 Fly
9
2:07.96
285
Bethany Gatlin
FR
33
100 Fly
6
56.82
404
100 IM
6
59.53
200 Fly
10
2:08.36
271
Lauryn Schieffe
FR
33
100 Back
10
58.51
309
1650 Free
5
17:35.31
248
200 Back
7
2:07.02
282
Madi Ewald
SR
33
50 Free
7
23.79
455
100 Back
5
57.74
365
100 Free
10
52.21
410
Lizzy Giese
JR
28
400 IM
6
4:31.47
310
1650 Free
8
17:46.16
198
200 Fly
13
2:10.29
206
Jackie Gaworski
SO
28
3 mtr Diving
8
203.55
1 mtr Diving
2
246.0
Annika Clinton
SR
28
3 mtr Diving
5
254.45
1 mtr Diving
5
240.15
Maddy Taylor
SO
24
3 mtr Diving
6
245.55
1 mtr Diving
8
231.75
Becca Martini
SO
23
200 IM
11
2:08.73
326
400 IM
8
4:36.15
222
100 IM
11
60.17
Abbey Mitchell
FR
16
400 IM
14
4:39.96
161
100 Breast
15
1:08.92
176
200 Breast
8
2:28.28
183
Alyssa Parsons
SO
13
100 Breast
12
1:06.94
285
100 IM
16
61.88
200 Breast
10
2:25.35
265
Anna Capoun
JR
12
200 Free
11
1:54.24
330
100 Back
20
1:00.52
181
100 Free
11
52.46
385
Kylene Abraham
SR
10
100 Fly
16
1:00.94
122
100 IM
10
60.06
100 Free
15
53.53
282
Sydney Schneide
SO
5
100 Fly
26
1:01.27
108
100 Back
19
1:00.41
187
200 Back
12
2:10.45
173
Sydney Haynes
FR
3
400 IM
19
4:52.84
40
100 IM
19
62.96
200 Breast
14
2:31.12
121
Indi Hadford
SR
2
100 Breast
16
1:09.00
172
100 IM
23
66.04
200 Breast
16
2:37.16
41
Isabelle Robuck
SR
0.5
100 Fly
24
1:01.18
111
100 Back
23
1:01.46
134
200 Back
16
2:18.55
34
Morgan Bonderer
FR
0
100 Fly
25
1:01.19
111
100 IM
22
64.04
200 Fly
20
2:19.2
39
SDSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emily Pincus
SO
34
500 Free
7
5:02.25
397
200 Free
8
1:52.30
425
100 Free
8
52.07
425
Alice Foote
FR
30
50 Free
9
24.05
400
100 Back
7
57.95
350
200 Back
9
2:06.57
298
Richelle Bruyck
SR
28
50 Free
10
24.08
394
200 Free
7
1:51.94
442
100 Free
9
52.01
431
Kristen Davis
SO
28
100 Fly
5
56.61
421
400 IM
18
4:43.91
110
200 Fly
5
2:06.71
333
Ashley Theobald
JR
24
200 IM
16
2:12.32
201
400 IM
11
4:36.76
211
100 IM
2
58.1
Quincee Simonso
SO
19
3 mtr Diving
7
234.7
1 mtr Diving
10
206.75
Tiffany Nguyen
SO
19
200 IM
15
2:10.66
255
100 Back
13
58.88
282
200 Back
6
2:06.42
304
Daniela Santill
JR
18
500 Free
10
5:08.58
285
200 Free
13
1:55.44
275
200 Back
10
2:07.35
270
Mikayla Beckman
JR
17
100 Breast
9
1:05.8
361
100 IM
15
61.81
200 Breast
11
2:27.61
200
Alex Spinner
JR
16
100 Fly
12
57.82
321
100 IM
17
62.43
200 Fly
8
2:11.00
185
Rori Conners
SO
15
500 Free
20
5:17.73
153
100 Back
14
59.52
240
1650 Free
7
17:40.66
223
Kady Harris
JR
15
100 Breast
11
1:06.63
305
100 IM
9
59.92
200 Breast
19
2:39.93
23
Gabby Langerud
SR
15
100 Fly
9
57.22
370
50 Free
11
24.2
368
100 Free
17
53.88
252
Liezl Ocon
SO
14.5
100 Fly
10
57.67
333
400 IM
15
4:41.96
134
200 Fly
11
2:09.24
240
Abbi Rouse
FR
14
3 mtr Diving
12
206.25
1 mtr Diving
9
212.7
Samantha Frigar
FR
13
100 Breast
14
1:07.69
240
100 IM
12
60.3
200 Breast
12
2:27.71
197
Annika Skogg
SO
5
100 Fly
23
1:01.05
117
100 Back
16
1:00.52
181
200 Back
13
2:11.44
146
Maria Currie
FR
4
500 Free
19
5:14.64
192
200 Free
21
1:58.73
152
1650 Free
13
18:00.79
142
Carolyn Kennedy
SR
3
50 Free
16
24.6
288
100 Breast
17
1:08.49
197
200 Breast
15
2:32.82
92
Lily Schimke
JR
0
50 Free
19
24.89
236
100 Back
17
59.91
215
200 Back
18
2:16.88
50
Leticia Mendes
FR
0
100 Fly
19
59.65
190
100 IM
21
64.03
200 Fly
19
2:18.19
48
Western
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erica Hagen
SR
37.5
100 Fly
10
57.67
333
100 Breast
4
1:03.95
489
100 IM
3
58.31
Laramie Reed
FR
21
200 IM
12
2:09.53
295
100 Breast
10
1:06.52
312
200 Breast
9
2:25.05
274
Miranda Mathus
SO
20
200 IM
14
2:09.74
288
200 Free
14
1:55.58
269
100 IM
5
59.47
Caitlin Dassow
FR
12
100 Fly
17
59.36
208
200 Fly
7
2:09.07
246
Alexis Dreyer
FR
10
500 Free
13
5:11.45
239
1650 Free
14
18:02.47
136
200 Back
14
2:11.84
136
Samm Kessinger
FR
9
3 mtr Diving
13
169.5
1 mtr Diving
12
190.3
Casey Roberts
JR
8
50 Free
13
24.46
315
200 Free
22
1:59.56
128
100 Free
13
53.13
319
Keelie Shuck
FR
6
3 mtr Diving
14
145.15
1 mtr Diving
14
170.8
Shannon O’Malle
FR
5
100 Fly
15
59.0
232
200 Free
17
1:56.95
213
200 Fly
14
2:10.61
196
Marissa Purdum
SR
3
50 Free
14
24.51
306
100 Free
18
53.91
249
Madison Chao
JR
2
100 Back
22
1:00.94
159
100 IM
24
68.88
200 Back
15
2:14.29
86
Amanda Schaefer
SR
1
500 Free
17
5:14.29
197
200 Free
23
2:00.45
105
1650 Free
16
18:25.03
75
Emily Check
FR
0
50 Free
24
26.29
70
200 Free
25
2:06.54
21
100 Free
24
57.38
57
Angel Sturdivan
JR
0
100 Fly
28
1:05.27
17
50 Free
27
27.78
12
200 Fly
21
2:31.79
1
Dana Kaftan
SR
0
100 Fly
22
1:00.43
146
100 IM
20
63.33
200 Fly
18
2:16.62
67
Maddie Pittman
FR
0
500 Free
21
5:17.99
150
200 Free
20
1:57.61
189
100 Free
22
54.41
209
Megan Carver
SO
0
50 Free
22
25.53
142
100 Back
21
1:00.62
175
200 Back
19
2:17.21
46
EIU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lauren Oostman
SR
15.5
100 Back
8
58.08
340
100 IM
13
61.09
200 Back
16
2:15.99
61
Grace Kennedy
FR
11
50 Free
15
24.53
302
100 Back
11
58.63
300
100 Free
14
53.43
291
Katy Black
FR
11
200 IM
17
2:12.82
186
100 Back
12
58.71
294
200 Back
11
2:08.7
225
Jessica Harris
FR
9
500 Free
18
5:14.59
193
400 IM
17
4:43.16
119
1650 Free
9
17:47.35
193
Rachel Mandersc
JR
8
50 Free
24
26.29
70
100 Breast
13
1:07.44
255
200 Breast
13
2:29.86
146
Karleen Gernady
JR
4
100 Fly
20
59.75
184
400 IM
13
4:39.05
174
200 Fly
17
2:12.12
154
Sarah Lohman
SO
2
100 Fly
21
1:00.35
150
100 Back
15
59.6
235
100 Free
19
54.11
233
Julia Martin
JR
1
100 Fly
18
59.46
202
50 Free
23
25.6
134
200 Fly
16
2:14.87
95
Sabrina Chu
FR
1
50 Free
18
24.79
253
200 Free
16
1:57.03
210
100 Free
21
54.32
216
Gloria Gonzales
JR
0
500 Free
23
5:27.41
67
200 Free
24
2:01.93
75
200 Breast
18
2:38.58
31
Martee Grainger
SR
0
50 Free
17
24.71
268
100 Back
18
1:00.38
188
100 Free
20
54.12
232
Lilyana Schafer
FR
0
50 Free
21
25.27
177
100 Back
25
1:04.63
40
100 Free
23
55.45
140
Megan Dailey
SO
0
500 Free
25
5:39.15
19
200 Free
26
2:06.8
20
1650 Free
18
19:47.87
3
Maddie Newcomer
SO
0
100 Fly
27
1:01.28
107
100 Back
24
1:01.87
117
100 IM
18
62.7
Grace Hamrick
FR
0
500 Free
22
5:23.62
95
400 IM
20
5:02.02
11
1650 Free
17
18:25.85
73
Lindsey Wood
SO
0
500 Free
24
5:37.23
24
200 Free
27
2:09.91
7
Caro Lamarque
SR
0
200 IM
18
2:25.07
14
100 Breast
18
1:11.94
71
200 Breast
20
2:40.73
19
Jaelyn Williams
JR
0
50 Free
26
27.42
19
100 Breast
19
1:15.62
17
100 Free
25
59.28
20
