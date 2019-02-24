2019 Summit League Championship Scoring Summary

2019 SUMMIT LEAGUE – MEN & WOMEN

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Champion: Denver women (6x) & Denver men (6x)

First a few notes

The Denver dominance of the Summit League continued with this weekend’s resounding victories. The Denver men won by nearly 400 beating South Dakota 1074.5-686.5. The Denver women were even more dominant winning by over 500 points 1183 to 676 over next best South Dakota

There is no end in sight to the Denver run. The Denver men 858.5 individual points nearly double South Dakota’s second best total of 481.5. The women is a similar story. The Denver women return 800 individual points more than double South Dakota’s 360.

The Denver women had the best score in any event with 98 points in the 200 free. The best men’s score was Denver’s 95 points in the 200 IM.

The top men’s point scorers were Denver’s triple event champions Colin Gilbert and Neil Wachtler.

The top wome’s point scorers were Denver’s Charlotte Simon with 57, Heidi Bradley with 56, and Josiane Valette with 56.

Denver won 28 of the 32 individual events. The South Dakota women won two, and the South Dakota and South Dakota State men each won one.

Final Scores Men

1. Denver: 1074.5

2. USD: 686.5

3. SDSU: 513.5

4. Western: 415.5

5. EIU: 360

6. Valpo Swimming: 213

Final Scores Women

1. Denver: 1183

2. USD: 676

3. Omaha: 614.5

4. SDSU: 451.5

5. Western: 274.5

6. EIU: 198.5

Individual Scores by Year Men

Denver USD SDSU Western EIU Valpo Swimming FR 178 262.5 93 56.5 117 36 SO 358.5 98 119 31 69 0 JR 322 121 60.5 88 0 20 SR 56 37 113 90 18 47 Returning 858.5 481.5 272.5 175.5 186 56

Individual Scores by Year Women

Denver USD Omaha SDSU Western EIU FR 267 265 85 61 63 32 SO 243 33 93 134.5 20 2 JR 241 62 80 90 10 13 SR 183 154 190.5 46 41.5 15.5 Returning 800 360 258 285.5 93 47

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Denver USD SDSU Western EIU Valpo Swimming 200 Medley Relay 40 34 30 32 28 0 800 Free Relay 40 74 62 62 62 28 1 mtr Diving 56 131 104 74 62 28 200 Free Relay 96 163 104 104 96 56 500 Free 163 199 116 119 103 74 100 Fly 231 216 145 147 113 77 200 IM 326 248 158 149 121 81 50 Free 404 264.5 168.5 162 157 82 400 Medley Relay 444 296.5 202.5 192 183 110 400 IM 512 346.5 207.5 192 204 121 200 Free 603 361.5 241.5 193 211 128 100 Breast 653 419.5 256.5 218 214 132 100 Back 706 439.5 292.5 246 228 136 3 mtr Diving 720 494.5 339.5 257 228 136 100 IM 740 525.5 366.5 282 248 147 1650 Free 789 564.5 390.5 297 254 169 200 Back 839 578.5 419.5 321 281 169 100 Free 919.5 589.5 431.5 335.5 311 176 200 Breast 966.5 631.5 456.5 361.5 315 187 200 Fly 1034.5 656.5 481.5 387.5 326 187 400 Free Relay 1074.5 686.5 513.5 415.5 360 213

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Denver USD Omaha SDSU Western EIU 3 mtr Diving 40 50 38 17 7 0 200 Medley Relay 80 84 70 45 37 26 800 Free Relay 120 114 104 77 65 52 200 Free Relay 160 146 138 77 93 82 500 Free 236 174 166 96 97 82 100 Fly 304 204 180 130.5 105.5 82 200 IM 395 240 197 133.5 113.5 82 50 Free 460 273 222 156.5 120.5 84 1 mtr Diving 500 319 264 172.5 128.5 84 400 Medley Relay 540 353 296 202.5 154.5 112 400 IM 605 389 338 210.5 154.5 116 200 Free 703 396 357 237.5 157.5 117 100 Breast 768 434 365 255.5 179.5 121 100 Back 803 473 402 275.5 179.5 145 100 IM 823 514 429 308.5 209.5 149 1650 Free 876 547 469 324.5 213.5 158 200 Back 912 593 497.5 357.5 218.5 164.5 100 Free 980 612 538.5 377.5 222.5 167.5 200 Breast 1075 624 560.5 390.5 231.5 171.5 200 Fly 1143 644 580.5 421.5 246.5 172.5 400 Free Relay 1183 676 614.5 451.5 274.5 198.5

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

Denver USD SDSU Western EIU Valpo Swimming 200 Medley Relay 40 34 30 32 28 0 800 Free Relay 0 40 32 30 34 28 1 mtr Diving 16 57 42 12 0 0 200 Free Relay 40 32 0 30 34 28 500 Free 67 36 12 15 7 18 100 Fly 68 17 29 28 10 3 200 IM 95 32 13 2 8 4 50 Free 78 16.5 10.5 13 36 1 400 Medley Relay 40 32 34 30 26 28 400 IM 68 50 5 0 21 11 200 Free 91 15 34 1 7 7 100 Breast 50 58 15 25 3 4 100 Back 53 20 36 28 14 4 3 mtr Diving 14 55 47 11 0 0 100 IM 20 31 27 25 20 11 1650 Free 49 39 24 15 6 22 200 Back 50 14 29 24 27 0 100 Free 80.5 11 12 14.5 30 7 200 Breast 47 42 25 26 4 11 200 Fly 68 25 25 26 11 0 400 Free Relay 40 30 32 28 34 26

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Denver USD Omaha SDSU Western EIU 3 mtr Diving 40 50 38 17 7 0 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 28 30 26 800 Free Relay 40 30 34 32 28 26 200 Free Relay 40 32 34 0 28 30 500 Free 76 28 28 19 4 0 100 Fly 68 30 14 34.5 8.5 0 200 IM 91 36 17 3 8 0 50 Free 65 33 25 23 7 2 1 mtr Diving 40 46 42 16 8 0 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 26 28 400 IM 65 36 42 8 0 4 200 Free 98 7 19 27 3 1 100 Breast 65 38 8 18 22 4 100 Back 35 39 37 20 0 24 100 IM 20 41 27 33 30 4 1650 Free 53 33 40 16 4 9 200 Back 36 46 28.5 33 5 6.5 100 Free 68 19 41 20 4 3 200 Breast 95 12 22 13 9 4 200 Fly 68 20 20 31 15 1 400 Free Relay 40 32 34 30 28 26

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

SDSU USD EIU Valpo Swimming Denver Western 1 1 1 0 0 14 0 2 2 2 0 0 12 0 3 0 4 0 0 10 2 4 5 3 1 1 5 2 5 3 6 0 0 6 0 6 4 3 1 1 6 1 7 3 4 4 0 1 4 8 3 4 1 1 2 4 9 1 7 2 1 0 5 10 3 4 3 3 0 1 11 4 2 5 0 0 3 12 2 3 3 2 0 2 13 4 3 2 3 0 1 14 2 2 5 2 0 3 15 3 2 4 2 0 1 16 2 1 3 2 0 4

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

EIU Omaha USD SDSU Denver Western 1 0 0 2 0 14 0 2 0 1 4 1 10 0 3 0 1 1 0 13 1 4 0 3 2 0 10 1 5 0 5 3 2 5 1 6 0 7 6 1 2 0 7 0 3 4 5 3 1 8 1 7 5 3 0 0 9 1 1 2 7 4 1 10 0 5 4 5 1 2 11 2 4 4 5 0 0 12 1 2 7 4 0 2 13 4 1 3 4 0 4 14 1 2 3 2 0 8 15 2 2 4 4 0 2 16 3 5 3 3 0 1

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Neil Wachtler JR 60 200 IM 1 1:47.17 607 100 Back 1 48.17 564 200 Back 1 1:46.03 553 Colin Gilbert JR 60 500 Free 1 4:16.94 721 200 Free 1 1:36.06 647 1650 Free 1 15:15.48 560 Adriel Sanes SO 57 100 Fly 1 47.7 606 100 Breast 2 54.46 590 200 Breast 1 1:58.34 601 Cameron Auchina SO 56 50 Free 1 19.26 769 200 Free 3 1:36.79 615 100 Free 1 42.65 748 Kyle Ewoldt SR 56 200 IM 3 1:50.15 493 400 IM 1 3:52.22 553 200 Fly 1 1:47.72 542 Cy Jager SO 55 100 Fly 4 48.7 518 100 Breast 1 53.34 670 100 IM 1 49.94 Hugo Sykes JR 50 50 Free 3 20.31 565 200 Free 2 1:36.37 634 100 Free 2 43.98 624 David Mihalic FR 49 200 IM 2 1:48.71 550 400 IM 2 3:53.07 537 200 Fly 4 1:50.18 438 Peter Webster SO 46 100 Fly 3 48.51 536 100 Back 2 49.07 492 100 Free 6 45.13 508 Trent Panzera SO 45 200 IM 6 1:51.68 428 400 IM 3 3:54.28 512 200 Fly 3 1:49.91 450 Jesse Haraden JR 45 500 Free 2 4:29.02 517 200 Free 8 1:40.33 436 1650 Free 2 15:32.98 463 Finn Kennard-Ca FR 44 50 Free 8 20.74 466 100 Back 3 49.57 451 200 Back 2 1:46.78 526 Blayze Jessen FR 43 200 IM 4 1:50.16 492 400 IM 4 3:54.3 512 200 Breast 6 2:03.14 441 Robin Kuebler JR 43 50 Free 5 20.62 494 200 Free 6 1:39.15 500 100 Free 3 44.48 576 Gavin McGee FR 42 500 Free 3 4:29.41 509 200 Free 5 1:38.81 518 1650 Free 7 16:32.82 151 Anthony Nosack SO 41 200 IM 5 1:50.73 469 100 Breast 6 55.8 484 200 Breast 5 2:03.03 445 Graham Walker JR 34 100 Fly 2 48.18 565 50 Free 19 21.61 259 200 Fly 2 1:48.11 526 Jackson Gainer SO 31.5 50 Free 2 19.92 641 200 Free 20 1:43.96 244 100 Free 4 44.98 524 Alex Morgan JR 30 1 mtr Diving 3 270.7 3 mtr Diving 5 258.1 Nathan Rock SO 27 500 Free 5 4:35.01 398 200 Free 21 1:44.53 218 200 Back 6 1:51.80 325

USD

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jacob Won FR 42 500 Free 4 4:33.23 434 400 IM 6 4:04.31 292 200 Fly 5 1:51.09 398 Elbert Chuang SO 38 200 IM 8 1:52.29 401 100 Breast 7 56.37 437 200 Breast 4 2:02.86 451 Jacob Leichner FR 38 200 IM 7 1:51.94 417 100 Breast 9 56.58 419 100 IM 2 50.96 Isaac Morris JR 36 1 mtr Diving 1 309.0 3 mtr Diving 3 314.8 Mark Vanderzee SO 33 500 Free 7 4:41.91 265 400 IM 12 4:10.98 166 1650 Free 3 16:12.66 238 James Ryan JR 32 100 Fly 18 51.88 224 100 Breast 3 54.91 556 200 Breast 3 2:00.77 523 Hudson Wilkerso FR 32 1 mtr Diving 4 267.2 3 mtr Diving 2 323.8 Tanner Espersen JR 29 200 IM 9 1:54.86 293 400 IM 8 4:11.28 162 200 Back 9 1:53.39 265 Jared Thorson SR 29 100 Fly 8 49.83 409 50 Free 13 21.21 351 100 IM 5 51.93 Charlie Bean FR 28 50 Free 10 20.98 408 200 Free 7 1:39.83 464 100 Free 9 45.96 413 Anthony Mudek FR 26 1 mtr Diving 6 251.05 3 mtr Diving 6 247.0 Javi Quinones FR 21.5 50 Free 11 21.18 359 100 Breast 5 55.26 528 100 Free 15 46.87 309 Josh Sorbe JR 20 500 Free 13 4:43.78 233 400 IM 10 4:08.44 210 1650 Free 9 16:38.09 132 Brady Torborg FR 19 100 Fly 12 51.11 287 100 Back 5 50.0 414 100 Free 22 47.4 253 William Johnsto FR 18 1 mtr Diving 9 223.45 3 mtr Diving 9 210.05 Caden DeLay FR 18 50 Free 22 21.88 204 100 Breast 10 57.1 376 200 Breast 8 2:05.01 374 Seth Jones SO 16 500 Free 15 4:44.52 221 200 Free 26 1:45.50 178 1650 Free 5 16:28.78 166 Griffin Wolner FR 14 500 Free 17 4:45.36 208 400 IM 5 4:04.3 292 100 Free 23 47.42 251 Ben Kopp SO 11 100 Fly 17 51.82 228 100 Back 11 51.47 294 200 Back 12 1:56.6 164 Myles Taylor SR 8 100 Fly 16 51.5 254 100 Back 22 56.25 60 200 Fly 10 1:55.74 211 Stephen Johnson FR 6 500 Free 14 4:43.95 230 200 Free 14 1:43.93 245 200 Fly 18 1:58.93 120 Christian Fossu JR 4 100 Fly 25 53.26 134 400 IM 18 4:16.89 90 200 Fly 13 1:57.41 159

SDSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wyatt Rumrill SR 47 100 Breast 4 55.23 531 100 IM 4 51.78 200 Breast 2 2:00.26 540 Trever Brenner FR 41 100 Fly 6 49.35 456 200 Free 4 1:37.50 582 200 Fly 6 1:51.1 398 Cody Watkins SO 35 100 Fly 5 49.07 483 200 Free 9 1:40.83 408 200 Fly 7 1:52.25 347 Mitch Raihle JR 34 1 mtr Diving 5 262.2 3 mtr Diving 1 328.6 Joey Weber SR 32 1 mtr Diving 2 307.85 3 mtr Diving 4 311.75 Jared Miller SO 28 200 IM 10 1:55.70 260 100 Back 10 51.3 307 200 Back 5 1:51.39 342 Chase Petersen SR 26 50 Free 25 22.59 97 100 Back 8 50.61 363 200 Back 4 1:51.17 350 Charles Greene SO 23 1 mtr Diving 8 207.6 3 mtr Diving 7 235.45 Tanner Davis JR 18 100 Breast 17 59.22 218 100 IM 7 53.33 200 Breast 11 2:10.87 191 Damon Venner FR 16 500 Free 8 4:42.41 256 400 IM 16 4:13.98 124 1650 Free 13 16:49.4 98 Parker Brown SO 14 500 Free 16 4:46.31 193 200 Free 22 1:44.79 206 1650 Free 6 16:29.69 163 Henry Skinner FR 13 50 Free 28 22.98 60 100 Back 6 50.38 382 100 Free 17 47.13 281 Jacob Sutej SO 12 200 IM 11 1:55.80 256 400 IM 13 4:11.57 157 200 Breast 15 2:13.62 130 Alex Kraft FR 11 50 Free 21 21.84 212 200 Free 11 1:42.08 339 100 Free 12 46.8 317 Ben Johnson SR 8 50 Free 20 21.67 246 200 Free 13 1:42.74 304 100 Free 13 46.84 312 Markus Egger FR 7 500 Free 22 4:52.43 117 400 IM 17 4:16.61 93 1650 Free 10 16:38.36 132 Joe Angerhofer JR 5.5 50 Free 11 21.18 359 200 Free 29 1:47.54 110 100 Free 25 47.85 211 Josh Wuflestad FR 5 400 IM 19 4:17.67 83 100 Back 12 51.52 290 Will Bierschbac SO 5 50 Free 15 21.36 315 200 Free 17 1:43.64 259 100 Free 14 46.85 311 Mac Johnson JR 3 50 Free 14 21.28 334 100 Breast 19 1:00.22 161 100 Free 20 47.29 265 Cade Schoenauer SO 2 100 Fly 15 51.48 256 200 Free 24 1:44.88 203 200 Fly 20 2:01.09 78 Jon Gouger FR 0 100 Fly 21 52.2 200 100 Back 18 53.33 172 200 Fly 17 1:58.62 128

Western

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brennan Bladel JR 38 100 Fly 10 50.38 355 100 Back 4 49.96 417 200 Back 3 1:50.66 371 Chance McQuigg SR 36 100 Breast 8 56.64 414 100 IM 3 51.64 200 Breast 9 2:07.12 301 Adam Peterson FR 32.5 50 Free 6 20.66 485 100 Breast 12 57.57 337 100 Free 4 44.98 524 Connor Owens JR 24 500 Free 11 4:42.06 262 100 Breast 11 57.12 374 200 Breast 7 2:03.27 436 Sam Almhiemid SR 24 100 Fly 7 49.66 425 100 Back 7 50.55 368 100 Free 21 47.33 260 Colin Parker JR 23 1 mtr Diving 7 224.4 3 mtr Diving 8 214.8 Garrett Kemp SO 21 100 Fly 9 50.22 370 200 Back 16 2:01.18 70 200 Fly 8 1:52.39 341 Phil Kudela SR 21 500 Free 9 4:39.01 318 200 Free 16 1:45.31 185 1650 Free 8 16:36.3 139 Austin Martin SO 10 200 IM 15 2:07.77 21 100 Breast 14 58.29 282 200 Breast 12 2:12.14 161 Drake Stierman SR 9 100 Fly 23 52.82 159 100 IM 9 55.98 200 Fly 19 2:00.95 80 Tyler Cunningha FR 9 100 Fly 19 52.02 213 200 Free 25 1:45.26 187 200 Fly 9 1:54.28 264 Julian Newman FR 7 100 Fly 27 53.71 111 1650 Free 16 17:31.4 26 200 Fly 11 1:57.04 170 Nick Kontos FR 5 400 IM 20 4:17.98 80 100 Back 16 52.4 228 200 Back 13 1:58.57 116 Isaiah Pihlstro JR 3 500 Free 19 4:48.28 166 200 Free 19 1:43.84 249 1650 Free 14 16:53.39 88 Jordan Ovanic FR 3 100 Fly 28 53.92 102 100 Back 19 54.3 125 200 Back 14 1:59.24 103 Seth Brady SR 0 50 Free 18 21.52 279 200 Free 23 1:44.82 205 100 Free 18 47.16 278 Ian Johnson SO 0 50 Free 23 22.04 175 100 Back 21 54.74 107 100 Free 26 49.34 103

EIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Scott House SO 36 50 Free 4 20.49 524 100 Back 9 51.11 322 100 Free 7 45.14 507 Greg Hample FR 32 500 Free 10 4:41.38 274 400 IM 7 4:09.7 187 100 IM 6 53.01 Griffin Lewis FR 25 50 Free 7 20.69 478 200 Free 15 1:44.29 228 100 Free 8 45.73 440 Alex Adams FR 20.5 100 Fly 11 50.41 352 100 Back 14 52.01 255 200 Back 7 1:52.17 311 Forrest Baumgar FR 15 50 Free 9 20.96 413 100 Back 17 53.19 180 100 Free 11 46.66 333 Joel Talley FR 13 200 IM 12 1:56.93 215 400 IM 11 4:09.01 199 200 Back 15 1:59.48 98 Ethan Dolan SO 12 200 IM 14 1:59.08 149 400 IM 14 4:11.72 155 200 Back 11 1:55.41 198 Andrew Crouse FR 9.5 50 Free 29 23.06 54 100 Back 14 52.01 255 200 Back 10 1:54.18 237 Ivan Escott SO 9 100 Fly 13 51.38 264 200 Free 27 1:46.86 130 200 Fly 12 1:57.15 167 Logan Long SR 7 100 Fly 31 56.06 36 50 Free 26 22.62 94 100 IM 10 57.62 Chris Dixon SO 6 500 Free 21 4:51.61 126 400 IM 22 4:22.56 45 1650 Free 11 16:38.73 130 Nick Harkins SR 6 50 Free 17 21.49 285 200 Free 12 1:42.27 329 100 Free 16 47.04 291 Alex Laleian SR 5 100 Fly 24 53.03 147 100 Breast 15 58.47 269 200 Fly 14 1:57.58 154 Race Archibald SO 5 50 Free 27 22.75 81 100 Breast 16 59.16 222 200 Breast 13 2:12.46 153 Jake Gleeson FR 2 100 Fly 20 52.15 204 100 Breast 20 1:00.8 133 200 Fly 15 1:58.03 142 Austin Kueck SO 1 500 Free 24 4:53.92 103 400 IM 21 4:19.42 67 200 Fly 16 1:58.17 139 Jaylan Butler FR 0 100 Fly 22 52.47 182 100 Back 20 54.58 113 100 Free 28 50.18 65 Jarod Farrow FR 0 500 Free 20 4:50.72 136 100 Breast 18 1:00.09 168 200 Breast 17 2:17.14 74

Valpo Swimming

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dylan Kirar SR 37 500 Free 6 4:38.44 329 400 IM 9 4:08.13 215 1650 Free 4 16:25.71 179 Dominic May FR 15 50 Free 16 21.37 313 200 Free 10 1:41.65 363 100 Free 10 46.25 380 Adrian Acero JR 11 100 Fly 29 54.1 94 100 IM 8 56.14 200 Fly 23 2:07.42 16 Billy Bennett FR 11 50 Free 24 22.48 110 100 Breast 13 58.11 295 200 Breast 10 2:07.84 278 Brendon Johnson JR 9 200 IM 13 1:57.09 210 400 IM 15 4:13.11 135 200 Breast 14 2:13.13 139 Derek Eidson FR 7 100 Fly 14 51.47 257 100 Back 13 52.0 255 100 Free 19 47.22 272 Robbie Bretl SR 5 500 Free 18 4:47.3 179 200 Free 28 1:47.42 114 1650 Free 12 16:49.23 99 Mac Sogandares SR 5 500 Free 12 4:42.77 250 200 Free 18 1:43.68 257 100 Free 24 47.58 236 Keenan Burgess FR 2 500 Free 23 4:53.22 109 200 Free 30 1:47.9 101 1650 Free 15 17:16.65 43 Rick Renner FR 1 100 Fly 32 56.48 29 100 Breast 21 1:02.05 85 200 Breast 16 2:21.2 35 Eric Villasenor JR 0 500 Free 26 5:10.8 16 200 Free 33 1:54.76 11 100 Free 29 51.54 27 Jarred Eshenaur SO 0 500 Free 25 5:06.34 28 200 Free 34 1:54.95 11 1650 Free 17 17:44.57 16 Joe North JR 0 100 Fly 30 55.83 41 200 Back 17 2:12.31 4 200 Fly 22 2:07.16 17 Austin Scheer JR 0 50 Free 30 23.08 53 200 Free 32 1:48.37 89 100 Free 27 49.54 93 Brett Strongman SO 0 100 Fly 26 53.31 131 200 Free 31 1:48.07 96 200 Fly 21 2:01.56 70

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Charlotte Simon SO 57 200 IM 2 2:03.50 525 100 Breast 1 1:02.28 595 200 Breast 1 2:13.84 619 Heidi Bradley SR 56 50 Free 3 23.29 556 100 Back 1 54.47 596 200 Back 1 1:58.87 571 Josiane Valette JR 56 100 Fly 1 52.01 752 200 Free 3 1:48.95 579 200 Fly 1 1:58.21 649 Aysia Leckie SO 55 50 Free 4 23.36 542 200 Free 1 1:47.08 654 100 Free 1 50.07 611 Emily Vandenber SO 55 200 IM 1 2:02.94 545 400 IM 1 4:20.35 531 200 Breast 4 2:19.91 442 Kylie Cronin JR 54 100 Fly 2 53.5 653 100 IM 1 57.06 200 Fly 2 1:59.42 610 Annelyse Tullie SR 52 500 Free 1 4:46.35 651 200 Free 2 1:48.39 602 100 Free 4 50.99 530 Andi Johnston JR 51 500 Free 3 4:57.51 481 200 Free 4 1:49.86 540 1650 Free 1 16:52.31 473 Brandi Vu FR 49 200 IM 3 2:03.62 521 100 Breast 2 1:02.67 572 200 Breast 3 2:18.3 493 McKayla Sanchez FR 49 100 Fly 3 54.37 595 400 IM 2 4:21.32 514 200 Fly 3 2:01.76 529 Angie Lindsay FR 48 500 Free 2 4:54.6 529 200 Free 5 1:50.68 502 1650 Free 2 17:01.26 426 Sarah Lingen JR 46 100 Fly 4 55.4 520 50 Free 5 23.39 536 100 Free 2 50.34 588 Uma Knaven SO 45 200 IM 5 2:03.88 512 400 IM 3 4:23.58 471 200 Fly 4 2:06.6 337 Ally Yancy FR 44 200 IM 4 2:03.8 515 400 IM 7 4:32.08 298 200 Breast 2 2:17.43 520 Olivia Schmid FR 40 200 Free 9 1:51.72 453 100 Back 4 57.23 404 200 Back 3 2:02.54 448 Courtney Laird SR 39 200 IM 9 2:06.13 427 100 Breast 3 1:02.84 561 200 Breast 5 2:21.58 387 Izzy Smith FR 37 500 Free 5 5:00.86 422 200 Free 10 1:52.49 415 1650 Free 3 17:21.46 318 Lauren Moden SR 36 50 Free 1 22.89 629 100 Free 3 50.57 568 Taylor Stoll JR 34 500 Free 9 5:04.68 353 100 Breast 7 1:05.15 406 200 Breast 6 2:25.51 260 Zora Opalka SO 31 3 mtr Diving 3 256.25 1 mtr Diving 4 243.0 Sammy Walker 28 3 mtr Diving 4 255.1 1 mtr Diving 6 238.0 Kylie Katsuyosh 21 3 mtr Diving 9 221.95 1 mtr Diving 7 237.0

USD

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sabrina Sabadea JR 47 200 IM 6 2:04.62 485 100 Back 2 56.29 474 200 Back 2 2:00.69 513 Cassie Ketterli FR 41 200 IM 7 2:05.03 469 400 IM 5 4:28.54 370 100 IM 4 58.72 Sarah Schank SR 40 3 mtr Diving 1 279.75 1 mtr Diving 1 285.1 Katie Coleman SR 39 50 Free 2 23.16 580 100 Back 9 57.23 404 100 Free 6 51.38 493 Haley Pederson SO 33 3 mtr Diving 2 270.5 1 mtr Diving 3 244.7 Meghan Atwell FR 30 50 Free 8 23.97 417 100 Breast 5 1:04.53 449 100 Free 12 52.85 347 Isabel Fairbank FR 30 200 IM 10 2:07.36 379 100 Breast 8 1:06.06 343 200 Breast 7 2:25.74 253 Lucie Anderson FR 27 100 Back 6 57.83 359 200 Back 5 2:05.54 336 Kristen Quigley FR 26 500 Free 8 5:05.78 333 200 Free 18 1:57.09 208 200 Back 4 2:04.6 371 Isabelle Davenp FR 25 100 Breast 6 1:04.76 433 100 IM 7 59.66 200 Breast 17 2:30.93 124 Abby Hollub SR 24 200 IM 13 2:09.73 288 400 IM 9 4:35.7 230 100 IM 8 59.67 Leah Drengenber FR 22 500 Free 15 5:12.66 220 400 IM 10 4:35.89 226 1650 Free 6 17:40.17 225 Taylor Kidd SR 17 500 Free 11 5:08.96 279 200 Free 12 1:55.25 284 1650 Free 11 17:53.23 170 Madilyn Sindela FR 17 100 Fly 8 56.91 396 50 Free 12 24.29 350 100 Free 16 53.81 258 Maddie Lavin FR 17 100 Fly 14 58.37 278 400 IM 16 4:42.27 130 200 Fly 6 2:08.93 251 Jordan Thielbar JR 15 500 Free 14 5:11.87 232 400 IM 12 4:38.07 190 1650 Free 10 17:50.66 180 Hannah Gupton SR 14 100 Fly 7 56.89 398 50 Free 20 24.95 226 200 Fly 15 2:11.02 184 Sydney Fulton FR 13 3 mtr Diving 10 218.25 1 mtr Diving 11 201.25 Morgan Holt SR 12 100 Fly 13 58.33 281 100 IM 14 61.4 200 Fly 12 2:10.28 206 Naomi Bingham FR 10 3 mtr Diving 11 209.4 1 mtr Diving 13 188.35 Quinn Fawcett SR 8 500 Free 16 5:12.8 218 200 Free 15 1:56.08 248 1650 Free 12 17:54.78 164 Hannah Aitkin FR 7 500 Free 12 5:10.89 247 200 Free 19 1:57.54 191 1650 Free 15 18:05.55 126

Omaha

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kirsten Kracke SR 43 50 Free 6 23.43 529 100 Back 3 56.45 462 100 Free 5 51.36 495 Rachel Morrow JR 40 500 Free 4 4:58.75 459 200 Free 6 1:51.89 445 100 Free 7 51.46 485 Kylie Vermeire SR 39 500 Free 6 5:00.92 420 1650 Free 4 17:28.1 283 200 Back 8 2:09.92 188 Grete Baker SR 35 200 IM 8 2:05.21 462 400 IM 4 4:27.29 396 200 Fly 9 2:07.96 285 Bethany Gatlin FR 33 100 Fly 6 56.82 404 100 IM 6 59.53 200 Fly 10 2:08.36 271 Lauryn Schieffe FR 33 100 Back 10 58.51 309 1650 Free 5 17:35.31 248 200 Back 7 2:07.02 282 Madi Ewald SR 33 50 Free 7 23.79 455 100 Back 5 57.74 365 100 Free 10 52.21 410 Lizzy Giese JR 28 400 IM 6 4:31.47 310 1650 Free 8 17:46.16 198 200 Fly 13 2:10.29 206 Jackie Gaworski SO 28 3 mtr Diving 8 203.55 1 mtr Diving 2 246.0 Annika Clinton SR 28 3 mtr Diving 5 254.45 1 mtr Diving 5 240.15 Maddy Taylor SO 24 3 mtr Diving 6 245.55 1 mtr Diving 8 231.75 Becca Martini SO 23 200 IM 11 2:08.73 326 400 IM 8 4:36.15 222 100 IM 11 60.17 Abbey Mitchell FR 16 400 IM 14 4:39.96 161 100 Breast 15 1:08.92 176 200 Breast 8 2:28.28 183 Alyssa Parsons SO 13 100 Breast 12 1:06.94 285 100 IM 16 61.88 200 Breast 10 2:25.35 265 Anna Capoun JR 12 200 Free 11 1:54.24 330 100 Back 20 1:00.52 181 100 Free 11 52.46 385 Kylene Abraham SR 10 100 Fly 16 1:00.94 122 100 IM 10 60.06 100 Free 15 53.53 282 Sydney Schneide SO 5 100 Fly 26 1:01.27 108 100 Back 19 1:00.41 187 200 Back 12 2:10.45 173 Sydney Haynes FR 3 400 IM 19 4:52.84 40 100 IM 19 62.96 200 Breast 14 2:31.12 121 Indi Hadford SR 2 100 Breast 16 1:09.00 172 100 IM 23 66.04 200 Breast 16 2:37.16 41 Isabelle Robuck SR 0.5 100 Fly 24 1:01.18 111 100 Back 23 1:01.46 134 200 Back 16 2:18.55 34 Morgan Bonderer FR 0 100 Fly 25 1:01.19 111 100 IM 22 64.04 200 Fly 20 2:19.2 39

SDSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emily Pincus SO 34 500 Free 7 5:02.25 397 200 Free 8 1:52.30 425 100 Free 8 52.07 425 Alice Foote FR 30 50 Free 9 24.05 400 100 Back 7 57.95 350 200 Back 9 2:06.57 298 Richelle Bruyck SR 28 50 Free 10 24.08 394 200 Free 7 1:51.94 442 100 Free 9 52.01 431 Kristen Davis SO 28 100 Fly 5 56.61 421 400 IM 18 4:43.91 110 200 Fly 5 2:06.71 333 Ashley Theobald JR 24 200 IM 16 2:12.32 201 400 IM 11 4:36.76 211 100 IM 2 58.1 Quincee Simonso SO 19 3 mtr Diving 7 234.7 1 mtr Diving 10 206.75 Tiffany Nguyen SO 19 200 IM 15 2:10.66 255 100 Back 13 58.88 282 200 Back 6 2:06.42 304 Daniela Santill JR 18 500 Free 10 5:08.58 285 200 Free 13 1:55.44 275 200 Back 10 2:07.35 270 Mikayla Beckman JR 17 100 Breast 9 1:05.8 361 100 IM 15 61.81 200 Breast 11 2:27.61 200 Alex Spinner JR 16 100 Fly 12 57.82 321 100 IM 17 62.43 200 Fly 8 2:11.00 185 Rori Conners SO 15 500 Free 20 5:17.73 153 100 Back 14 59.52 240 1650 Free 7 17:40.66 223 Kady Harris JR 15 100 Breast 11 1:06.63 305 100 IM 9 59.92 200 Breast 19 2:39.93 23 Gabby Langerud SR 15 100 Fly 9 57.22 370 50 Free 11 24.2 368 100 Free 17 53.88 252 Liezl Ocon SO 14.5 100 Fly 10 57.67 333 400 IM 15 4:41.96 134 200 Fly 11 2:09.24 240 Abbi Rouse FR 14 3 mtr Diving 12 206.25 1 mtr Diving 9 212.7 Samantha Frigar FR 13 100 Breast 14 1:07.69 240 100 IM 12 60.3 200 Breast 12 2:27.71 197 Annika Skogg SO 5 100 Fly 23 1:01.05 117 100 Back 16 1:00.52 181 200 Back 13 2:11.44 146 Maria Currie FR 4 500 Free 19 5:14.64 192 200 Free 21 1:58.73 152 1650 Free 13 18:00.79 142 Carolyn Kennedy SR 3 50 Free 16 24.6 288 100 Breast 17 1:08.49 197 200 Breast 15 2:32.82 92 Lily Schimke JR 0 50 Free 19 24.89 236 100 Back 17 59.91 215 200 Back 18 2:16.88 50 Leticia Mendes FR 0 100 Fly 19 59.65 190 100 IM 21 64.03 200 Fly 19 2:18.19 48

Western

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erica Hagen SR 37.5 100 Fly 10 57.67 333 100 Breast 4 1:03.95 489 100 IM 3 58.31 Laramie Reed FR 21 200 IM 12 2:09.53 295 100 Breast 10 1:06.52 312 200 Breast 9 2:25.05 274 Miranda Mathus SO 20 200 IM 14 2:09.74 288 200 Free 14 1:55.58 269 100 IM 5 59.47 Caitlin Dassow FR 12 100 Fly 17 59.36 208 200 Fly 7 2:09.07 246 Alexis Dreyer FR 10 500 Free 13 5:11.45 239 1650 Free 14 18:02.47 136 200 Back 14 2:11.84 136 Samm Kessinger FR 9 3 mtr Diving 13 169.5 1 mtr Diving 12 190.3 Casey Roberts JR 8 50 Free 13 24.46 315 200 Free 22 1:59.56 128 100 Free 13 53.13 319 Keelie Shuck FR 6 3 mtr Diving 14 145.15 1 mtr Diving 14 170.8 Shannon O’Malle FR 5 100 Fly 15 59.0 232 200 Free 17 1:56.95 213 200 Fly 14 2:10.61 196 Marissa Purdum SR 3 50 Free 14 24.51 306 100 Free 18 53.91 249 Madison Chao JR 2 100 Back 22 1:00.94 159 100 IM 24 68.88 200 Back 15 2:14.29 86 Amanda Schaefer SR 1 500 Free 17 5:14.29 197 200 Free 23 2:00.45 105 1650 Free 16 18:25.03 75 Emily Check FR 0 50 Free 24 26.29 70 200 Free 25 2:06.54 21 100 Free 24 57.38 57 Angel Sturdivan JR 0 100 Fly 28 1:05.27 17 50 Free 27 27.78 12 200 Fly 21 2:31.79 1 Dana Kaftan SR 0 100 Fly 22 1:00.43 146 100 IM 20 63.33 200 Fly 18 2:16.62 67 Maddie Pittman FR 0 500 Free 21 5:17.99 150 200 Free 20 1:57.61 189 100 Free 22 54.41 209 Megan Carver SO 0 50 Free 22 25.53 142 100 Back 21 1:00.62 175 200 Back 19 2:17.21 46

EIU