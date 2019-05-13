2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 2 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

May 11-12, 2019

Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 pm ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start

Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 om ET start

FINA Champions Series Info

Entry List

Live Results (Omega)

With 5 individual gold medals and a relay silver, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom dominated the earnings table at the second stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest. Sjostrom added $33,000 on Sunday to the $20,000 she had won on Saturday, bringing her weekend total to $53,000. Katinka Hosszu had a big second day with three individual golds of her own. She wrapped up the weekend with the second-highest total earnings for the Budapest stop, with $38,000. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova won all three of the breaststroke events over the two-day meet and added a third-place relay finish to bring her earnings to $32,000.

Once again, those swimmers who took home the most money were those who were invited to race multiple events. Katie Meili, Farida Osman, Penny Oleksiak, and Pernille Blume all cleared $20,000 for the weekend without winning an individual event, for example.

Individual Events Relays 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay Prize Money Total Earned Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 $50,000 $3,000 $53,000 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $38,000 $0 $38,000 Yuliya Efimova Russia 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 $30,000 $2,000 $32,000 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $25,000 $0 $25,000 Katie Meili USA 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 $19,000 $4,000 $23,000 Anastasiia Fesikova Russia 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 $18,000 $4,000 $22,000 Chad le Clos South Africa 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 $21,000 $0 $21,000 Farida Osman Egypt 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 $21,000 $0 $21,000 Penny Oleksiak Canada 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 $17,000 $4,000 $21,000 Pernille Blume Denmark 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 $21,000 $0 $21,000 Evgeny Rylov Russia 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 $20,000 $0 $20,000 Molly Hannis USA 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 $19,000 $0 $19,000 Matt Grevers USA 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 $16,000 $3,000 $19,000 Emily Seebohm Australia 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 $17,000 $2,000 $19,000 Kristof Milak Hungary 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $18,000 $0 $18,000 Anton Chupkov Russia 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $18,000 $0 $18,000 Laszlo Cseh Hungary 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 $11,000 $5,000 $16,000 Vlad Morozov Russia 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 $16,000 $0 $16,000 Michael Andrew USA 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ben Proud Great Britain 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $15,000 $0 $15,000 Fabio Scozzoli Italy 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $15,000 $0 $15,000 Etiene Medeiros Brazil 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 $12,000 $3,000 $15,000 Siobhan O’Connor Great Britain 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 $11,000 $4,000 $15,000 Federica Pellegrini Italy 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 $14,000 $0 $14,000 Jeremy Desplanches Switzerland 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Aleksandr Krasnykh Russia 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 $14,000 $0 $14,000 Justin Ress USA 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Georgia Davies Great Britain 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 $13,000 $0 $13,000 Ajna Kesely Hungary 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000 Pieter Timmers Belgium 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000 Holly Hibbott Great Britain 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 $6,000 $5,000 $11,000 Xu Jiayu China 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 $11,000 $0 $11,000 Jacob Pebley USA 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $3,000 $11,000 Li Bingjie China 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 $10,000 $0 $10,000 Margherita Panziera Italy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 $10,000 $0 $10,000 Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 $10,000 $0 $10,000 Mehdy Metella France 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 $8,000 $2,000 $10,000 Joao Gomes Junior Brazil 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 $10,000 $0 $10,000 Philip Heintz Germany 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 $6,000 $3,000 $9,000 Imogen Clark Great Britain 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 $6,000 $3,000 $9,000 Wang Jianjiahe China 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Masato Sakai Japan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Bruno Fratus Brazil 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Eszter Bekesi Hungary 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Andrii Govorov Russia 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Chase Kalisz USA 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Franziska Hentke Germany 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Ippei Watanabe Japan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Dmitriy Balandin Kazakhstan 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $2,000 $8,000 Seoyeong Kim South Korea 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Felipe Lima Brazil 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000 Ross Murdoch Great Britain 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000 Dominik Kosma Hungary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000 Boglarka Kapas Hungary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000 Robert Glinta Hungary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000 Veronika Andrusenko Russia 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000 Dana Vollmer USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Katalin Burian Hungary 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Wang Shun China 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Kevin Cordes USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Josh Prenot USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Peter Bernek Hungary 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Alys Margaret Thomas Great Britain 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Piero Codia Brazil 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 Zsuzsanna Jakabos Hungary 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000 TOTALS 28 28 28 28 8 8 8 8 $812,000 $72,000 $884,000

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:

Individual Relay 1st $10,000 $16,000 2nd $8,000 $12,000 3rd $6,000 $8,000 4th $5,000 TBD

FINA has decided to award prize money to fourth-place relays and will retroactively include the mixed relays from Guangzhou. Originally, FINA had proposed $2,000 for the fourth relays but did not mention awards beyond third place in its final documentation. (We do not yet know how much money will be awarded for these relays but will update our tables when we find out.)