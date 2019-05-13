2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 2 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST
- May 11-12, 2019
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 pm ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
- Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 om ET start
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Results (Omega)
With 5 individual gold medals and a relay silver, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom dominated the earnings table at the second stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest. Sjostrom added $33,000 on Sunday to the $20,000 she had won on Saturday, bringing her weekend total to $53,000. Katinka Hosszu had a big second day with three individual golds of her own. She wrapped up the weekend with the second-highest total earnings for the Budapest stop, with $38,000. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova won all three of the breaststroke events over the two-day meet and added a third-place relay finish to bring her earnings to $32,000.
Once again, those swimmers who took home the most money were those who were invited to race multiple events. Katie Meili, Farida Osman, Penny Oleksiak, and Pernille Blume all cleared $20,000 for the weekend without winning an individual event, for example.
|Individual Events
|Relays
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Individual Prize Money
|Relay Prize Money
|Total Earned
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$50,000
|$3,000
|$53,000
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$38,000
|$0
|$38,000
|Yuliya Efimova
|Russia
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$30,000
|$2,000
|$32,000
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$25,000
|$0
|$25,000
|Katie Meili
|USA
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$19,000
|$4,000
|$23,000
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$18,000
|$4,000
|$22,000
|Chad le Clos
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$21,000
|$0
|$21,000
|Farida Osman
|Egypt
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$21,000
|$0
|$21,000
|Penny Oleksiak
|Canada
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$17,000
|$4,000
|$21,000
|Pernille Blume
|Denmark
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$21,000
|$0
|$21,000
|Evgeny Rylov
|Russia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$0
|$20,000
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$19,000
|$0
|$19,000
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$16,000
|$3,000
|$19,000
|Emily Seebohm
|Australia
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$17,000
|$2,000
|$19,000
|Kristof Milak
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$18,000
|$0
|$18,000
|Anton Chupkov
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$18,000
|$0
|$18,000
|Laszlo Cseh
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$11,000
|$5,000
|$16,000
|Vlad Morozov
|Russia
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Russia
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$16,000
|$0
|$16,000
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$15,000
|$0
|$15,000
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$15,000
|$0
|$15,000
|Etiene Medeiros
|Brazil
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$12,000
|$3,000
|$15,000
|Siobhan O’Connor
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$11,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|Federica Pellegrini
|Italy
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$14,000
|$0
|$14,000
|Jeremy Desplanches
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|Russia
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$14,000
|$0
|$14,000
|Justin Ress
|USA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Georgia Davies
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$13,000
|$0
|$13,000
|Ajna Kesely
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$10,000
|$2,000
|$12,000
|Pieter Timmers
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$10,000
|$2,000
|$12,000
|Holly Hibbott
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$5,000
|$11,000
|Xu Jiayu
|China
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$11,000
|$0
|$11,000
|Jacob Pebley
|USA
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$3,000
|$11,000
|Li Bingjie
|China
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$0
|$10,000
|Margherita Panziera
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$0
|$10,000
|Nicholas Santos
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$0
|$10,000
|Mehdy Metella
|France
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$8,000
|$2,000
|$10,000
|Joao Gomes Junior
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$10,000
|$0
|$10,000
|Philip Heintz
|Germany
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$9,000
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$9,000
|Wang Jianjiahe
|China
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Masato Sakai
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Bruno Fratus
|Brazil
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Eszter Bekesi
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Andrii Govorov
|Russia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Chase Kalisz
|USA
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Franziska Hentke
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Ippei Watanabe
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Dmitriy Balandin
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$2,000
|$8,000
|Seoyeong Kim
|South Korea
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Felipe Lima
|Brazil
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|Ross Murdoch
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|Dominik Kosma
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|Boglarka Kapas
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|Robert Glinta
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|Veronika Andrusenko
|Russia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|Dana Vollmer
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Katalin Burian
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Wang Shun
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Kevin Cordes
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Peter Bernek
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Alys Margaret Thomas
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Piero Codia
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|TOTALS
|28
|28
|28
|28
|8
|8
|8
|8
|$812,000
|$72,000
|$884,000
As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:
|Individual
|Relay
|1st
|$10,000
|$16,000
|2nd
|$8,000
|$12,000
|3rd
|$6,000
|$8,000
|4th
|$5,000
|TBD
FINA has decided to award prize money to fourth-place relays and will retroactively include the mixed relays from Guangzhou. Originally, FINA had proposed $2,000 for the fourth relays but did not mention awards beyond third place in its final documentation. (We do not yet know how much money will be awarded for these relays but will update our tables when we find out.)
Leave a Reply