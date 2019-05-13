Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 2 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

With 5 individual gold medals and a relay silver, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom dominated the earnings table at the second stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest. Sjostrom added $33,000 on Sunday to the $20,000 she had won on Saturday, bringing her weekend total to $53,000. Katinka Hosszu had a big second day with three individual golds of her own. She wrapped up the weekend with the second-highest total earnings for the Budapest stop, with $38,000. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova won all three of the breaststroke events over the two-day meet and added a third-place relay finish to bring her earnings to $32,000.

Once again, those swimmers who took home the most money were those who were invited to race multiple events. Katie Meili, Farida Osman, Penny Oleksiak, and Pernille Blume all cleared $20,000 for the weekend without winning an individual event, for example.

Individual Events Relays
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay Prize Money Total Earned
Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 $50,000 $3,000 $53,000
Katinka Hosszu Hungary 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $38,000 $0 $38,000
Yuliya Efimova Russia 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 $30,000 $2,000 $32,000
Danas Rapsys Lithuania 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $25,000 $0 $25,000
Katie Meili USA 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 $19,000 $4,000 $23,000
Anastasiia Fesikova Russia 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 $18,000 $4,000 $22,000
Chad le Clos South Africa 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 $21,000 $0 $21,000
Farida Osman Egypt 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 $21,000 $0 $21,000
Penny Oleksiak Canada 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 $17,000 $4,000 $21,000
Pernille Blume Denmark 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 $21,000 $0 $21,000
Evgeny Rylov Russia 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 $20,000 $0 $20,000
Molly Hannis USA 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 $19,000 $0 $19,000
Matt Grevers USA 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 $16,000 $3,000 $19,000
Emily Seebohm Australia 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 $17,000 $2,000 $19,000
Kristof Milak Hungary 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $18,000 $0 $18,000
Anton Chupkov Russia 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $18,000 $0 $18,000
Laszlo Cseh Hungary 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 $11,000 $5,000 $16,000
Vlad Morozov Russia 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 $16,000 $0 $16,000
Michael Andrew USA 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ben Proud Great Britain 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $15,000 $0 $15,000
Fabio Scozzoli Italy 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $15,000 $0 $15,000
Etiene Medeiros Brazil 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 $12,000 $3,000 $15,000
Siobhan O’Connor Great Britain 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 $11,000 $4,000 $15,000
Federica Pellegrini Italy 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 $14,000 $0 $14,000
Jeremy Desplanches Switzerland 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Aleksandr Krasnykh Russia 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 $14,000 $0 $14,000
Justin Ress USA 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Georgia Davies Great Britain 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 $13,000 $0 $13,000
Ajna Kesely Hungary 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000
Pieter Timmers Belgium 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000
Holly Hibbott Great Britain 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 $6,000 $5,000 $11,000
Xu Jiayu China 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 $11,000 $0 $11,000
Jacob Pebley USA 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $3,000 $11,000
Li Bingjie China 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 $10,000 $0 $10,000
Margherita Panziera Italy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 $10,000 $0 $10,000
Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 $10,000 $0 $10,000
Mehdy Metella France 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 $8,000 $2,000 $10,000
Joao Gomes Junior Brazil 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 $10,000 $0 $10,000
Philip Heintz Germany 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 $6,000 $3,000 $9,000
Imogen Clark Great Britain 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 $6,000 $3,000 $9,000
Wang Jianjiahe China 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Masato Sakai Japan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Bruno Fratus Brazil 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Eszter Bekesi Hungary 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Andrii Govorov Russia 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Chase Kalisz USA 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Franziska Hentke Germany 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Ippei Watanabe Japan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Dmitriy Balandin Kazakhstan 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $2,000 $8,000
Seoyeong Kim South Korea 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Felipe Lima Brazil 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 $8,000 $0 $8,000
Ross Murdoch Great Britain 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000
Dominik Kosma Hungary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000
Boglarka Kapas Hungary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000
Robert Glinta Hungary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000
Veronika Andrusenko Russia 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 $6,000 $0 $6,000
Dana Vollmer USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Katalin Burian Hungary 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Wang Shun China 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Kevin Cordes USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Josh Prenot USA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Peter Bernek Hungary 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Alys Margaret Thomas Great Britain 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Piero Codia Brazil 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
Zsuzsanna Jakabos Hungary 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 $5,000 $0 $5,000
TOTALS 28 28 28 28 8 8 8 8 $812,000 $72,000 $884,000

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:

  Individual Relay
1st $10,000 $16,000
2nd $8,000 $12,000
3rd $6,000 $8,000
4th $5,000 TBD

FINA has decided to award prize money to fourth-place relays and will retroactively include the mixed relays from Guangzhou. Originally, FINA had proposed $2,000 for the fourth relays but did not mention awards beyond third place in its final documentation. (We do not yet know how much money will be awarded for these relays but will update our tables when we find out.)

 

